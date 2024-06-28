Wimbledon 2024: Form guide for this year's men's singles

Wimbledon

The 21-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz travels to SW19 chasing a fourth Grand Slam title. But can he successfully defend at Wimbledon? Check out our preview and form stats written and compiled by Andy Swales ...

  • Sinner 8/52.60 & Alcarez 21/10 expected to meet in final

  • Will Novak 4/15.00 recover in time to compete?

  • Hurkacz 20/121.00 could upset the odds

Twelve months after beating Novak Djokovic in what was an epic five-set Wimbledon final, Carlos Alcarez returns to defend his title at SW19.

The young Spaniard had been one point away from trailing two sets to nil, before recovering to win 6-4 in the fifth.

Since then, he has claimed a third Grand Slam title which arrived less than one month ago in the French capital.

This victory at Roland Garros meant that Alcarez had become the fourth youngest male player of the past 60 years to win three Slam singles.

He was 21 years and 35 days old, and only Bjorn Borg, Mats Wilander and Rafa Nadal had been younger when securing their third Slam successes.

Last year's beaten finalist Novak Djokovic, who is a seven-time winner of the Wimbledon singles title, is hoping to compete again this year, although the 37-year-old is recovering from knee surgery and his participation is not yet certain.

So who are the likely front-runners in 2024?

Jannik Sinner 8/52.60: The 22-year-old Italian heads to Wimbledon as the world No 1, following his maiden Grand Slam success in Australia earlier this year. He reached the Wimbledon semi-finals 12 months ago, losing in straight sets to Djokovic. Beaten in five by Alcarez on Roland Garros clay, Sinner showed he is just as comfortable on grass by winning the title at Halle just a couple of weeks' ago.

Carlos Alcaraz 21/10: The defending champion who does appear to have the ideal temperament for long five-set matches in prestigious events. Was beaten by Britain's Jack Draper at Queen's Club recently but don't read too much into that result.

Novak Djokovic 4/15.00: Keen to equal Roger Federer's eight Wimbledon victories, as well as claim a 25th Grand Slam title. Maybe time is finally starting to catch up with the Serb, but if he does recover from injury and play at SW19, his grass court experience will certainly boost his chances of another success.

Hubert Hurkacz 20/121.00: A former Wimbledon semi-finalist who does enjoy this surface, and at six-foot, five-inches tall, his big serve will certainly come in handy. He lost the final in Halle to Sinner, but only after two tie-break sets which didn't yield a single service break - and just four break points in all. He gave Djokovic a scare at Wimbledon last year.

Alex de Minaur 25/126.00: The fast-improving Aussie reached a career-high No 7 in the world during June. Is yet to advance beyond the Last 16 at Wimbledon, in five visits, but that could change in 2024. A quarter-finalist in Paris this year and a winner on Dutch grass recently which was his second Tour title on the surface.

Matteo Berrettini 30/131.00: The injury-prone Italian must always be taken seriously on grass. Is a former Wimbledon runner-up and former world No 6. Lost in the final of the recent grass court tournament in Stuttgart and is a two-time winner at Queen's Club. The 28-year-old lost to Alcarez in four sets at Wimbledon last year (4th round).

Daniil Medvedev 33/134.00: Lost to Alcarez in last year's semi-finals, and is likely to go a long way in 2024. However, may lack the armoury to win on this surface despite having a solid all-round game. His sole grass court title on the ATP Tour came in Mallorca three years ago.

Tommy Paul 35/136.00: Winner at Queen's Club in mid-June, which was his second ATP Tour title of the year, and the third of his career. Both of his other successes were on indoor courts, which suggest the 27-year-old certainly prefers fast surfaces. His best Slam performance to date was a semi-final appearance in Melbourne in January 2023.

