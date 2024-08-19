Men's US Open Pre-draw Preview: 90/1 Felix Auger-Aliassime is a better bet than Novak Djokovic

Djokovic in party mode and not at top form

Fitness and form questions for Alcaraz and Sinner

Felix is playing with confidence and is value at 90/1

At the Paris Olympics Novak Djokovic won the only missing honour from his record-setting golden career. Understandably since then the Serbian great has not been seen at a tournament, instead spending time letting his hair down, celebrating his achievements.

That is not to discount the legend's chances at the US Open, which starts on 26 August. Only a fool would write him off. However, what should we expect from Novak now that he has absolutely nothing left to prove?

He showed he is still capable of winning big events, but despite that he is not at the forefront of my mind to win in New York.

Falling giant Djokovic

There has been a decline in Djokovic's level in five set tennis. That may sound absurd considering his appearance in the Wimbledon final, but at each Grand Slam this season his performances have fallen short of his previous best.

Djokovic is an experienced master on a grass court, expertly navigating his way through awkward conditions. And this year he even did it on one leg.

Now we are back on a hard court the playing field should be more level and the volatility of Djokovic's performances over this season as a whole suggest that he shouldn't be considered a leading contender. At odds of 11/43.75, he does not interest me.

That said, the two men who have taken advantage of the Djokovic decline by winning this season's Grand Slams - Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner - arrive in New York with an element of doubt and I believe they are opposable.

Alcaraz and Sinner are not at their best

Sinner and Alcaraz have dominated the tour this season, sharing the sport's biggest titles. However, it is fair to say that both are off the boil relative to where they have been earlier in the campaign.

The early hard court events this season belonged to Sinner, with no player able to land a glove on the Italian.

Unfortunately, he has struggled with poor health and a hip injury throughout late spring and the summer failing to contest either Wimbledon or the Olympics.

He has made the final in Cincinnati but his fitness has been unconvincing and if he is drawn into a high intensity, physical match during the US Open I worry about how he will hold up. Backing him at 13/53.60 feels too high a risk.

Alcaraz looks like he needs some down time. Uncharacteristically, the Spaniard had an emotional meltdown on court last week, smashing his racket in a defeat to Monfils that he described as "the worst match of my life."

Alcaraz stated that he struggled to control the ball and conditions which is a concern considering a similarly fast set-up is anticipated in New York. He is unparalleled in best of five tennis on the natural grass and clay surfaces, but the 8/52.60 on him to win this tournament on slick hard courts is optimistic.

He undoubtedly has the talent to get to grips with the balls and the court, but after such an intense summer, in which he conquered the French Open and Wimbledon before almost winning Olympic gold, I fancy it may prove a puzzle too complex for his tired mind.

Auger-Aliassime in the mix

With genuine doubts over the three frontrunners it is difficult to side with an option from the next tier.

Daniil Medvedev would usually be my pick from that group of players but the Russian is bang out of form. His record at the hard court Grand Slams is impressive, having reached the previous two major finals on this surface.

Yet, his summer hard court campaign has been a disaster, losing in the first round of Montreal and Cincinnati. Speaking after his loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina he was at a loss to explain his lack of form, stating he is lacking in confidence and struggling to perform his signature passing shots.

Perhaps he will find form in New York but for now it is difficult to justify backing him at 12/113.00.

Beyond the top four there is an opportunity for a player to emerge as a US Open contender and I have been very impressed this last month with the level shown by Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Canadian is an attacking baseliner who has been heralded for big success since breaking through on tour at a young age. A few years ago his career was on a clear upward trajectory but he lost all confidence and form. It has taken him a long time to look once again like a player capable of threatening the sport's best players.

He was in excellent form at the Olympics, which was played in conditions that were not optimal for his game. After a tired showing in Montreal, he was back in rhythm in Cincinnati and, although he lost in the third round to Jack Draper, my takeaways were positive on his level.

Felix lives and dies by his serving quality and his ground game is prone to ups and downs over the course of a match. I am keen to see how his current form plays out in best of five tennis as the quicker courts should be ideal for his weaponry.

At 90/191.00 I see value in backing the Canadian who is capable of going far if the stars align.