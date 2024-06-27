Wimbledon 2024: Form guide for this year's women's singles

Women's Singles at Wimbledon often a wide open Grand Slam

Since Serena Williams clinched the last of her seven Wimbledon singles titles in 2016, no player has earned the right to call themselves 'The Queen of Grass Court Tennis'.

In fact, the last seven tournaments have been won by seven different players, with seven different nationalities.

And since Serena's most recent title, only one women's champion has been seeded inside the top six.

The women's singles at Wimbledon has become the most unpredictable of Slam tournaments in recent years.

The reigning champion, Marketa Vondrousova, was ranked No 42 going into last year's championship, becoming the first unseeded winner since 1963.

Unlike the Slams of Paris and New York, in which the players have plenty of opportunities to prepare for these clay and hard court titles respectively, the grass court calendar is considerably much shorter.

This means many players head to SW19 without any significant competitive grass court practice, and is probably one reason for the unpredictability of this event in recent times.

So who is expected to challenge for this year's title?

Iga Swiatek 10/34.33: Despite being the dominant world No 1, with five Grand Slam titles in the bank, the 23-year-old Pole is yet to prove herself on grass. She did, however, reach the quarter-finals last year, which was her best Wimbledon performance to date. She also won the junior singles title in London six years ago, which shows the best may be yet to come. But she heads to SW19 having not played any competitive tennis since winning on clay at Roland Garros earlier this month.

Aryna Sabalenka 10/34.33: A semi-finalist in her two most recent Wimbledon appearances and is a two-time reigning Australian Open champion. The big concern for the 26-year-old from Belarus is the shoulder injury which forced her to retire from the recent grass court tournament in Berlin at the quarter-final stage.

Elena Rybakina 5/16.00: The champion from 2022 who reached the quarter-finals on her title defence 12 months ago. The world No 4 has reached five WTA Tour finals already this year, three of which ended in victories.

Cori Gauff 6/17.00: The American warmed up for Wimbledon by reaching the semi-finals on grass in Berlin. Claimed her maiden Slam title in New York last September, since when she has reached the semi-finals in both Melbourne and Paris. And the 20-year-old is certainly capable of winning at Wimbledon.

Ons Jabeur 12/113.00: Runner-up at Wimbledon in both 2022 and 2023, and a quarter-finalist three years ago. That said, the popular Tunisian appears to be lacking the firepower of many of her rivals, which is probably the reason why she has failed to win any of her three Grand Slam finals. Has an excellent all-round game but no big world-beating stroke, such as a huge serve or devastating forehand.

Jessica Pegula 16/117.00: Winner on grass in Berlin earlier this month and a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon last year. However, her Grand Slam performances have tended to be underwhelming having lost all six quarter-finals she has contested.

Mirra Andreeva 20/121.00: The 17-year-old from Russia is almost certainly destined for great things. Reached the Last 16 on her Wimbledon debut in 2023, and made it to the semi-finals in Paris this year. Twenty years ago this July another 17-year-old Russian - Maria Sharapova - won at SW19. Can Andreeva follow in her footsteps?

Marketa Vondrousova 25/126.00: Since winning last year, the 25-year-old from the Czech Republic has failed to reach any WTA Tour final. Lightning is unlikely to strike twice, although Vondrousova does appear to save her best tennis for the big events, having reached the final at Roland Garros in 2019 and was an Olympic silver medallist in Tokyo two years later.

Katie Boulter 25/126.00: Britain's rising star from Leicester is an unlikely champion, but with a home crowd behind her could go far these next two weeks. At one-inch short of six feet, the 27-year-old certainly has the physical attributes to succeed in modern tennis and two of her three WTA Tour titles have come on English grass.

Elina Svitolina 75/176.00: The experienced Ukrainian is a two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist, including 12 months ago when she was beaten by the eventual champion Vondrousova. Expect another good run this time around, although unlikely to be crowned champion.