Who will the US Open 2021? Djokovic backed to win calendar slam

Novak Djokovic is 1.845/6 on the Exchange to win the US Open and complete a calendar year Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

The year's final Grand Slam event starts in New York next Monday (30 August) and the Serb, who triumphed at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year, is the clear favourite in the men's singles event.

Daniil Medvedev, who reached the final here two years ago and in Melbourne earlier this year, comes next in the betting at 6.411/2.

Last year's beaten finalist Alexander Zverev is also among the frontrunners at 7.413/2.

Last year's winner Dominic Thiem will not be competing due to a wrist injury.

Djokovic is aiming to become the first man to win a record 21 Grand Slam titles, while also looking to be the first since 1969 to complete the Calendar Slam.

Events since Wimbledon, however, have given his opponents hope.

The world number one failed to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics and pulled out of the Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

Barty favourite to follow up Wimbledon success

As is often the case, the women's single draw at the US Open looks far more competitive than the men's.

Ashleigh Barty is the favourite but her current price of 5.14/1 shows that a first Flushing Meadows title for the Australian will be no formality. She has never been further than the fourth round.

Barty's recent win at the Cincinnati Open, however, will have encouraged her backers.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka is 8.88/1.

The Japanese star also won the title in 2018, so has a special affection for the hardcourts of NYC, but she missed the French Open and Wimbledon before crashing out of the Olympics early on home soil. In Cincinnati last week, she only made it as far as the round of 16.

Aryna Sabalenka overtaken Osaka to climb to number two in the world and the Belarusian is 16.015/1 on the Exchange.

Iga Swiatek 17.016/1 and Karolina Pliskova 21.020/1 round off the top five in outright winner market .