Australian Open 2025: Form guide for the men's singles in Melbourne

Sinner 6/4 2.50 heads the betting

Alcaraz 7/2 4.50 seeking Grand Slam history

Djokovic, 37, 4/1 5.00 member of new big three

For more than a decade, men's tennis was dominated by three players: Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

From the start of 2010, through to Wimbledon 2022, this trio claimed 41 of the available 50 Grand Slam singles titles. At one point, they scooped up 14 Slams in a row.

While the retired Federer and Nadal won 20 and 22 Slams respectively, the still-active Djokovic is currently on 24.

As we look ahead to the opening Slam of 2025 in Melbourne, a new 'Big Three' appears to have emerged - for the time being at least.

The last 10 Slams have been shared among these three players, with the 37-year-old Novak Djokovic 4/15.00 a member of this group. Alongside the Serbian is Carlos Alcaraz 7/24.50 and world No 1 Jannik Sinner 6/42.50.

Djokovic reaching the end of the road

As for this elite trio: Djokovic can't have too much fuel left in the career tank. He failed to win a Slam in 2024 but he did secure Olympic gold in Paris, which may well have been his top priority anyway.

He arrives in Australia still keen to reach 25 Slam titles and he's already won 10 of his 24 at Melbourne Park.

If he endures another Slam-less season in 2025, don't be surprised if he finally retires from the sport.

If he fails to perform well in Australia, his chances of adding another Slam title to his CV during the remainder of the year may well be significantly diminished.

Alcaraz aiming for full set of slam titles

Alcaraz, meanwhile, a two-time Wimbledon champion and four-time Slam winner, has one goal in mind: To win the Australian Open and complete the set of titles.

If the 21-year-old Spaniard can triumph in Melbourne this month, he would become the youngest male to win all four Slam crowns.

This honour currently belongs to his fellow-countryman Nadal who was 24 years and 102 days when he won the US Open in 2010. Alcaraz will celebrate his 22nd birthday in May.

After Alcaraz successfully defended his Wimbledon crown in July, his form dipped somewhat, although he did beat Sinner in the final of the China Open in early October.

Sinner will probably start the defence of his Melbourne title as the favourite in most fans' eyes.

He won eight tournaments during 2024, including both hard court Slams, as well as the end of year ATP Tour finals in Turin. He also led Italy to Davis Cup glory in November.

So who else can challenge the new big three in Australia?

Alexander Zverev 11/112.00: A two-time Slam runner-up, including last year's French Open. Overall, he enjoyed the most consistent year of his career in 2024 when he won the Masters Series events in Rome and Paris, before ending the season as world No 2.

Daniil Medvedev 13/114.00: The 2021 US Open winner has lost in three Aussie Open finals. All six of his Slam finals have been on hard court, while five of his six Masters Series' successes were on this surface too.

Taylor Fritz [25/1]: In 2024, he became the first American male for 15 years to reach a Grand Slam final, when losing to Sinner in New York. Two months later he reached the final of the ATP Tour Finals in Italy, only to lose to the same player.

Alex de Minaur [45/1]: The world No 9, who was born in Sydney, will be hoping that the tennis fans of Melbourne will boost his chances of becoming the first Australian male to win his home Grand Slam in 49 years. Won two ATP Tour titles in 2024, and reached the Last 16 of the Australian Open in 2022-23-24.

Below is the form from the last 10 grand slams for the entire Australian Open field. Could an outsider emerge or will the title go the way of the big three?