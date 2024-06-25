Ultimate Guide to Wimbledon 2024: Predictions, odds and stats

Jannik Sinner is favourite to win men's singles title

Iga Swiatek leading betting to win women's crown

Novak Djokovic still fighting fitness battle

When is Wimbledon?

The Wimbledon Championships begins on Monday, 1st July 2024, with the first play starting at 11:00 am. It runs through to the 14th July, when the tennis action will conclude with the Men's singles final.

Wimbledon betting markets have been open on the Betfair Exchange since the championships came to a close last year, while the same is true for Wimbledon tennis betting on the Sportsbook.

You have plenty of time to place your Wimbledon bets for 2024 before the action begins, with the Wimbledon odds set to be constantly updated, throughout the two-week duration of play.

Where can I watch Wimbledon 2024 on TV?

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch Wimbledon across the BBC's range of services.

The Championships will be broadcast daily on BBC One and BBC Two, while there will also be coverage available via Red Button services and BBC iPlayer.

For viewers in other parts of the world, you can click here to find where Wimbledon 2024 will be shown on TV in your country.

How to get Wimbledon tickets

The ballot for Wimbledon tickets 2024 has closed, though you can still buy tickets for Wimbledon through online ticket resellers and there is another option if you're willing to queue.

Can I buy Wimbledon tickets on the day?

Wimbledon is one of the few major sporting events across the world, where you can just turn up and buy a ticket on the day.

Each day a queue forms, with 500 Wimbledon Show Court tickets available and additional Wimbledon Grounds Pass tickets which give access to the outer courts.

Can you watch Wimbledon from Henman Hill?

The Hill, often known as 'Henman Hill' is an area of the Wimbledon grounds where tennis fans can watch the action on a big screen. Access to this area is possible with a Grounds Pass ticket, which costs £30.

Who is in form going into Wimbledon?

If you're planning to bet on Wimbledon it pays to know which players have been in form going into the tournament.

The Australian Open was the first Grand Slam event of the year and took place in January. Jannick Sinner won in the final of the men's singles event, beating Daniil Medvedev, while Aryna Sabalenka won the women's singles, defeating Zheng Qinwen.

At the French Open finals in June, Carlos Alcaraz won the men's singles against Alexander Zverez and Iga Swiatek defeated Jasmine Paolini in the women's singles.

Sinner has been the most successful player on the 2024 ATP Tour, with four tournament wins. Casper Ruud is the man who has reached the most ATP finals this year, with five.

On the 2024 WTA Tour it is Swiatek who has won the most titles this year with five. She has won all of the finals that she has reached, jointly holding the record this year for reaching the most tournament finals alongside Elena Rybakina.

When it comes to recent grass court tournaments in the men's game, Sinner was the most notable winner when he triumphed at the Halle Open against Hubert Hurkacz. Other grass court winners on the ATP Tour include Tommy Paul at Queen's, Britain's Jack Draper at the Stuttgart Open and Alex de Minaur at Rosmalen.

On the WTA Tour, Liudmila Samsonova won on grass at the Libema Open, as did Britain's Katie Boulter at Nottingham, Yulia Putintseva at Birmingham and Jessica Pegula at the Berlin Open.

Will Djokovic play at Wimbledon 2024?

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the French Open after the fourth round, when he tore the medial meniscus in his right knee. Surgery followed, creating a race against time for Djokovic to be fit for Wimbledon.

The Serb is due to travel to Wimbledon in the hope that he will be able to play, but at the time of writing, no official decision has been made. Despite his fitness worries, Djokovic is the third favourite to win Wimbledon at 7/24.50, as he looks for his eighth title.

Brits to watch at Wimbledon 2024

Jack Draper is the shortest priced British player to win the men's singles title at 18/119.00. The 22-year-old won his first ATP title in June and noticeably it was in a grass court tournament, beating the former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini at the Stuttgart Open.

The world number 39 Cameron Norrie reached the semi-finals in 2022, but with his form not what it was, he is priced at 150/1151.00. Daniel Evans is a 500/1501.00 outsider, while two-time winner Andy Murray seems unlikely to feature in the WImbledon betting, as he has just had back surgery.

In the women's singles event, Emma Radacanu is the leading Brit contender, according to the Betfair Wimbledon betting odds of 25/126.00. On one hand she has won a Grand Slam before, but that US Open triumph came back in 2021 and she has not come close to winning another tournament since then.

Katie Boulter at 80/181.00 could represent better value. The 27-year-old has won two WTA titles this year, including the Nottingham Open on grass back in June.

Who has won Wimbledon in the past?

Before placing a bet on Wimbledon, it makes sense to consider past results. Here are the winners and losers from the finals over the last ten years, with Wimbledon having not taken place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Year Wimbledon Men's Winner Men's Runner-Up Wimbledon Women's Winner Women's Runner-Up 2023 Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Marketa Vondrousova Ons Jabeur 2022 Novak Djokovic Nick Kyrgios Elena Rybakina Ons Jabeur 2021 Novak Djokovic Matteo Berrettini Ashleigh Barty Karolina Pliskova 2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2019 Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Simona Halep Serena Williams 2018 Novak Djokovic Kevin Anderson Angelique Kerber Serena Williams 2017 Roger Federer Marin Cilic Garbine Muguruza Venus Williams 2016 Andy Murray Milos Raonic Serena Williams Angelique Kerber 2015 Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Serena Williams Garbine Muguruza 2014 Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Petra Kvitova Eugenie Bouchard

What are the Wimbledon odds?

