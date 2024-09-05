US Open: Jack Draper 10/1 to go all the way at Flushing Meadow

Jack Draper to win the US Open men's singles is 10/1 11.00

He's the underdog again for semi-final against Sinner

British tennis star is 14/1 15.00 to win SPOTY

Jack Draper is 11.010/1 on the Betfair Exchange to win the US Open men's singles title after reaching the semi-finals at Flushing Meadow.

The 22-year-old has beaten Zhang Zhizhen, Facundo Diaz Acosta, Botic van de Zandschulp, Tomas Machac and yesterday he overcame Alex de Minaur on the way to the last four.

Draper beat the 10th seed 6-3 7-5 6-2 and is yet to drop a set at the year's final Slam tournament in New York.

Now a semi-final against world number one Jannik Sinner awaits and that should be a different order of test.

Draper eyes US Open upset against Sinner

Sinner polished off Daniil Medvedv in four sets yesterday and is the 1.51/2 favourite to win the US Open.

He began this year by winning the Australian Open but the last four is the furthest he has ever been at Flushing Meadow so, like Draper, he is looking to reach the final for the very first time.

Still, Draper is not playing down his chances of beating Sinner and says he has can reach another level of performance for the semi.

That is music to the ears of British tennis fans and anyone who wants to take a punt on Draper pulling off an upset at 6.25/1 on the Betfair Exchange.

If he can win the match and overcome Taylor Fritz or Frances Tiafoe, who meet in the other semi-final, then Draper will be a national hero.

Draper 14/1 to win SPOTY

He is the first British man to reach the semi-finals since Andy Murray in 2012 when the Scot went on to win the title, claiming his first Grand Slam title.

Emma Raducanu made history in 2021 when she became the ifirst qualifier to win the women's singles. Raducanu went on to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Could Draper do something similar?

There is a long way to go which explains why he is 15.014/1 to win SPOTY in a Betfair Exchange market which is lead by Olympic gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson 1.635/8.

Draper will only be thinking about his semi-final tomorrow against Sinner but, if he can upset the odds then, the rest of the prices on the British tennis player will tumble.