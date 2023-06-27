</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Wimbledon 2023: Why 8/13 dead-cert Djokovic is destined to fall short 

Stephen Tudor
27 June 2023
3.30 min read Here's why 8/13 Wimbledon favourite Djokovic will f...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-2023-tips-long-shot-bets-and-why-8-13-dead-cert-djokovic-will-fall-short-270623-718.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-2023-tips-long-shot-bets-and-why-8-13-dead-cert-djokovic-will-fall-short-270623-718.html", "datePublished": "2023-06-27T14:27:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-06-27T14:28:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Ste Tudor does the unthinkable and dares to doubt the Serbinator as he strives to make it 24 Grand Slams. Here's why 8/13 Wimbledon favourite Djokovic will fall short... Age catching up with Djokovic Alcaraz will pose genuine threat Medvedev ready for battle As controversial as he is brilliant, Novak Djokovic is once again the man to beat at Wimbledon, a player who has cast such a dominance over the sport it feels almost fated that he will equal Roger Federer's eight titles in the coming weeks.Before we consider a fifth consecutive Wimbledon win inevitable, however, let's look at another possibility. That the GOAT's time is nearly up. That the man to beat, as phenomenal as he unquestionably is, is in fact beatable. Djokovic is the second seed Carlos Alcaraz's first title success on grass at Queen's last week has regained him the number one spot in the world rankings. This means Djokovic is not the top seed at Wimbledon for the first time in five years. The 20-year-old's triumph was highly impressive, it being only his 11th competitive game on a surface some claimed he may struggle on. With those sceptics now silenced the Spaniard's odds have shortened but he still represents value at a little over 3/1, a genuine threat that he is. Alcaraz has come up against Djokovic on two previous occasions - both times on clay - with the score at one apiece, and his win over the Serb in Madrid last year is worth recalling. The youngster was sublime that day, coping with everything thrown at him and frustrating his opponent throughout with delicate drop shots. Should 'Charly' go all the way he will become the eighth player to do the Queen's Club/Wimbledon double. Back Alcaraz to win Wimbledon @ [10/3] Bet now The chasing pack are very good With Federer and Nadal retired and injured respectively, Djokovic is the last remaining behemoth of the modern era. This only adds to the feeling that a third consecutive Grand Slam win in 2023 is all-but-assured. But sport doesn't stand around and gawp at greatness for very long, and in this trio's wake a number of gifted, dangerous talents are all ready to claim their crowns and burnish their own legends. Tim Henman recently stated that the strength in depth in the men's game is 'incredible'. Last year's quarter-finalist Taylor Fritz is one such contender, the American smashing 411 aces so far in 2023 and subsequently winning 79.3% of his first serve points. His performances at Eastbourne will tell us more but, with a game well suited to grass, the 25-year-old has to be in the reckoning to become the first American to win a Grand Slam for two decades. Elsewhere, Holger Rune should be fancied to go deep and beyond, despite suffering a first round exit last time out in SW19.Having worked to improve his movement on grass - ironically, in part by watching Djokovic's past Wimbledon finals - the world number 6 has lost only four games on grass this year and duly impressed reaching the semis at Queen's. Back the great Dane to win Wimbledon @ [25/1] Bet now Father time will catch up eventually Djokovic's approach in lessening his commitments and focusing on the big events has served him well, with recent victories in the Australian and French Opens. Yet it also illustrates that age is catching up with the relentless winner, something we were reminded of when he pulled out of Madrid in late April with an elbow problem. Should the 36-year-old extend his remarkable Wimbledon dominance he will be the second oldest winner of the tournament in the Open era. Is he fit enough to do it all again? Of course, but grueling five-set slogs will severely test him, just as it did last year when he lost an unprecedented six sets. That's three times more than in 2021, 2015, and 2014. Djokovic had to go to the bottom of the well last summer. After 12 months more wear and tear it will be even harder for sure. Which makes it key that he avoids a player such as Daniil Medvedev, who not only boasts a decent head-to-head record with the Serb - previously winning on five occasions - but who Djokovic himself has admitted that he usually physically struggles against.The Russian world number 3 has won four tournaments in recent months, including the Italian Open. He is also clinical in the big moments, converting 48.8% of his break points this past calendar year. Back Medvedev to win Wimbledon @ [16/1] Bet now", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Djokovic.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Djokovic.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Djokovic.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Stephen Tudor", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/stephen_tudor" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Djokovic.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Djokovic.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Djokovic.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Djokovic.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Novak Djokovic "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Age wearies even legends </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977218">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Wimbledon%202023%3A%20Why%208%2F13%20dead-cert%20Djokovic%20is%20destined%20to%20fall%20short%20%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-2023-tips-long-shot-bets-and-why-8-13-dead-cert-djokovic-will-fall-short-270623-718.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-2023-tips-long-shot-bets-and-why-8-13-dead-cert-djokovic-will-fall-short-270623-718.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-2023-tips-long-shot-bets-and-why-8-13-dead-cert-djokovic-will-fall-short-270623-718.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-2023-tips-long-shot-bets-and-why-8-13-dead-cert-djokovic-will-fall-short-270623-718.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-2023-tips-long-shot-bets-and-why-8-13-dead-cert-djokovic-will-fall-short-270623-718.html&text=Wimbledon%202023%3A%20Why%208%2F13%20dead-cert%20Djokovic%20is%20destined%20to%20fall%20short%20%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Ste Tudor does the unthinkable and dares to doubt the Serbinator as he strives to make it 24 Grand Slams. Here's why 8/13 Wimbledon favourite Djokovic will fall short...