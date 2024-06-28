Wimbledon 2024: Form guide for this year's men's singles
The 21-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz travels to SW19 chasing a fourth Grand Slam title. But can he successfully defend at Wimbledon? Check out our preview and form stats written and compiled by Andy Swales ...
Sinner 8/52.60 & Alcarez 21/10 expected to meet in final
Will Novak 4/15.00 recover in time to compete?
Hurkacz 20/121.00 could upset the odds
Twelve months after beating Novak Djokovic in what was an epic five-set Wimbledon final, Carlos Alcarez returns to defend his title at SW19.
The young Spaniard had been one point away from trailing two sets to nil, before recovering to win 6-4 in the fifth.
Since then, he has claimed a third Grand Slam title which arrived less than one month ago in the French capital.
This victory at Roland Garros meant that Alcarez had become the fourth youngest male player of the past 60 years to win three Slam singles.
He was 21 years and 35 days old, and only Bjorn Borg, Mats Wilander and Rafa Nadal had been younger when securing their third Slam successes.
Last year's beaten finalist Novak Djokovic, who is a seven-time winner of the Wimbledon singles title, is hoping to compete again this year, although the 37-year-old is recovering from knee surgery and his participation is not yet certain.
So who are the likely front-runners in 2024?
Jannik Sinner 8/52.60: The 22-year-old Italian heads to Wimbledon as the world No 1, following his maiden Grand Slam success in Australia earlier this year. He reached the Wimbledon semi-finals 12 months ago, losing in straight sets to Djokovic. Beaten in five by Alcarez on Roland Garros clay, Sinner showed he is just as comfortable on grass by winning the title at Halle just a couple of weeks' ago.
Carlos Alcaraz 21/10: The defending champion who does appear to have the ideal temperament for long five-set matches in prestigious events. Was beaten by Britain's Jack Draper at Queen's Club recently but don't read too much into that result.
Novak Djokovic 4/15.00: Keen to equal Roger Federer's eight Wimbledon victories, as well as claim a 25th Grand Slam title. Maybe time is finally starting to catch up with the Serb, but if he does recover from injury and play at SW19, his grass court experience will certainly boost his chances of another success.
Hubert Hurkacz 20/121.00: A former Wimbledon semi-finalist who does enjoy this surface, and at six-foot, five-inches tall, his big serve will certainly come in handy. He lost the final in Halle to Sinner, but only after two tie-break sets which didn't yield a single service break - and just four break points in all. He gave Djokovic a scare at Wimbledon last year.
Alex de Minaur 25/126.00: The fast-improving Aussie reached a career-high No 7 in the world during June. Is yet to advance beyond the Last 16 at Wimbledon, in five visits, but that could change in 2024. A quarter-finalist in Paris this year and a winner on Dutch grass recently which was his second Tour title on the surface.
Matteo Berrettini 30/131.00: The injury-prone Italian must always be taken seriously on grass. Is a former Wimbledon runner-up and former world No 6. Lost in the final of the recent grass court tournament in Stuttgart and is a two-time winner at Queen's Club. The 28-year-old lost to Alcarez in four sets at Wimbledon last year (4th round).
Daniil Medvedev 33/134.00: Lost to Alcarez in last year's semi-finals, and is likely to go a long way in 2024. However, may lack the armoury to win on this surface despite having a solid all-round game. His sole grass court title on the ATP Tour came in Mallorca three years ago.
Tommy Paul 35/136.00: Winner at Queen's Club in mid-June, which was his second ATP Tour title of the year, and the third of his career. Both of his other successes were on indoor courts, which suggest the 27-year-old certainly prefers fast surfaces. His best Slam performance to date was a semi-final appearance in Melbourne in January 2023.
