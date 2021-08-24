To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Who will the US Open 2021? Djokovic backed to win calendar slam

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Novak Djokovic
Will Djokovic become the first play to complete the calendar slam?

The US Open starts on Monday so Max Liu brings us the latest odds in the outright winner markets for the men's and women's draws where Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty are favourites...

"Djokovic is aiming to become the first man to win a record 21 Grand Slam titles, while also looking to be the first since 1969 to complete the Calendar Slam."

Novak Djokovic is 1.845/6 on the Exchange to win the US Open and complete a calendar year Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

The year's final Grand Slam event starts in New York next Monday (30 August) and the Serb, who triumphed at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year, is the clear favourite in the men's singles event.

Daniil Medvedev, who reached the final here two years ago and in Melbourne earlier this year, comes next in the betting at 6.411/2.

Last year's beaten finalist Alexander Zverev is also among the frontrunners at 7.413/2.

Last year's winner Dominic Thiem will not be competing due to a wrist injury.

Novak Djokovic Tokyo 2020.jpg

Events since Wimbledon, however, have given his opponents hope.

The world number one failed to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics and pulled out of the Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

Barty favourite to follow up Wimbledon success

As is often the case, the women's single draw at the US Open looks far more competitive than the men's.

Ashleigh Barty is the favourite but her current price of 5.14/1 shows that a first Flushing Meadows title for the Australian will be no formality. She has never been further than the fourth round.

Barty's recent win at the Cincinnati Open, however, will have encouraged her backers.

Ashleigh Barty 956.jpg

Defending champion Naomi Osaka is 8.88/1.

The Japanese star also won the title in 2018, so has a special affection for the hardcourts of NYC, but she missed the French Open and Wimbledon before crashing out of the Olympics early on home soil. In Cincinnati last week, she only made it as far as the round of 16.

Aryna Sabalenka overtaken Osaka to climb to number two in the world and the Belarusian is 16.015/1 on the Exchange.

Iga Swiatek 17.016/1 and Karolina Pliskova 21.020/1 round off the top five in outright winner market .

US Open 2021: Mens Tournament (Winner)

Show Hide

Wednesday 1 September, 12.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Novak Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev
Alexander Zverev
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Matteo Berrettini
Andrey Rublev
Denis Shapovalov
Jannik Sinner
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Hubert Hurkacz
Pablo Carreno Busta
Karen Khachanov
Milos Raonic
Nick Kyrgios
John Isner
Sebastian Korda
Casper Ruud
Aslan Karatsev
Reilly Opelka
Roberto Bautista Agut
Grigor Dimitrov
Diego Schwartzman
Kei Nishikori
Ugo Humbert
Marin Cilic
Lorenzo Sonego
Carlos Alcaraz
Gael Monfils
Cameron Norrie
Frances Tiafoe
Lloyd Harris
Taylor Fritz
Davidovich Fokina
Alex De Minaur
Stan Wawrinka
Alexander Bublik
Nikoloz Basilashvili
Fabio Fognini
Daniel Evans
Kyle Edmund
David Goffin
