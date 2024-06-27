Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2024: Form guide for this year's women's singles

Wimbledon Championships at the All-England Club
A panoramic view of last year's Wimbledon women's singles final

This year's Wimbledon women's singles tournament appears to be wide open, despite the presence of dominant world No 1 Iga Swiatek. Check out the preview and form stats written and compiled by Andy Swales...

  • Women's Singles at Wimbledon often a wide open Grand Slam

  • Grand Slam form guide and betting ahead of this year's tournament

  • Check out our Ultimate Guide to Wimbledon 2024 here

Since Serena Williams clinched the last of her seven Wimbledon singles titles in 2016, no player has earned the right to call themselves 'The Queen of Grass Court Tennis'.

In fact, the last seven tournaments have been won by seven different players, with seven different nationalities.

And since Serena's most recent title, only one women's champion has been seeded inside the top six.

The women's singles at Wimbledon has become the most unpredictable of Slam tournaments in recent years.

The reigning champion, Marketa Vondrousova, was ranked No 42 going into last year's championship, becoming the first unseeded winner since 1963.

Unlike the Slams of Paris and New York, in which the players have plenty of opportunities to prepare for these clay and hard court titles respectively, the grass court calendar is considerably much shorter.

This means many players head to SW19 without any significant competitive grass court practice, and is probably one reason for the unpredictability of this event in recent times.

So who is expected to challenge for this year's title?

Iga Swiatek 10/34.33: Despite being the dominant world No 1, with five Grand Slam titles in the bank, the 23-year-old Pole is yet to prove herself on grass. She did, however, reach the quarter-finals last year, which was her best Wimbledon performance to date. She also won the junior singles title in London six years ago, which shows the best may be yet to come. But she heads to SW19 having not played any competitive tennis since winning on clay at Roland Garros earlier this month.

Aryna Sabalenka 10/34.33: A semi-finalist in her two most recent Wimbledon appearances and is a two-time reigning Australian Open champion. The big concern for the 26-year-old from Belarus is the shoulder injury which forced her to retire from the recent grass court tournament in Berlin at the quarter-final stage.

Elena Rybakina 5/16.00: The champion from 2022 who reached the quarter-finals on her title defence 12 months ago. The world No 4 has reached five WTA Tour finals already this year, three of which ended in victories.

Cori Gauff 6/17.00: The American warmed up for Wimbledon by reaching the semi-finals on grass in Berlin. Claimed her maiden Slam title in New York last September, since when she has reached the semi-finals in both Melbourne and Paris. And the 20-year-old is certainly capable of winning at Wimbledon.

Ons Jabeur 12/113.00: Runner-up at Wimbledon in both 2022 and 2023, and a quarter-finalist three years ago. That said, the popular Tunisian appears to be lacking the firepower of many of her rivals, which is probably the reason why she has failed to win any of her three Grand Slam finals. Has an excellent all-round game but no big world-beating stroke, such as a huge serve or devastating forehand.

Jessica Pegula 16/117.00: Winner on grass in Berlin earlier this month and a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon last year. However, her Grand Slam performances have tended to be underwhelming having lost all six quarter-finals she has contested.

Mirra Andreeva 20/121.00: The 17-year-old from Russia is almost certainly destined for great things. Reached the Last 16 on her Wimbledon debut in 2023, and made it to the semi-finals in Paris this year. Twenty years ago this July another 17-year-old Russian - Maria Sharapova - won at SW19. Can Andreeva follow in her footsteps?

Marketa Vondrousova 25/126.00: Since winning last year, the 25-year-old from the Czech Republic has failed to reach any WTA Tour final. Lightning is unlikely to strike twice, although Vondrousova does appear to save her best tennis for the big events, having reached the final at Roland Garros in 2019 and was an Olympic silver medallist in Tokyo two years later.

Katie Boulter 25/126.00: Britain's rising star from Leicester is an unlikely champion, but with a home crowd behind her could go far these next two weeks. At one-inch short of six feet, the 27-year-old certainly has the physical attributes to succeed in modern tennis and two of her three WTA Tour titles have come on English grass.

