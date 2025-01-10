Tennis Tips

Australian Open 2025: Form guide for the women's singles in Melbourne

Aryna Sabalenka defends her women's singles crown in Melbourne
Can anyone prevent Aryna Sabalenka from claiming her fourth Grand Slam title on hard court?

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka chases a Melbourne hat-trick. Check out our Aussie stats preview compiled by Andy Swales...

  • Sabalenka 11/53.20 aims for Aussie three-peat

  • Gauff 7/24.50 ready to claim second career Slam

  • Can young Mirra 22/123.00 cause a stir Down Under?

Aryna Sabalenka 11/53.20 arrives at Melbourne Park hoping to become the first woman in 26 years to win three successive singles titles at the Australian Open.

This feat was last achieved by Martina Hingis between 1997 and 1999, and the current world No 1 is almost certain to start the 2025 tournament as the outright favourite to defend her title once again.

The 26-year-old Belarusian was the dominant player last year, deservedly taking over from Poland's Iga Swiatek as the world No 1.

While Swiatek remains the 'Queen of Clay', Sabalenka is clearly top of the class on hard court. She's reached the last four Grand Slam finals on hard court, winning three of them and losing the other in three sets.

And her Slam victories last year in Melbourne and New York were secured in impressive fashion. She won all seven of her Australian Open matches in straight sets, and was only once taken to a tie-break Down Under.

At the American Slam in 2024 she lost just one set in 15, and ended 2024 with a brace of other hardcourt titles too.

Sabalenka warmed up for Melbourne by winning the year-opening event in Brisbane.

So who are Sabalenka's main rivals these next two weeks?

Cori Gauff 7/24.50: The world No 3 will feel disappointed at her Grand Slam performances in 2024, despite a solid year which yielded three WTA Tour titles. When defending her US Open crown in New York, she fell in round four (Last 16) but ended the season strongly by winning two indoor tournaments during autumn. This included the prestigious WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia.

Iga Swiatek 4/15.00: Between April 2022 and October 2024, the Polish player topped the world ranking for 125 of 133 weeks. Although she is no longer No 1, she remains the deserved No 2 following another strong year in 2024. She claimed her fifth career Slam at Roland Garros in June, and collected five WTA Tour titles in all. Her big disappointment was missing out on Gold at the Olympic Games in Paris where she had to settle for a Bronze medal on her favourite surface clay.

Elena Rybakina 8/19.00: The world No 6 from Kazakhstan will probably feel disappointed by last year's results in the Grand Slams. The Wimbledon champion from 2022 was in pole position to repeat her success on grass, after reaching the semi-finals once again. At this stage she was the highest-ranked (4) player left in the tournament but, despite taking the opening set, was beaten by the No 31 seed Barbora Krejcikova who went on to win the tournament. A losing finalist in Melbourne two years ago, the 25-year-old Rybakina ended 2024 with three WTA Tour titles (Brisbane, Abu Dhabi, Stuttgart) to her name.

Qinwen Zheng 12/113.00: Last year's Australian Open finalist who ended 2024 as the world No 5. The 22-year-old from China was also the runner-up at the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh where she lost a tie-break in the deciding set. The highlight of her year was winning Olympic Gold in Paris where she recovered from match-point down against Emma Navarro in the Last 16, before beating the favourite Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals.

Mirra Andreeva 22/123.00: The teenage Russian has travelled quickly up the World Ranking to reach No 15 in time for the Australian Open. She is probably more likely to win this year on clay, having reached the semi-finals in Paris last June, but cannot be ruled out these next two weeks. She started 2025 by reaching the semi-finals in Brisbane where she was beaten by Sabalenka.

Jessica Pegula 55/156.00: The 30-year-old American had been a top-10 player for a number of years, without reaching the semi-finals of any Grand Slam. She'd lost in six Slam quarter-finals, before finally overcoming this hoodoo by beating Iga Swiatek in New York where she made it all the way to the final. She eventually lost to Aryna Sabalenka going down 7-5 7-5, following a spirited performance in the title decider.

