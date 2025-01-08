Australian Open

Australian Open 2025: Form guide for the men's singles in Melbourne

Jannik Sinner defends his men's singles crown in Melbourne
The Norman Brookes Challenge Cup: Presented to the winner of the men's singles

There's a new 'Big Three' in the driving seat of men's tennis ahead of this year's first grand slam Down Under. Read our form guide for the 2025 Australian Open here with words and stats by Andy Swales ...

  • Sinner 6/42.50 heads the betting

  • Alcaraz 7/24.50 seeking Grand Slam history

  • Djokovic, 37, 4/15.00 member of new big three

For more than a decade, men's tennis was dominated by three players: Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

From the start of 2010, through to Wimbledon 2022, this trio claimed 41 of the available 50 Grand Slam singles titles. At one point, they scooped up 14 Slams in a row.

While the retired Federer and Nadal won 20 and 22 Slams respectively, the still-active Djokovic is currently on 24.

As we look ahead to the opening Slam of 2025 in Melbourne, a new 'Big Three' appears to have emerged - for the time being at least.

The last 10 Slams have been shared among these three players, with the 37-year-old Novak Djokovic 4/15.00 a member of this group. Alongside the Serbian is Carlos Alcaraz 7/24.50 and world No 1 Jannik Sinner 6/42.50.

Djokovic reaching the end of the road

As for this elite trio: Djokovic can't have too much fuel left in the career tank. He failed to win a Slam in 2024 but he did secure Olympic gold in Paris, which may well have been his top priority anyway.

He arrives in Australia still keen to reach 25 Slam titles and he's already won 10 of his 24 at Melbourne Park.

If he endures another Slam-less season in 2025, don't be surprised if he finally retires from the sport.

If he fails to perform well in Australia, his chances of adding another Slam title to his CV during the remainder of the year may well be significantly diminished.

Alcaraz aiming for full set of slam titles

Alcaraz, meanwhile, a two-time Wimbledon champion and four-time Slam winner, has one goal in mind: To win the Australian Open and complete the set of titles.

If the 21-year-old Spaniard can triumph in Melbourne this month, he would become the youngest male to win all four Slam crowns.

This honour currently belongs to his fellow-countryman Nadal who was 24 years and 102 days when he won the US Open in 2010. Alcaraz will celebrate his 22nd birthday in May.

After Alcaraz successfully defended his Wimbledon crown in July, his form dipped somewhat, although he did beat Sinner in the final of the China Open in early October.

Sinner will probably start the defence of his Melbourne title as the favourite in most fans' eyes.

He won eight tournaments during 2024, including both hard court Slams, as well as the end of year ATP Tour finals in Turin. He also led Italy to Davis Cup glory in November.

So who else can challenge the new big three in Australia?

Alexander Zverev 11/112.00: A two-time Slam runner-up, including last year's French Open. Overall, he enjoyed the most consistent year of his career in 2024 when he won the Masters Series events in Rome and Paris, before ending the season as world No 2.

Daniil Medvedev 13/114.00: The 2021 US Open winner has lost in three Aussie Open finals. All six of his Slam finals have been on hard court, while five of his six Masters Series' successes were on this surface too.

Taylor Fritz [25/1]: In 2024, he became the first American male for 15 years to reach a Grand Slam final, when losing to Sinner in New York. Two months later he reached the final of the ATP Tour Finals in Italy, only to lose to the same player.

Alex de Minaur [45/1]: The world No 9, who was born in Sydney, will be hoping that the tennis fans of Melbourne will boost his chances of becoming the first Australian male to win his home Grand Slam in 49 years. Won two ATP Tour titles in 2024, and reached the Last 16 of the Australian Open in 2022-23-24.

Below is the form from the last 10 grand slams for the entire Australian Open field. Could an outsider emerge or will the title go the way of the big three?

Now read Gavin Mair's early view of the Australian Open men's singles including a 100/1 tip

