Mismatches on the day four schedule

Boulter facing tough Wang challenge

Jabeur could be vulnerable against improving Noskova

Sabalenka among day four favourites

Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Marketa Vondrousova are among the top 10 seeds priced up at around or below 1.101/10 on a day when there are a fair few theoretical mismatches on the schedule.

Matches where the market is struggling to split the two players are few and far between.

Boulter underdog for Wang clash

One of those features Brit Katie Boulter, who meets the qualifier Yafan Wang, with Boulter the 2.546/4 underdog. Wang has already picked up an underdog win over top 10 Caroline Garcia in round one, while Boulter impressed with a straightforward win over Diane Parry, bagelling the French player in set two.

In terms of a run-up to the tournament, Wang has impressed more, while Boulter arrived in New York with fitness concerns.

It will be interesting to see how the Brit fares here against an in-form opponent but one she's ranked above.

Fatigue a potential issue for Alexandrova

Similarly priced to Wang as favourite is Ekaterina Alexandrova, who is 1.705/7 to get the better of Lesia Tsurenko, an achievement which she's never managed in four previous attempts, despite going into the last three as favourite.

Alexandrova's main problem here is likely to be fatigue, having played 12 sets last week in Cleveland and needing three hours to defeat Leylah Fernandez in round one.

In what looks like a battle of serve (Alexandrova) and return (Tsurenko), the market looks about right.

Pliskova should have too much for Burel

Several big names are at longer odds, including former world number one Karolina Pliskova, who is 1.4740/85 to progress at the expense of Clara Burel.

The duo have never met before and Pliskova came into this event in woeful form, losing nine of her previous 11 matches, mostly as a pre-match favourite.

Conversely, Burel has done pretty well of late, reaching the final of Lausanne on clay (albeit against a pretty weak field). But the Frenchwoman has barely played on hard court this year, and her win over Caroline Dolehide in round one was just her second win on the surface in 2023.

There's little doubt that Pliskova's powers are on the wane, but she should have too much for Burel, particularly given the serve issues Burel has had on hard court .

Noskova a threat to Jabeur

Finally, Ons Jabeur is a similar price for her clash with Linda Noskova, who is already ranked around the top 50 mark before her 19th birthday. Indeed, Noskova is 1-0 up in their career matches, having defeated Jabeur in Adelaide in January so clearly stands a chance as a 2.608/5 underdog.

The two players have had much different levels of activity post-Wimbledon. Noskova reached a WTA final in Prague, and earned several big wins in Cincinnati, as she defeated Liudmilla Samsonova and Petra Kvitova as a qualifier. She's a player on the up.

After a second emotional final loss, Jabeur took some time off after SW19, returning to tour in Cincinnati and losing in round three to Sabalenka, and a 7-5 7-6 win over Camila Osorio is hardly a notable positive for the Tunisian.

It's tough to predict Jabeur's level, but she should be favourite here, although not without the chance of being vulnerable to an upset.

