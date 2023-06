Djokovic odds-on to add 24th Grand Slam title

Swiatek marginal women's fav over Rybakina

Wimbledon daily tips start Monday 3 July

Novak Djokovic's is the clear favourite on the Betfair Exchange to retain the Wimbledon men's singles title next month after the Serb won the French Open.

The Serb claimed a record 23 Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros, beating Casper Ruud in straight sets, and is 1.84/5 to add another at the All England Club.

Wimbledon begins on Monday 3 July and we will have daily tips for both the men's and women's singles as well as outright betting previews in the build-up.

Men's market underlines Djokovic dominance

Djokovic has won the last four Wimbledon men's singles tournaments and bettors are convinced that his opponents will struggle to stop him making it five in July.

Carlos Alcaraz 6.611/2, who Djokovic beat in four sets in the semi-final in Paris last week, is his nearest rival.

Daniil Medvedev 8.415/2 comes next in the outright winner market before a list of rivals at double figure odds headed by Jannik Sinner 16.015/1.

Swiatek heads competitive women's market

Bettors are less confident about the chances of Swiatek following up her French win with victory at Wimbledon.

That is understandable as the Polish star is yet to win her first title at the All England Club. She has never been past the fourth round there and was defeated by Alize Cornet in the third in 2022.

Even so, Swiatek 4.67/2 is the favourite and, if she can find the kind of rhythmn that catapulted her to glory in Paris, she will take some stopping.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is 5.04/1 while world number three Aryna Sabalenka 5.69/2 (pictured above), who has never been past the quarter-finals, is also popular in the market.

Last year's beaten finalist Ons Jabuer is 14.5 on the Betfair Exchange.