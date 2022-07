Cameron Norrie shortened to 20/1 to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) after he reached his first Wimbledon semi-final.

The 26-year-old came through a five-setter against David Goffin to set up a last four showdown with Novak Djokovic on Thursday.

Norrie is 11.521/2 to beat the world number one and become the first British player since Andy Murray in 2016 to reach the men's singles semi-final.

The lefty is only the fourth British man in the Open Era to reach the last four at The Championships.

In the outright winner market Norrie is 44.043/1 but his price will tumble if he comes through the ultimate test against six-time champion Djokovic.

Like Norrie, Djokovic played a five-set quarter-final yesterday as he came back from 2-0 down to defeat Jannik Sinner.

Rafael Nadal 7.87/1 is the only other player left in the men's single draw who has previously won Wimbledon (2008 and 2010).

Norrie backed for SPOTY

Norrie's march into the final four at SW19 has also seen his odds shorten in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year betting.

Last year it went to Emma Raducanu after she stunned rivals and bettors by winning the US Open as a qualifier.

It would be less of a shock of Norrie, who is ranked 12 in the world, were to win Wimbledon, but it would be a surprise.

The nation would take the South Africa-born/New Zealand-raised player, whose parents are British, to their hearts and he would be a strong contender for SPOTY.