Emma Navarro 66/167.00: One of the surprise packages of last year. The American began 2024 outside the world's top 30 but is now the No 8. At Wimbledon and Flushing Meadows she ended the challenge of Cori Gauff in the Last 16 of both events, and failed to convert a match point against the eventual Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng in Paris. A quarter-finalist at Wimbledon, she travelled one round further in New York where she was beaten by Aryna Sabalenka.

Last 10 Grand Slams (selected players)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player U24 W24 F24 A24 U23 W23 F23 A23 U22 W22
Aryna Sabalenka Won QF Won RU SF SF Won SF
Iga Swiatek QF R3 Won R3 R4 QF Won R4 Won R3
Cori Gauff R4 R4 SF SF Won R1 QF R4 QF R3
Jasmine Paolini R4 RU RU R4 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1
Zheng Qinwen QF R1 R3 RU QF R1 R2 R2 R3 R3
Elena Rybakina R2 SF QF R2 R3 QF R3 RU R1 Won
Jessica Pegula RU R2 R2 R4 QF R3 QF QF R3
Emma Navarro SF QF R4 R3 R1 R1 R2
Daria Kasatkina R2 R3 R2 R2 R4 R3 R4 R1 R1
Barbora Krejcikova R2 Won R1 QF R1 R2 R1 R4 R2 R3
Danielle Collins R1 R4 R2 R2 R2 R2 R1 R3 R4 R1
Paula Badosa QF R4 R3 R3 R2 R2 R4
Diana Shnaider R4 R3 R1 R1 R2 R2
Anna Kalinskaya R3 R4 R2 QF R2 R1 R2
Jelena Ostapenko R1 QF R2 R3 QF R2 QF R1 R4
Mirra Andreeva R2 R1 SF R4 R2 R4 R3
Beatriz Haddad Maia QF R3 R1 R3 R2 R4 SF R1 R2 R1
Marta Kostyuk R3 R3 R2 QF R1 R3 R1 R3 R2 R2
Donna Vekic R4 SF R3 R1 R1 R3 R2 QF R1 R1
Victoria Azarenka R3 R2 R4 R2 R4 R1 SF R4
Madison Keys R3 R4 R3 SF QF R2 R3 R3
Karolina Muchova SF R1 SF R1 RU R2 R1 R1
Elina Svitolina R3 QF R4 R4 R3 SF QF
Katie Boulter R2 R2 R1 R2 R3 R3 R3
Magdalena Frech R1 R1 R1 R4 R2 R1 R2 R1 R3
Linda Noskova R1 R2 R2 QF R2 R1 R2 R1
Liudmila Samsonova R4 R3 R3 R1 R3 R1 R2 R2 R4
Ekaterina Alexandrova R3 R1 R1 R3 R4 R3 R3 R2
Yulia Putintseva R3 R4 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R2 R2 R1
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova R3 R2 R2 R2 R2 QF R1
Leylah Fernandez R1 R2 R3 R2 R1 R2 R2 R2 R2
Maria Sakkari R1 R3 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R2 R3
Dayana Yastremska R1 R3 R3 SF R1 R1 R1 R1
Elise Mertens R4 R2 R3 R2 R3 R2 R4 R3 R1 R4
Anastasia Potapova R3 R1 R4 R1 R1 R3 R3 R2 R2
Amanda Anisimova R1 R2 R4 R1 R1 QF
Xinyu Wang R2 R4 R3 R1 R4 R2 R3 R2 R1
Magda Linnette R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R3 R1 SF R1 R2
Marketa Vondrousova R1 QF R1 QF Won R2 R3
Lulu Sun R1 QF R1
Ons Jabeur R3 QF R2 R4 RU QF R2 RU RU
Rebecca Sramkova R1 R1
Elina Avanesyan R1 R2 R4 R3 R2 R4 R1
Marie Bouzkova R2 R2 R3 R1 R3 R4 R1 R1 R2 QF
Katerina Siniakova R1 R2 R2 R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1
Peyton Stearns R3 R1 R3 R1 R4 R1 R3 R1
Yuan Yue R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R3 R1