Let's take a deep dive into the Wimbledon betting odds. Here are the Wimbledon prices for the top 10 contenders in the betting for the men's singles title.

Here are the Wimbledon odds for the women's singles betting.

Wimbledon betting specials

Check out some of the special Wimbledon bets that are available at Betfair for the 2024 championships.

Any unseeded player to win Ladies Wimbledon 2024 @ 2/1 3.00

Any American player to be a finalist of Ladies Wimbledon 2024 @ 23/10 3.30

Any unseeded player to win Mens Wimbledon 2024 @ 7/2 4.50

Any American winner of Mens or Ladies Wimbledon 2024 @ 16/5 4.20

Any American player to win Ladies Wimbledon 2024 @ 5/1 6.00

Any American player to be a finalist of Mens Wimbledon 2024 @ 5/1 6.00

Any American player to win Mens Wimbledon 2024 @ 10/1 11.00

Any qualifier to win Ladies Wimbledon 2024 @ 14/1 15.00

Any American player to win Ladies Wimbledon 2024 without dropping a set @ 16/1 17.00

Any qualifier to win Mens Wimbledon 2024 @ 20/1 21.00

Any American player to win Mens Wimbledon 2024 without dropping a set @ 33/1 34.00

Any American winner of both Mens and Ladies Wimbledon 2024 @ 66/1 67.00

Wimbledon betting strategies

By now you may be itching to place your Wimbledon bets for 2024. Before you do, here's some tennis betting strategies

Look for grass specialists

There are few relatively few tennis tournaments that are played on grass. With players used to playing on hard courts for most of the year, the adjustment to a grass court can be tough. Some of the greatest players in the history of the sport failed to win Wimbledon, such as Ivan Lendl and Justine Henin. Make sure that you check the grass court records of a player, when betting on Wimbledon. If a player doesn't have much of a track record at either Wimbledon or other grass court tournaments, then it may pay to be cautious. The weather is also something to watch out for. If it's hot and dry, then the court becomes more suited to baseline players and big servers.

Watch out for patriotic punting

British tennis fans love to have a home player to cheer on at Wimbledon. Placing a Wimbledon bet on a Brit can add to the excitement, but the volume of money going in the direction of UK players can make prices slimmer than they really should be. Take Emma Raducanu for instance. She is ranked 165 in the world, but is the seventh favourite to win the Wimbledon women's title at 25/126.00. Raducanu has failed to win a title since lifting the US Open in 2021 and has not even made it past the second round of any Grand Slam event, since then. Her odds simply don't make sense, with her price only being so short because patriotic punters enjoy backing the British.

Be quick on the draw

Before placing any Wimbledon outright bet, it pays to study the draw. You might have a hunch on an outsider doing well at Wimbledon, but if they're on a collision course with the world number one in the fourth round, then it makes little sense to bet on them. Yet on the positive side, sometimes you can study the Wimbledon draw and foresee a kind run of games for a player. Keep your eye on the draw throughout Wimbledon, as if there are surprise results, the draw can open up in a way that couldn't have been predicted.

Mine's a double

It's natural the attention at Wimbledon is drawn to the men's and women's singles contests. Yet the various Wimbledon doubles tournaments can also provide some fine betting opportunities. The best singles players aren't necessarily good doubles players. You will find there are specialist doubles players, but even those that are well-known for their success in this area of tennis, can be hard to rate if they're playing as part of a new duo. There is consequently a greater chance of a relative outsider winning one of the Wimbledon doubles events, than is the case with the singles. The matches can also be very competitive and swing back and forth. This creates the opportunity for tennis trading on the Betfair exchange.

Wimbledon betting predictions

Jannik Sinner looks a worthy favourite in the Wimbledon betting odds at 13/82.63. Since reaching the semi-finals last year he has won the Australian Open and excelled on the ATP Tour, winning on grass at the Halle Open in the build up to these championships.

Last year's winner Carlos Alcaraz won the most recent Grand Slam at the French Open. Alcaraz is priced at 9/52.80, but he was knocked out of Queen's in the second round by Jack Draper, which is a concern for anyone backing him at those odds.

Novak Djokovic at 7/24.50 is the third favourite, but may not even be fit enough to compete. If he does, you would be wise to watch him in action before committing to backing the legend, as his recent knee surgery could well have an impact on his performance.

The women's singles betting looks far more open. Iga Swiatek is the favourite at 16/54.20. Though she has been in great form this year and was the winner of the French Open, Swiatek has never gone further than the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Aryna Sabalenka is the second favourite at 7/24.50 and looks a more likely winner. She has won the Australian Open this year and is a two-time semi-finalist at Wimbledon.