Elina Svitolina 75/176.00: The experienced Ukrainian is a two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist, including 12 months ago when she was beaten by the eventual champion Vondrousova. Expect another good run this time around, although unlikely to be crowned champion.

Last 10 Grand Slam Results (selected players)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player F24 A24 U23 W23 F23 A23 U22 W22 F22 A22
Iga Swiatek Won R3 R4 QF Won R4 Won R3 Won SF
Cori Gauff SF SF Won R1 QF R4 QF R3 RU R1
Aryna Sabalenka QF Won RU SF SF Won SF R3 R4
Elena Rybakina QF R2 R3 QF R3 RU R1 Won R3 R2
Jessica Pegula R2 R4 QF R3 QF QF R3 QF QF
Marketa Vondrousova QF R1 QF Won R2 R3 R3
Jasmine Paolini RU R4 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1
Zheng Qinwen R3 RU QF R1 R2 R2 R3 R3 R4 R2
Maria Sakkari R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R2 R3 R2 R4
Ons Jabeur QF R2 R4 RU QF R2 RU RU R1
Danielle Collins R2 R2 R2 R2 R1 R3 R4 R1 R2 RU
Madison Keys R3 SF QF R2 R3 R3 R4 SF
Jelena Ostapenko R2 R3 QF R2 QF R1 R4 R2 R3
Daria Kasatkina R2 R2 R4 R3 R4 R1 R1 SF R3
Liudmila Samsonova R3 R1 R3 R1 R2 R2 R4 R1 R2
Marta Kostyuk R2 QF R1 R3 R1 R3 R2 R2 R1 R3
Emma Navarro R4 R3 R1 R1 R2
Beatriz Haddad Maia R1 R3 R2 R4 SF R1 R2 R1 R2 R2
Victoria Azarenka R2 R4 R2 R4 R1 SF R4 R3 R4
Ekaterina Alexandrova R1 R1 R3 R4 R3 R3 R2 R2 R1
Elina Svitolina R4 R4 R3 SF QF R3
Caroline Garcia R2 R2 R1 R3 R2 R4 SF R4 R2 R1
Mirra Andreeva SF R4 R2 R4 R3
Anna Kalinskaya R2 QF R2 R1 R2 R1
Barbora Krejcikova R1 QF R1 R2 R1 R4 R2 R3 R1 QF
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova R2 R2 R2 QF R1 R3
Dayana Yastremska R3 SF R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1
Linda Noskova R2 QF R2 R1 R2 R1 R1
Sorana Cirstea R1 R1 QF R3 R1 R1 R2 R2 R2 R4
Katerina Siniakova R2 R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1 R2 R1
Katie Boulter R1 R2 R3 R3 R3
Elise Mertens R3 R2 R3 R2 R4 R3 R1 R4 R4 R4
Leylah Fernandez R3 R2 R1 R2 R2 R2 R2 QF R1
Karolina Muchova SF R1 RU R2 R1 R1 R3
Ajla Tomljanovic R1 R2 R2 QF QF R2 R1
Veronika Kudermetova R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R2 R4 QF R3
Paula Badosa R3 R3 R2 R2 R4 R3 R4
Emma Raducanu R2 R2 R1 R2 R2 R2
Anastasia Potapova R4 R1 R1 R3 R3 R2 R2 R1
Marie Bouzkova R3 R1 R3 R4 R1 R1 R2 QF R2 R2
Yuan Yue R1 R1 R1 R1 R3 R1
Donna Vekic R3 R1 R1 R3 R2 QF R1 R1 R2 R1
Xinyu Wang R3 R1 R4 R2 R3 R2 R1 R1 R2
Yulia Putintseva R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R2 R2 R1 R2 R1
Bianca Andreescu R3 R3 R3 R2 R3 R2 R2
Karolina Pliskova R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 QF QF R2 R2
Clara Burel R1 R3 R3 R1 R2 R3 R1 R1 R1