Caroline Garcia R1 R2 R2 R2 R1 R3 R2 R4 SF R4
Clara Tauson R2 R1 R4 R2 R2 R3 R1 R1
Olga Danilovic R1 R4 R3
Elisabetta Cocciaretto R2 R4 R2 R1 R3 R3 R1 R1 R2
Diane Parry R2 R1 R2 R3 R1 R2 R2 R1 R1 R3
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro R3 R3 R1 R1
Moyuka Uchijima R2 R1 R2 R1
Anhelina Kalinina R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R3 R2 R2
Emma Raducanu R1 R4 R2 R2 R1 R2
Naomi Osaka R2 R2 R2 R1 R1
Renata Zarazua R2 R1 R1 R1
Yafan Wang R4 R2 R2 R3 R2
Katie Volynets R1 R2 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R3
Maria Camila Osorio Serrano R1 R2 R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R2 R2 R1
Kamilla Rakhimova R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R3 R1 R1
Ashlyn Krueger R3 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1
Varvara Gracheva R1 R2 R4 R2 R1 R2 R2 R3 R1
Erika Andreeva R2 R2 R1 R1 R1
McCartney Kessler R1 R1 R2
Taylor Townsend R2 R1 R1 R3 R1 R2 R1
Sorana Cirstea R1 R1 R1 QF R3 R1 R1 R2 R2
Cristina Bucsa R1 R2 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1 R3 R2
Caroline Wozniacki R4 R3 R2 R4
Jaqueline Cristian R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Clara Burel R2 R2 R1 R3 R3 R1 R2 R3 R1
Bernarda Pera R1 R3 R2 R1 R3 R1 R4 R3 R1 R1
Anna Blinkova R1 R1 R2 R3 R1 R3 R3 R1
Veronika Kudermetova R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R2 R4
Lucia Bronzetti R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1
Sloane Stephens R1 R2 R1 R3 R1 R2 R4 R1 R2 R1
Irina-Camelia Begu R1 R3 R1 R2 R3 R2 R2 R3
Laura Siegemund R1 R2 R1 R2 R1 R3 R1
Ajla Tomljanovic R2 R1 R1 R2 R2 QF QF
Sofia Kenin R2 R1 R3 R1 R2 R3 R1 R1
Suzan Lamens
Sonay Kartal R3 R1 R1
Olivia Gadecki R1 R1 R1 R2
Nadia Podoroska R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R2 R2 R2 R1
Jule Niemeier R3 R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R4 QF
Hailey Baptiste R2
Anna Bondar R2 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Greet Minnen R2 R2 R1 R1 R3 R1 R1 R2
Nuria Parrizas Diaz R1 R1 R3 R1 R1
Ann Li R1 R1 R2
Tatjana Maria R2 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 SF
Xiyu Wang R1 R1 R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R1
Mayar Sherif R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Sara Sorribes Tormo R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R2 R4 R1 R2
Viktorija Golubic R1 R1 R2 R3 R2 R1 R1 R2
Anastasia Zakharova R3
Alycia Parks R1 R3 R1 R2 R1
Julia Riera R1 R1
Oceane Dodin R1 R1 R4 R2 R1 R1
Lesia Tsurenko R1 R1 R1 R3 R2 R4 R4 R1 R1 R3
Daria Gavrilova Saville R1 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1
Belinda Bencic R4 R4 R1 R4 R3 R1
Caty McNally R1 R2
Jodie Anna Burrage R1 R2 R2 R1
Julia Grabher R1 R1 R2 R1
Saisai Zheng R1
Shuai Zhang R1 R1 R1 R1 R4 R4 R3

