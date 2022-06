It was another one from two on Wednesday when Tim Van Rijthoven beat Reilly Opelka, but in hindsight I should have gone for the straight win on Ugo Humbert rather than the tie break bet, but I didn't see great value in Humbert's odds.

Moving on to Thursday and the bottom half of the men's singles draw has been ripped wide open by most of the seeds falling before round two and so there's an opportunity for plenty of players now in this half.

Matteo Berrettini, Marin Cilic, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Holger Rune and Dan Evans all failed to get past round one (some due to illness) and opportunity knocks now for many in the bottom half of the draw - one of whom is Stefanos Tsitsipas.

I watched a fair bit of Tsitsipas last week in Majorca and while he's made an improvement this year on grass it's hardly a seismic one and this match against Jordan Thompson could be interesting.

In the last 10 main level matches that each man has played on grass it's Thompson who's better in terms of service hold/break totals (104 compared to 100) and Tsitsipas slightly the better in combined service points won/return points won (103 compared to 102).

So, little in it, but Tsitsipas is a 1.222/9 favourite because of his prowess on other surfaces and also probably because Thompson is 5-11 win/loss on grass versus top-50 opposition.

I'm not much of a fan of Thompson, but he knows his way around a grass court and once beat Andy Murray at Queen's Club and he should be motivated by the chance of facing Nick Kyrgios in the next round.

On his day he's capable of beating or at least testing the Greek, who had to toil again in round one against qualifier Alexander Ritschard.

It was actually Ritschard that had more break point chances in that match and I feel that Tsitsipas will again be forced into at least four sets to get the win here, so over 37.5 games at 1.9110/11 is leg one.

Sonego not to be trusted at short prices

Another favourite that may have to go the scenic route to victory (if he gets the victory at all) is Lorenzo Sonego, who had a tough, almost four-hour battle with Denis Kudla in round one.

His opponent, Hugo Gaston, also had to go the distance against Alexei Popyrin, who served for a 3-1 win, but I don't like this price of 1.330/100 about Sonego winning the match.

Gaston is quite inexperienced on grass, but he's started well, winning three of his four main level matches against decent opposition: Popyrin, Brooksby, Kwon and Van Rijthoven.

He's broken serve almost 30% of the time in those four matches, creating 0.63 break point chances per game, and this challenge of Sonego will be a similar one to that of Popyrin: big serve, big forehand, not a great backhand.

Sonego has also proved expensive to follow at this sort of price, with a record of seven wins and six defeats from his 13 main level career matches when priced up between 1.3 30/100 and 1.4 2/5

Indeed, Sonego only breaks serve 19% of the time (last 10 main level matches on grass) and while he's beaten Gaston in their two career meetings, he's had to go the distance both times (hard and indoor hard).

The most recent was a final set tie break win over James Duckworth in Eastbourne and while you're always taking a risk with Gaston, such is his unpredictability, he's worth chancing to at least press the unreliable Sonego.

So, Thursday's double (which you could use in the 'Bet £5 on tennis accas and get a free £5 bet' promotion) is: over 37.5 games in Tsitsipas/Thompson and the same bet in Sonego/Gaston at 3.65.