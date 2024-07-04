Wimbledon Day 5 Tip: 11/10 too big for Canadian's revenge mission

Andreescu impressive on her comeback

Different match dynamic than at Roland Garros

Canadian is talking confidently

Since returning to the tour after a prolonged injury break I have been very impressed by the instant rediscovery of form by Bianca Andreescu.

The Canadian burst onto the scene when winning the 2019 US Open but has struggled since then with one health problem after another. However, the signs are positive that she is back on track to be a contender for the biggest tournaments in the sport.

She was defeated by today's opponent Jasmine Paolini at the French Open recently, but the change in surface is significant and I expect a different outcome at Wimbledon.

Signs of life

Almost all of Andreescu's success so far has been on hard courts and in that whirlwind 2019 season in which she won Indian Wells, Toronto and the US Open.

While she has an established reputation on hard court - and it will be very interesting to see how she performs during the US hard court swing - Andreescu has not played nearly as often on clay or on grass.

Yet, signs are she is getting the hang of these alternative courts, especially on grass.

Clay is never likely to be quite to her suiting but she acquitted herself well at the French Open getting the better of surface specialist Sara Sorribes Tormo and the seeded Anna Kalinskaya before a three set defeat to eventual finalist Paolini.

It is a promising sign that Andreescu is able to be competitive on her worst surface and so soon in her comeback.

Expectations were similarly low heading into the grass season but in reaching the final of s'Hertogenbosch she has proven to herself that she is able to be competitive. Following her impressive second round Wimbledon win over Linda Noskova she said, "I like grass now almost as much as I do hard. Points are short and sweet and I'm doing well."

Paolini in form

There is no doubting that Jasmine Paolini is riding high. The Italian achieved her career pinnacle in reaching the Roland Garros final and has backed that up with a commendable semi-final run at Eastbourne defeating Britain's Katie Boulter along the way, who had won a title in Nottingham during this grass season.

However, she doesn't strike me as a natural grass courter. Her swashbuckling and aggressive style of play is naturally more attuned to clay and specific hard courts.

Before this week the Italian had never escaped the first round at SW19 - albeit she'd never been handed a favourable draw.

In their French Open meeting the surface played a significant part with Paolini able to forcibly bounce the ball high with her topspin that beat Andreescu into submission.

That tactic is not going to prove as fruitful on a lower bouncing surface. That contrasts poorly against Andreescu who has a bag of tricks at her disposal. If plan A doesn't work, then she can use plans B, C or D.

Paolini in her pre-match comments identified that she expects this match will be tough, and that she acknowledges the changing of surface will be a factor.

As outlined in my outright preview I'm optimistic about Andreescu's chances to have a good run. Her form is trending in the right direction and there is no question about her personality or talent being barriers to success.

Confident talk

I paid close attention to Andreescu's recent media appearances. She was well known in her initial run for confidence levels that bordered on arrogant.

When quizzed about where her game is right now Andreescu said that she feels her game is in a good place and that she can once again visualise winning important tournaments including this one.

Although I am fully respectful of Paolini's form I don't think she should be favourite on a grass court against Andreescu. The 11/102.11 available is generous.