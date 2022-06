Novak Djokovic is odds-on to retain his Wimbledon men's singles title even though he hasn't won a Grand Slam since last year's tournament at SW19.

Wimbledon 2022 begins next Monday (27 June) and runs until July 3.

The men's world number one was in imperious form when claiming his sixth singles title at the All England club in 2021, but he subsequently struggled at the Tokyo Olympics and lost the US Open final in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev .

Then began Djokovic's difficult 2022 when he was banned from playing at the Australian Open due to his apparent reluctance to get vaccinated against Covid-19. He was knocked out of last month's French Open by Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic loves the grass of Wimbledon thought and is 1.9420/21 to win a seventh title, that would take him within one of Roger Federer's record.

His nearest rivals are big prices with last year's beaten finalist Matteo Berrettini 8.07/1 (pictured above), Nadal 9.08/1 and Carlos Alcaraz 12.011/1.

Of the trio, Nadal is the only one to have won Wimbledon (in 2008 and 2010).

The veteran Federer, who last won the title in 2017, is 65.064/1 on the Exchange - the same price as Andy Murray.

No sweat for Swiatek?

Iga Swiatek was unstoppable at Roland Garros in May as she won her second women's singles Grand Slam.

Both of those came at the French Open and last year, on her first and only appearance at Wimbledon so far, she was knocked out in the fourth round.

Bettors expect much better from the 21-year-old in 2022 and make her 2.89/5 favourite.

Bettors cool on Raducanu fairytale

Emma Raducanu also reached the fourth round last year but that was a big surprise as the unknown British youngster burst on to the scene.

Two months later, she shocked the tennis world by winning the US Open women's singles title, but she has struggled since then and is 34.033/1 to win Wimbledon.

The American Coco Gauff, who lost to Swiatek in the final at Roland Garros, is expected to be here closest rival in SW19, but the price is generous at 12.011/1.

Ons Jabeur 14.013/1 and 2019 champion Simona Halep 17.5 come next, and then it's Serena Williams 20.019/1, the seven time champion who surprised fans by last week confirming she would play.

She was forced to retire in her first round match last year and has been absent from the WTA Tour with injury.

Williams is playing doubles this week in the Wimbledon warm-up at Eastbourne.