The favourites in the men's and women's draws are sitting pretty but it's still been an eventful start to Wimbledon, with a legend crashing out in a first round epic and fancied players withdrawing due to covid.

Novak Djokovic is 1.738/11 to win the men's singles title, although he did drop a set in his first round match against Kwon Soon-woo.

But the big news so far in the men's was that last year's beaten finalist, and pre-tournament second favourite on Betfair, Matteo Berrettini was forced to withdraw after testing positive for the virus.

Marin Cilic also withdrew on Monday having tested positive for covid.

Berrettini's exit leaves two-time champion Rafael Nadal 7.06/1 as Djokovic's nearest rival in the market.

In the women's draw, favourite Iga Swiatek 2.77/4 lost just three games while blowing away first round opponent Jana Fett.

Ons Jabeur 6.86/1 looks like she could be the biggest threat to Swiatek but the Tunisian will have to go some to stop the number one seed.

At the moment, Swiatek looks as dominant as Serena Williams did in her prime.

Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, was in action on Tuesday evening and her defeat to the French player Harmony Tan was a reminder that time catches up with even the greatest.

Williams lost a three set epic to Tan and, as you can see from the graph, there was drama in-play in the betting:

What a display from Harmony Tan!



Hitting a high of 21 as she beat Serena Williams on Centre Court tonight



Did you back her? #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/63u8iZ3zQ5 -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) June 28, 2022

Tan showed impressive reserves of energy and belief to win the third set tie-break and is 100.099/1 to shock the world and win the women's singles title.

It's been a promising start for British players with nine through to the second round of the Wimbledon singles. That's the best team performance in a quarter of a century.

The two biggest names are both in action today, with Emma Raducanu playing Caroline Garcia this afternoon and Andy Murray facing John Isner a little later.

Our tennis betting experts Dan Weston and Sean Calvert have previewed the pick of today's action in both draws.