Last 10 Grand Slams (selected players)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player U24 W24 F24 A24 U23 W23 F23 A23 U22 W22
Jannik Sinner Won QF SF Won R4 SF R2 R4 QF QF
Alexander Zverev QF R4 RU SF QF R3 SF R2
Carlos Alcaraz R2 Won Won QF SF Won SF Won R4
Taylor Fritz RU QF R4 QF QF R2 R3 R2 R1 QF
Daniil Medvedev QF SF R4 RU RU SF R1 R3 R4
Casper Ruud R4 R2 SF R3 R2 R2 RU R2 RU R2
Novak Djokovic R3 RU QF SF Won RU Won Won Won
Andrey Rublev R4 R1 R3 QF QF QF R3 QF QF
Alex de Minaur QF QF QF R4 R4 R2 R2 R4 R3 R4
Grigor Dimitrov QF R4 QF R3 R3 R4 R4 R3 R2 R1
Stefanos Tsitsipas R1 R2 QF R4 R2 R4 QF RU R1 R3
Tommy Paul R4 QF R3 R3 R4 R3 R2 SF R3 R4
Holger Rune R1 R4 R4 R2 R1 QF QF R4 R3 R1
Ugo Humbert R2 R4 R1 R3 R1 R1 R2 R3 R1 R3
Jack Draper SF R2 R1 R2 R4 R1 R1 R3 R2
Hubert Hurkacz R2 R2 R4 QF R2 R4 R3 R4 R2 R1
Lorenzo Musetti R3 SF R3 R2 R1 R3 R4 R1 R3 R1
Frances Tiafoe SF R3 R2 R2 QF R3 R3 R3 SF R4
Karen Khachanov R1 R2 R2 R4 R1 QF SF SF
Arthur Fils R2 R4 R1 R2 R2 R1 R1
Ben Shelton R3 R4 R3 R3 SF R2 R1 QF R1
Sebastian Korda R2 R1 R3 R3 R1 R1 R2 QF R2
Alejandro Tabilo R1 R3 R1 R1 R2 R2
Alexei Popyrin R4 R3 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R2 R1
Tomas Machac R4 R2 R3 R3 R1 R1 R1
Jordan Thompson R4 R2 R1 R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R2 R2
Sebastian Baez R2 R1 R2 R3 R3 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2
Jiri Lehecka R3 R2 R1 R4 R2 QF R1 R1
Felix Auger-Aliassime R1 R1 R4 R3 R1 R1 R1 R4 R2 R1
Francisco Cerundolo R2 R1 R4 R2 R2 R2 R4 R3 R1 R1
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard R1 R4 R1 R1
Flavio Cobolli R3 R2 R2 R3 R1
Alexander Bublik R1 R3 R2 R1 R1 R4 R1 R1 R2 R3
Matteo Berrettini R2 R2 R2 R4 R1 QF
Nicolas Jarry R1 R1 R1 R1 R3 R3 R4 R2 R1
Nuno Borges R4 R1 R1 R4 R1 R1 R2 R1 R2 R1
Matteo Arnaldi R3 R1 R4 R2 R4 R1 R2
Brandon Nakashima R4 R3 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R3 R4
Tomas Martin Etcheverry R3 R2 R3 R3 R2 R2 QF R2 R1 R1
Tallon Griekspoor R3 R2 R3 R3 R1 R1 R2 R3 R1 R2
Alex Michelsen R2 R1 R1 R3 R2
Jan-Lennard Struff R1 R3 R3 R2 R1 R1 R1
Pedro Martinez R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1
Luciano Darderi R1 R2 R2
Zhizhen Zhang R1 R2 R3 R2 R3 R1 R3 R1 R1
Marcos Giron R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R3 R1 R1 R2
Mariano Navone R2 R1 R2
Jakub Mensik R3 R1 R2 R3
Cameron Norrie R3 R1 R4 R3 R2 R3 R3 R4 SF
Juncheng Shang R3 R2 R3 R1 R2
Roberto Bautista Agut R2 R4 R1 R1 R1 R2 R4 R1 R2
David Goffin R3 R1 R2 R1 R3 R1 R1 QF
Lorenzo Sonego R1 R2 R2 R2 R2 R1 R4 R2 R1 R3
Miomir Kecmanovic R2 R3 R2 R4 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R3
Gael Monfils R2 R3 R2 R2 R2 R2
Denis Shapovalov R1 R3 R3 R1 R4 R3 R3 R3 R2
Roberto Carballes Baena R2 R1 R2 R1 R2 R2 R2 R1 R2 R1
Fabian Marozsan R2 R1 R2 R3 R2 R1
Arthur Rinderknech R2 R2 R2 R1 R3 R1 R2 R1 R2 R1
Roman Safiullin R2 R3 R1 R1 R2 QF R1
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina R1 R2 R2 R3 R3 R3 R2 R4 R2
Jaume Munar R1 R2 R2 R2 R2 R1 R1 R1 R2
Arthur Cazaux R2 R2 R1 R4 R1 R1
Christopher O'Connell R3 R1 R2 R2 R3 R1 R1 R1
Yunchaokete Bu R1
Adrian Mannarino R2 R1 R1 R4 R3 R2 R1 R2 R1 R2
Alexandre Muller R2 R2 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1
Aleksandar Vukic R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1
Yoshihito Nishioka R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R4 R4 R1 R1
Corentin Moutet R1 R4 R1 R2 R2 R2 R4
Zizou Bergs R2 R1 R3 R1 R1 R1
Quentin Halys R1 R3 R2 R1 R3 R1 R1 R1 R2
Rinky Hijikata R2 R1 R1 R1 R4 R2 R1
Thiago Seyboth Wild R1 R2 R1 R1 R3
Benjamin Bonzi R1 R3 R1 R3 R2 R2
Hugo Gaston R1 R1 R1 R2 R2 R1 R1 R2
Thanasi Kokkinakis R2 R2 R3 R2 R1 R3 R2 R1 R2
Alexander Shevchenko R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R2
Facundo Diaz Acosta R2 R1 R1 R1 R1
Botic van de Zandschulp R3 R2 R1 R1 R2 R2 R1 R2 R2 R4
Dusan Lajovic R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2
James Duckworth R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1
Damir Dzumhur
Taro Daniel R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R2 R1 R1
Francisco Comesana R3 R3
Pavel Kotov R1 R1 R3 R2 R1 R1 R1
Gabriel Diallo R3 R1
Daniel Altmaier R1 R2 R2 R1 R2 R1 R3 R1 R1 R1
Borna Coric R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R3 R1 R2
Fabio Fognini R1 R3 R2 R3 R1 R2 R1
Luca Nardi R1 R1 R1
Adam Walton R1 R2 R1 R1
Otto Virtanen R2 R2 R1 R1
Yannick Hanfmann R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1
Camilo Ugo Carabelli R1
Sumit Nagal R1 R1 R1 R2
Jacob Fearnley R2
Federico Coria R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1
Lucas Pouille R3 R2
Dominik Koepfer R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1
Mattia Bellucci R2 R1 R1 R1
Marton Fucsovics R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R3 R2 R3 R2 R1
Max Purcell R2 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Kei Nishikori R1 R2
Reilly Opelka R1 R2
Pablo Carreno Busta R1 R1 R2 R4 R1
Jenson Brooksby R3 R3 R3
Nick Kyrgios QF RU
Stan Wawrinka R1 R2 R2 R1 R3 R3 R2 R1 R1 R1

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

