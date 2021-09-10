Emma Raducanu US Open Betting: British sensation favourite for title

Emma Raducanu is the favourite to win the US Open after producing her best performance yet to beat Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 and become the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam final for 44 years.

Raducanu is 8/13 to win Saturday's final against Leylah Fernandez 5/4, the 19-year-old Canadian who last night knocked out the previous title favourite Aryna Sabalenka.

This is an astonishing state of affairs for both players, who will meet in the first Grand Slam final between teenagers this century, and especially for Raducanu who was 500.00499/1 on the Exchange at the start of the tournament.

She is the first qualifier, man or woman, to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open era.

But there is far more scope for betting on this historic final than merely trying to pick the winner and Betfair have opened several special markets for the occasion.

Special bets as Raducanu aims for ultimate prize

The British 18-year-old, who is playing at only the fourth tour level event of her career, is yet to drop a set and you can back her at 13/8 to win Saturday's final 2-0 against Fernandez.

It will be interesting to see how Raducanu reacts if she does drop a set. Over 2.5 sets in the match - so both players taking one - is 11/8 on the Sportsbook.

You can get 5/1 on her losing the first but going on to win the match.

Raducanu's journey to the final of the US Open has been the most extraordinary story in a great year for British sport. As she bids to give it the ultimate ending tomorrow she is the firm favourite to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year.