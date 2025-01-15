Big Winners On Betfair: Punter wins £2.6K with 500/1 Australian Open bet

500/1 501.00 shot comes good at Aus Open

Grand Slam tennis 2025 is well and truly under way after a Betfair punter won more than £2.6K with a single wager at the Australian Open.

Seven bettors backed both players to win 1+ points at 500/1501.00 - meaning each player won a minimum of one point in each game of the match - in the second round tie between Reilly Opelka and Tomas Machac.

That proved a spot on call as Machac ran out the straight sets victor in Melbourne.

The £2.613.19 winner was the biggest of the seven but, at those odds, everyone who was on board should have collected a tidy sum.

Machac's reward for beating Opelka, meanwhile, is perhaps less appealing as the 24-year-old Czech player must now take on Novak Djokovic in the third round.

The Serb is the tournament's most successful all time player and is chasing a record-extending 11th Australian Open men's singles title. Even at 37, he is a formidable operator on any court and especially on the hardcourts Down Under.

He is 2/91.22 to beat Machac while he Czech is 3/14.00 to pull of an upset and delight more bettors.

Djokovic is 11/102.11 third favourite to do it behind Jannik Sinner 11/102.11 and Carlos Alcaraz 3/14.00 in the outright winner betting on Betfair Sportsbook.