Last 10 Grand Slam Results (selected players)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player F24 A24 U23 W23 F23 A23 U22 W22 F22 A22
Jannik Sinner SF Won R4 SF R2 R4 QF QF R4 QF
Carlos Alcaraz Won QF SF Won SF Won R4 QF R3
Novak Djokovic QF SF Won RU Won Won Won QF
Alexander Zverev RU SF QF R3 SF R2 SF R4
Daniil Medvedev R4 RU RU SF R1 R3 R4 R4 RU
Andrey Rublev R3 QF QF QF R3 QF QF QF R3
Alex de Minaur QF R4 R4 R2 R2 R4 R3 R4 R1 R4
Casper Ruud SF R3 R2 R2 RU R2 RU R2 RU
Hubert Hurkacz R4 QF R2 R4 R3 R4 R2 R1 R4 R2
Grigor Dimitrov QF R3 R3 R4 R4 R3 R2 R1 R3 R2
Stefanos Tsitsipas QF R4 R2 R4 QF RU R1 R3 R4 SF
Taylor Fritz R4 QF QF R2 R3 R2 R1 QF R2 R4
Tommy Paul R3 R3 R4 R3 R2 SF R3 R4 R1 R2
Ben Shelton R3 R3 SF R2 R1 QF R1
Holger Rune R4 R2 R1 QF QF R4 R3 R1 R1
Ugo Humbert R1 R3 R1 R1 R2 R3 R1 R3 R1 R1
Alexander Bublik R2 R1 R1 R4 R1 R1 R2 R3 R2 R2
Felix Auger-Aliassime R4 R3 R1 R1 R1 R4 R2 R1 R4 QF
Sebastian Baez R2 R3 R3 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R2 R2
Nicolas Jarry R1 R1 R3 R3 R4 R2 R1
Adrian Mannarino R1 R4 R3 R2 R1 R2 R1 R2 R1 R4
Karen Khachanov R2 R4 R1 QF SF SF R4 R3
Sebastian Korda R3 R3 R1 R1 R2 QF R2 R3 R3
Alejandro Tabilo R1 R1 R2 R2 R1
Francisco Cerundolo R4 R2 R2 R2 R4 R3 R1 R1 R1
Tallon Griekspoor R3 R3 R1 R1 R2 R3 R1 R2 R2 R2
Frances Tiafoe R2 R2 QF R3 R3 R3 SF R4 R2 R2
Mariano Navone R2
Lorenzo Musetti R3 R2 R1 R3 R4 R1 R3 R1 R1 R1
Denis Shapovalov R3 R1 R4 R3 R3 R3 R2 R1 QF
Jack Draper R1 R2 R4 R1 R1 R3 R2
Tomas Martin Etcheverry R3 R3 R2 R2 QF R2 R1 R1 R1 R1
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina R2 R2 R3 R3 R3 R2 R4 R2 R1 R2
Luciano Darderi R2
Matteo Arnaldi R4 R2 R4 R1 R2
Tomas Machac R3 R3 R1 R1 R1 R2
Arthur Fils R1 R2 R2 R1 R1
Gael Monfils R2 R2 R2 R2 QF
Cameron Norrie R1 R4 R3 R2 R3 R3 R4 SF R3 R1
Roman Safiullin R1 R1 R2 QF R1 R1
Jan-Lennard Struff R3 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1
Zhizhen Zhang R3 R2 R3 R1 R3 R1 R1
Jordan Thompson R1 R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R2 R2 R1 R1
Christopher Eubanks R1 R2 R2 QF R1 R2 R2
Fabian Marozsan R2 R3 R2 R1
Andy Murray R1 R1 R2 R2 R3 R3 R2 R2
Pedro Martinez R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2
Laslo Djere R1 R1 R3 R3 R1 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1
Alexei Popyrin R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R2 R1 R1 R1
Flavio Cobolli R2 R3 R1
Pavel Kotov R3 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1
Nuno Borges R1 R4 R1 R1 R2 R1 R2 R1 R1
Sebastian Ofner R3 R1 R2 R1 R4 R1
Marcos Giron R1 R1 R1 R2 R3 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Miomir Kecmanovic R2 R4 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R3 R3 R4
Corentin Moutet R4 R1 R2 R2 R2 R4 R2 R2
Dusan Lajovic R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R2
Lorenzo Sonego R2 R2 R2 R1 R4 R2 R1 R3 R3 R3
Alexander Shevchenko R2 R1 R1 R1 R2
Daniel Evans R1 R1 R3 R1 R1 R3 R3 R1 R2 R3
Jaume Munar R2 R2 R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R2 R1
Alex Michelsen R1 R3 R2
Roberto Carballes Baena R2 R1 R2 R2 R2 R1 R2 R1 R2 R1
Brandon Nakashima R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R3 R4 R3 R1
Facundo Diaz Acosta R1 R1 R1
Matteo Berrettini R2 R4 R1 QF SF
Arthur Rinderknech R2 R1 R3 R1 R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R2
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard R1 R1
Marton Fucsovics R1 R1 R2 R3 R2 R3 R2 R1 R2 R1
Hugo Gaston R1 R2 R2 R1 R1 R2 R3 R1
Dominik Koepfer R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2
Sumit Nagal R1 R2
Luca Nardi R1
Federico Coria R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1
Thiago Seyboth Wild R1 R1 R3
Christopher O'Connell R2 R2 R3 R1 R1 R1 R1 R3
Mackenzie McDonald R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R3 R1 R2 R3 R2
Zizou Bergs R3 R1 R1 R1
Alexandre Muller R2 R1 R1 R2 R1
Kei Nishikori R2
Thiago Monteiro R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Aleksandar Vukic R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R2
Jakub Mensik R2 R3
Daniel Altmaier R2 R1 R2 R1 R3 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1
Roberto Bautista Agut R1 R1 R1 R2 R4 R1 R2 R3
Aleksandar Kovacevic R1 R2 R1
Taro Daniel R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3
Maximilian Marterer R2 R1 R3 R1 R2 R1
Emil Ruusuvuori R1 R2 R1 R2 R2 R1 R2 R2 R1
James Duckworth R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1
Borna Coric R1 R1 R1 R1 R3 R1 R2 R2
Arthur Cazaux R1 R4 R1 R1
Constant Lestienne R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2
Yannick Hanfmann R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R2
Stan Wawrinka R2 R1 R3 R3 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1
Thanasi Kokkinakis R3 R2 R1 R3 R2 R1 R2 R1 R1
Lloyd Harris R1 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Juncheng Shang R3 R1 R2
Aslan Karatsev R1 R3 R2 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3
Rinky Hijikata R1 R1 R4 R2 R1
Botic van de Zandschulp R1 R1 R2 R2 R1 R2 R2 R4 R3 R3
Fabio Fognini R2 R3 R1 R2 R1 R2 R1
Liam Broady R3 R3 R1
Max Purcell R1 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Pablo Carreno Busta R1 R2 R4 R1 R1 R4
Luca Van Assche R1 R3 R1 R1 R2 R1
Dominic Stricker R4 R2 R1
Yoshihito Nishioka R1 R1 R1 R1 R4 R4 R1 R1 R1 R1
Soon Woo Kwon R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R2
JJ Wolf R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R4 R3

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

