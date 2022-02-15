To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Novak Djokovic Betting: Defending champion is still Wimbledon favourite

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in Wimbledon final
Djokovic is 11/10 to win Wimbledon

Djokovic is the odds-against favourite to win Wimbledon after saying he would miss more Grand Slams to avoid Covid vaccine...

"Djokovic is 11/10 to retain the Wimbledon men's title, still the clear favourite, with Daniil Medvedev the next shortest price at 6/1."

Novak Djokovic is still the favourite to win the men's singles at Wimbledon this summer but he is odds-against after saying he was prepared to miss more Grand Slams to avoid getting a Covid vaccine.

Djokovic, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles, missed the Australian Open due to his vaccination status.

He is 11/10 to retain the Wimbledon men's title, still the clear favourite, with Daniil Medvedev the next shortest price at 6/1.

Novak Djokovic practice forehand 1280.jpg

His participation in the French Open is in doubt after French president Emmanuel Macron vowed to make things difficult for the unvaccinated.

Djokovic is 12/5 to win in Paris where Rafal Nadal is the 11/10 favourite to take the title for the 14th time.

Djokovic told the BBC that he was not anti-vaccination but believed people had the right to choose.

He was asked if he would miss the French Open over his vaccine stance.

He said: "That is the price that I'm willing to pay."

Asked if this was also his attitude towards Wimbledon, he said: "Yes."

The French Open 2022 starts on 23 May while Wimbledon runs for two weeks from 27 June.

