Djokovic out of Indian Wells and ATP Miami

Unable to enter US without Covid vaccine

Novak out of Indian Wells

World number one Novak Djokovic is the 11/8 favourote to win this year's US Open even though he withdrew from this week's Indian Wells Masters event because he was unable to enter the United States.

The US bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country but the 22-time Grand Slam winner applied for special permission to enter without a vaccine.

After the US authorities declined to make an exception for Djokovic he withdrew from the event in California and is expected to miss the subsequent Miami Open.

It's a blow to Djokovic, as Indian Wells is generally regarded as the fifth Grand Slam.

Big names still on show in California

It leaves the way open for the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud, all of whom should feature near the top of the outright betting once the qualifying rounds are out of theway.

Mind you, the tournament has seen some unlikely winners in recent years with Taylor Fritz claiming the title in 2022.

Out tennis betting expert Dan Weston will preview the event before it starts next week. The final is on Sunday 19th March.

Ban likely to end before US Open

Djokovic has not competed at Indian Wells since 2019, and missed last year's US Open, which was won by Alcaraz.

But bettors continue to believe Djokovic, who won the Australian Open in January, can triumph at Flushing Meadows this September.

That's because the US is expected to lift the ban on non-vaccinated arrivals on 11 May - well in time for this year's US Open.

Djokovic is a three time US Open winner and would love to add to his tally there.

He is the favourite from Daniil Medvedev 11/4, Carlos Alcaraz 7/2 and Nick Kyrgio 7/1.