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Age catching up with Djokovic</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Alcaraz will pose genuine threat</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Medvedev ready for battle </strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><p>As controversial as he is brilliant, Novak Djokovic is once again the man to beat at Wimbledon, a player who has cast such a dominance over the sport it feels almost fated that he will equal Roger Federer's eight titles in the coming weeks.<br><br>Before we consider a fifth consecutive Wimbledon win inevitable, however, let's look at another possibility. That the GOAT's time is nearly up.</p><p>That the man to beat, as phenomenal as he unquestionably is, is in fact beatable.<br><br><strong></strong></p><h2>Djokovic is the second seed</h2><p></p><p>Carlos Alcaraz's first title success on grass at Queen's last week has regained him the number one spot in the world rankings. This means Djokovic is not the top seed at Wimbledon for the first time in five years.</p><p>The 20-year-old's triumph was highly impressive, it being only his 11th competitive game on a surface some claimed he may struggle on. With those sceptics now silenced <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-2023-betting-and-tips-carlos-alcaraz-4-1-behind-8-11-djokovic-250623-200.html">the Spaniard's odds have shortened</a> but he still represents value at a little over 3/1, a genuine threat that he is.</p><p>Alcaraz has come up against Djokovic on two previous occasions - both times on clay - with the score at one apiece, and his win over the Serb in Madrid last year is worth recalling.</p><p>The youngster was sublime that day, coping with everything thrown at him and frustrating his opponent throughout with delicate drop shots.</p><p>Should 'Charly' go all the way he will become the eighth player to do the <strong>Queen's Club/Wimbledon double</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Alcaraz to win Wimbledon @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>The chasing pack are very good</h2><p></p><p>With Federer and Nadal retired and injured respectively, Djokovic is the last remaining behemoth of the modern era. This only adds to the feeling that a <strong>third consecutive Grand Slam</strong> win in 2023 is all-but-assured.</p><p>But sport doesn't stand around and gawp at greatness for very long, and in this trio's wake a number of gifted, dangerous talents are all ready to claim their crowns and burnish their own legends.</p><p>Tim Henman recently stated that the strength in depth in the men's game is 'incredible'.</p><p><img alt="Taylor Fritz.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/f327d0803de81b26fae2d3cb9d5407f1f0e05589.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Last year's quarter-finalist <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis/mens-wimbledon-2023/12592395?eventId=32445453&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=10279360&bsmSt=1688815800000&bsmId=924.320778364&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=32445453&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=87d97fcb81fdd9be9f7486f210d2296833cd9251&xsrftoken=50d72df1-038f-11ee-9ce4-fa163e0a4c54&bsGroup=32445453" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Taylor Fritz</strong></a> is one such contender, the American smashing 411 aces so far in 2023 and subsequently winning 79.3% of his first serve points. His performances at Eastbourne will tell us more but, with a game<strong> </strong>well suited to grass, the 25-year-old has to be in the reckoning to become the first American to win a Grand Slam for two decades.</p><p>Elsewhere,<strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis/mens-wimbledon-2023/12592395?eventId=32445453&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=39127965&bsmSt=1688815800000&bsmId=924.320778364&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=32445453&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=8cc884918437469295089b73f511a1b3395898fd&xsrftoken=50d72df1-038f-11ee-9ce4-fa163e0a4c54&bsGroup=32445453" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Holger Rune</a></strong> should be fancied to go deep and beyond, despite suffering a first round exit last time out in SW19.<br><br>Having worked to improve his movement on grass - ironically, in part by watching Djokovic's past Wimbledon finals - the world number 6 has lost only four games on grass this year and duly impressed reaching the semis at Queen's.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the great Dane to win Wimbledon @ <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>Father time will catch up eventually</h2><p></p><p>Djokovic's approach in lessening his commitments and focusing on the big events has served him well, with recent victories in the Australian and French Opens. <br><br>Yet it also illustrates that age is catching up with the relentless winner, something we were reminded of when he pulled out of Madrid in late April with an elbow problem.</p><p>Should the 36-year-old extend his remarkable <strong>Wimbledon dominance</strong> he will be the second oldest winner of the tournament in the Open era.</p><p>Is he fit enough to do it all again? Of course, but grueling five-set slogs will severely test him, just as it did last year when he lost an unprecedented six sets. That's three times more than in 2021, 2015, and 2014.</p><p>Djokovic had to go to the bottom of the well last summer. After 12 months more wear and tear it will be even harder for sure.</p><p>Which makes it key that he avoids a player such as Daniil Medvedev, who not only boasts a <strong>decent head-to-head record</strong> with the Serb - previously winning on five occasions - but who Djokovic himself has admitted that he usually physically struggles against.<br><br>The Russian world number 3 has won four tournaments in recent months, including the Italian Open. He is also clinical in the big moments, converting 48.8% of his break points this past calendar year.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Medvedev to win Wimbledon @ <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div></p> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis">Back Alcaraz to win Wimbledon @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis">Back Medvedev to win Wimbledon @ <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977218">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Wimbledon%202023%3A%20Why%208%2F13%20dead-cert%20Djokovic%20is%20destined%20to%20fall%20short%20%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-2023-tips-long-shot-bets-and-why-8-13-dead-cert-djokovic-will-fall-short-270623-718.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-2023-tips-long-shot-bets-and-why-8-13-dead-cert-djokovic-will-fall-short-270623-718.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-2023-tips-long-shot-bets-and-why-8-13-dead-cert-djokovic-will-fall-short-270623-718.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-2023-tips-long-shot-bets-and-why-8-13-dead-cert-djokovic-will-fall-short-270623-718.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a More Wimbledon Wimbledon Men's Draw

Wimbledon Women's Draw GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
