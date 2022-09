Roger Federer will bow out from his sensational tennis career with a doubles victory alongside Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup on Friday night, according to the betting.

Federer/Nadal are 8/15 to beat Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe when the players clash in the team London event.

They are 11/8 to win in straight sets 2-0.

The Swiss said last week that he would retire after tonight's match in which he and Nadal will represent Europe against Team World's Sock and Tiafoe.

On Thursday, Federer appeared to be in good spirits as he headed for dinner with Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion hasn't played since Wimbledon this summer, due to fitness problems.

London is a fitting location for Federer's last match as he won the Wimbledon men's singles title a record eight times.

Federer holds the record for the most consecutive weeks as world number one (237) and his retirement marks the end of a phenomenal era for the men's game.

He and Nadal are expected to be on court from 20:30 tonight at the O2.

Earlier, at 19:05, Andy Murray will play Alex Di Minaur in a singles match.

The Laver Cup is a three day event, with Europe taking on a world team. The Italian Matteo Berrettini will take Federer's place over the weekend.