Last 10 Grand Slam Results (selected players)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|F24
|A24
|U23
|W23
|F23
|A23
|U22
|W22
|F22
|A22
|Jannik Sinner
|SF
|Won
|R4
|SF
|R2
|R4
|QF
|QF
|R4
|QF
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Won
|QF
|SF
|Won
|SF
|Won
|R4
|QF
|R3
|Novak Djokovic
|QF
|SF
|Won
|RU
|Won
|Won
|Won
|QF
|Alexander Zverev
|RU
|SF
|QF
|R3
|SF
|R2
|SF
|R4
|Daniil Medvedev
|R4
|RU
|RU
|SF
|R1
|R3
|R4
|R4
|RU
|Andrey Rublev
|R3
|QF
|QF
|QF
|R3
|QF
|QF
|QF
|R3
|Alex de Minaur
|QF
|R4
|R4
|R2
|R2
|R4
|R3
|R4
|R1
|R4
|Casper Ruud
|SF
|R3
|R2
|R2
|RU
|R2
|RU
|R2
|RU
|Hubert Hurkacz
|R4
|QF
|R2
|R4
|R3
|R4
|R2
|R1
|R4
|R2
|Grigor Dimitrov
|QF
|R3
|R3
|R4
|R4
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R3
|R2
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|QF
|R4
|R2
|R4
|QF
|RU
|R1
|R3
|R4
|SF
|Taylor Fritz
|R4
|QF
|QF
|R2
|R3
|R2
|R1
|QF
|R2
|R4
|Tommy Paul
|R3
|R3
|R4
|R3
|R2
|SF
|R3
|R4
|R1
|R2
|Ben Shelton
|R3
|R3
|SF
|R2
|R1
|QF
|R1
|Holger Rune
|R4
|R2
|R1
|QF
|QF
|R4
|R3
|R1
|R1
|Ugo Humbert
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R1
|Alexander Bublik
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R4
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R2
|R2
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|R4
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R4
|R2
|R1
|R4
|QF
|Sebastian Baez
|R2
|R3
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R2
|Nicolas Jarry
|R1
|R1
|R3
|R3
|R4
|R2
|R1
|Adrian Mannarino
|R1
|R4
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R4
|Karen Khachanov
|R2
|R4
|R1
|QF
|SF
|SF
|R4
|R3
|Sebastian Korda
|R3
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R2
|QF
|R2
|R3
|R3
|Alejandro Tabilo
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R1
|Francisco Cerundolo
|R4
|R2
|R2
|R2
|R4
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Tallon Griekspoor
|R3
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R2
|Frances Tiafoe
|R2
|R2
|QF
|R3
|R3
|R3
|SF
|R4
|R2
|R2
|Mariano Navone
|R2
|Lorenzo Musetti
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R3
|R4
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Denis Shapovalov
|R3
|R1
|R4
|R3
|R3
|R3
|R2
|R1
|QF
|Jack Draper
|R1
|R2
|R4
|R1
|R1
|R3
|R2
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|R3
|R3
|R2
|R2
|QF
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|R2
|R2
|R3
|R3
|R3
|R2
|R4
|R2
|R1
|R2
|Luciano Darderi
|R2
|Matteo Arnaldi
|R4
|R2
|R4
|R1
|R2
|Tomas Machac
|R3
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|Arthur Fils
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R1
|Gael Monfils
|R2
|R2
|R2
|R2
|QF
|Cameron Norrie
|R1
|R4
|R3
|R2
|R3
|R3
|R4
|SF
|R3
|R1
|Roman Safiullin
|R1
|R1
|R2
|QF
|R1
|R1
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Zhizhen Zhang
|R3
|R2
|R3
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R1
|Jordan Thompson
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R1
|Christopher Eubanks
|R1
|R2
|R2
|QF
|R1
|R2
|R2
|Fabian Marozsan
|R2
|R3
|R2
|R1
|Andy Murray
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R3
|R3
|R2
|R2
|Pedro Martinez
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|Laslo Djere
|R1
|R1
|R3
|R3
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|Alexei Popyrin
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Flavio Cobolli
|R2
|R3
|R1
|Pavel Kotov
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Nuno Borges
|R1
|R4
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|Sebastian Ofner
|R3
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R4
|R1
|Marcos Giron
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|R2
|R4
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R3
|R4
|Corentin Moutet
|R4
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R2
|R4
|R2
|R2
|Dusan Lajovic
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R2
|Lorenzo Sonego
|R2
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R4
|R2
|R1
|R3
|R3
|R3
|Alexander Shevchenko
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|Daniel Evans
|R1
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R3
|R3
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Jaume Munar
|R2
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R1
|Alex Michelsen
|R1
|R3
|R2
|Roberto Carballes Baena
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|Brandon Nakashima
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R3
|R4
|R3
|R1
|Facundo Diaz Acosta
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Matteo Berrettini
|R2
|R4
|R1
|QF
|SF
|Arthur Rinderknech
|R2
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R2
|Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
|R1
|R1
|Marton Fucsovics
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R2
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|Hugo Gaston
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R1
|Dominik Koepfer
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|Sumit Nagal
|R1
|R2
|Luca Nardi
|R1
|Federico Coria
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Thiago Seyboth Wild
|R1
|R1
|R3
|Christopher O'Connell
|R2
|R2
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R3
|Mackenzie McDonald
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R2
|Zizou Bergs
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Alexandre Muller
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|Kei Nishikori
|R2
|Thiago Monteiro
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|Aleksandar Vukic
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R2
|Jakub Mensik
|R2
|R3
|Daniel Altmaier
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R4
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Aleksandar Kovacevic
|R1
|R2
|R1
|Taro Daniel
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R3
|Maximilian Marterer
|R2
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R2
|R1
|Emil Ruusuvuori
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R1
|James Duckworth
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Borna Coric
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R2
|R2
|Arthur Cazaux
|R1
|R4
|R1
|R1
|Constant Lestienne
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|Yannick Hanfmann
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R2
|Stan Wawrinka
|R2
|R1
|R3
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|Lloyd Harris
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|Juncheng Shang
|R3
|R1
|R2
|Aslan Karatsev
|R1
|R3
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R3
|Rinky Hijikata
|R1
|R1
|R4
|R2
|R1
|Botic van de Zandschulp
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R4
|R3
|R3
|Fabio Fognini
|R2
|R3
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|Liam Broady
|R3
|R3
|R1
|Max Purcell
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|R1
|R2
|R4
|R1
|R1
|R4
|Luca Van Assche
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|Dominic Stricker
|R4
|R2
|R1
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R4
|R4
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Soon Woo Kwon
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R2
|JJ Wolf
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R4
|R3
