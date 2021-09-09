Will Emma Raducanu win the US Open? British sensation is 4/1 to lift the trophy

Emma Raducanu is 5.04/1 to win the US Open - around a 20% chance - as she prepares for her semi-final against Maria Sakkari.

The British 18-year-old has provided the story of the tournament as she has surpassed expectations again and again to reach the semi-finals - an illustration of how unlikely her run to the semis has been comes from the fact that her odds at the start of the tournament stood at 500.0499/1. But Raducanu, who arrived at her first US Open outside the world top 50, is yet to lose a set.

Yesterday she beat Belinda Bencic, the Olympic gold medallist and 11th seed, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a last four clash with Maria Sakkari (pictured below).

Sakkari goes into the match, which is due to start at 02:00 on Friday morning, as the favourite at 1.74 8/11 but plenty of commentators think Raducanu 2.34 11/8 can pull off another upset.

Sakkari is ranked 18th, has beaten three players top-11 players to get to the semis and has quietly gone about her work in New York, as our tennis expert Dan Weston explains:

"Sakkari might have snuck under the media radar to some extent here in New York, but here is a player who has impressed over the last year or two and deserves plenty of credit."

Can Emma win it? Yes she canu

Radacanu, who revealed after yesterday's win that her flights home were booked for the end of the qualifying tournament, has shown that she is not daunted by strong opponents. She has faced tougher opponents at each stage of the tournament and risen to the challenge every time.

She is now the 5.49/2 second favourite in the Exchange's Sports Personality of the Year market behind Olympic gold medal-winning diver Tom Daley.

Another teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez has also reached the semi-finals where she will play Aryna Sabalenka - the tournament favourite at 2.35/4.

Read Dan Weston's preview of both women's singles semi-finals.