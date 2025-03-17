Wimbledon 2025: Jack Draper 11/1 for men's singles after winning Indian Wells

Draper to win Wimbeldon men's singles in 2025 11/1 12.00

Brilliant performances result in first ATP Masters 1000 title

Brit beat Rune in final after overcoming Alcaraz en route to final

Jack Draper is 11/112.00 to win the Wimbledon men's singles this summer after the British player claimed his first ATP Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells.

He became just the fifth British male to win a Masters 1000 title by beating Holger Rune in straight sets in the final.

Draper won 6-2, 6-2 to take the title in emphatic style and fuel speculation that he could be ready to challenge for a Grand Slam title.

Indian Wells is widely regarded as the biggest tournament outside of the Slams so Draper's victory could be a major moment in his bid to challenge at the big four tournaments.

Draper dazzles in desert to spark Wimbledon speculation

Prior to beating Rune, 23-year-old, Draper overcame Carlos Alcaraz to reach the final and show that the Brit can beat with the world's best.

The Spaniard will go to Wimbledon as the defending champion and is the current favourite at 6/52.20. World number one Jannik Sinner comes next in the market at 13/82.63.

By beating Alcaraz on Saturday and going on to claim the Indian Wells title the following day, Draper has shown that he is British men's tennis's best hope of a Grand Slam winner since the heyday of Andy Murray.

Draper reached the semi-finals of the US Open last year but was disappointed to have to retire injured from his match against Alcaraz at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Yesterday, the significance of his victory at Indian Wells was not lost on the Brit.

He said: "I said at the end of last year I wanted to be competing with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and all the players who are competing for big titles," added Draper.

"It's one thing saying it but it's another thing doing it. To back up six matches here at the highest level against tough opponents is something I've been working hard to be able to achieve."

At the start of spring, Draper has give British tennis fans reason to believe they could be in for a big summer.