Elisabetta Cocciaretto R4 R2 R1 R3 R3 R1 R1 R2
Magda Linnette R1 R1 R2 R3 R1 SF R1 R2 R2 R2
Sofia Kenin R3 R1 R2 R3 R1 R1 R1
Anhelina Kalinina R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R3 R2 R2 R2 R1
Sloane Stephens R1 R3 R1 R2 R4 R1 R2 R1 QF R1
Naomi Osaka R2 R1 R1 R1 R3
Diana Shnaider R1 R1 R2 R2
Xiyu Wang R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R1 R2
Magdalena Frech R1 R4 R2 R1 R2 R1 R3 R1 R1
Diane Parry R2 R3 R1 R2 R2 R1 R1 R3 R3 R1
Shuai Zhang R1 R1 R4 R4 R3 R1 R3
Zhu Lin R1 R1 R3 R1 R1 R4 R1 R1
Petra Kvitova R2 R4 R1 R2 R4 R3 R2 R1
Tatjana Maria R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 SF R1 R1
Sara Sorribes Tormo R1 R1 R2 R2 R4 R1 R2 R2
Lesia Tsurenko R1 R3 R2 R4 R4 R1 R1 R3 R1 R1
Anna Blinkova R2 R3 R1 R3 R3 R1
Maria Camila Osorio Serrano R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R2 R2 R1 R2 R1
Lauren Davis R2 R1 R2 R2 R3 R2 R1
Peyton Stearns R3 R1 R4 R1 R3 R1
Nadia Podoroska R1 R2 R1 R2 R2 R2 R1
Jaqueline Cristian R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R2
Cristina Bucsa R2 R1 R1 R2 R1 R3 R2 R1 R1
Lucia Bronzetti R1 R1 R3 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2
Clara Tauson R4 R2 R2 R3 R1 R1 R3
Varvara Gracheva R4 R2 R1 R2 R2 R3 R1 R3 R1
Ashlyn Krueger R1 R1 R1 R1
Laura Siegemund R1 R2 R1 R3 R1
Moyuka Uchijima R2 R1
Katie Volynets R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R3 R2 R1
Elina Avanesyan R4 R3 R2 R4 R1
Yafan Wang R2 R3 R2
Petra Martic R2 R1 R2 R3 R2 R2 R3 R4 R1 R1
Tamara Korpatsch R2 R2 R2 R2 R1 R1
Viktorija Golubic R2 R3 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Mayar Sherif R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1
Angelique Kerber R1 R1 R3 R3 R1
Taylor Townsend R1 R3 R1 R2 R1 R1
Oceane Dodin R4 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1
Greet Minnen R1 R1 R3 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Daria Gavrilova Saville R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R2
Kateryna Kozlova Baindl R1 R1 R1 R3
Jule Niemeier R1 R2 R1 R1 R4 QF R1
Brenda Fruhvirtova R2 R1 R1
Martina Trevisan R1 R2 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 SF R2
Belinda Bencic R4 R4 R1 R4 R3 R1 R3 R2
Nao Hibino R1 R1 R1 R1 R1
Bai Zhuoxuan R1 R1 R2
Hailey Baptiste R2 R1 R2
Erika Andreeva R1 R1 R1
Qiang Wang R2 R1 R3
Maria Timofeeva R1 R4
Emina Bektas R1 R1 R1 R1
Rebeka Masarova R1 R2 R2 R2 R1 R1
Caroline Wozniacki R2 R4
Heather Watson R1 R4 R1 R2
Bernarda Pera R2 R1 R3 R1 R4 R3 R1 R1 R1 R2
Alison Van Uytvanck R1 R1 R2 R1 R2 R2
Olga Danilovic R4 R3 R2
Irina-Camelia Begu R3 R1 R2 R3 R2 R2 R3 R4 R2
Anna Bondar R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1
Kamilla Rakhimova R1 R2 R1 R1 R3 R1 R1 R1

