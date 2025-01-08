Australian Open 2025: Form guide for the men's singles in Melbourne
There's a new 'Big Three' in the driving seat of men's tennis ahead of this year's first grand slam Down Under. Read our form guide for the 2025 Australian Open here with words and stats by Andy Swales ...
-
Sinner 6/42.50 heads the betting
-
Alcaraz 7/24.50 seeking Grand Slam history
-
Djokovic, 37, 4/15.00 member of new big three
For more than a decade, men's tennis was dominated by three players: Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.
From the start of 2010, through to Wimbledon 2022, this trio claimed 41 of the available 50 Grand Slam singles titles. At one point, they scooped up 14 Slams in a row.
While the retired Federer and Nadal won 20 and 22 Slams respectively, the still-active Djokovic is currently on 24.
As we look ahead to the opening Slam of 2025 in Melbourne, a new 'Big Three' appears to have emerged - for the time being at least.
The last 10 Slams have been shared among these three players, with the 37-year-old Novak Djokovic 4/15.00 a member of this group. Alongside the Serbian is Carlos Alcaraz 7/24.50 and world No 1 Jannik Sinner 6/42.50.
Djokovic reaching the end of the road
As for this elite trio: Djokovic can't have too much fuel left in the career tank. He failed to win a Slam in 2024 but he did secure Olympic gold in Paris, which may well have been his top priority anyway.
He arrives in Australia still keen to reach 25 Slam titles and he's already won 10 of his 24 at Melbourne Park.
If he endures another Slam-less season in 2025, don't be surprised if he finally retires from the sport.
If he fails to perform well in Australia, his chances of adding another Slam title to his CV during the remainder of the year may well be significantly diminished.
Alcaraz aiming for full set of slam titles
Alcaraz, meanwhile, a two-time Wimbledon champion and four-time Slam winner, has one goal in mind: To win the Australian Open and complete the set of titles.
If the 21-year-old Spaniard can triumph in Melbourne this month, he would become the youngest male to win all four Slam crowns.
This honour currently belongs to his fellow-countryman Nadal who was 24 years and 102 days when he won the US Open in 2010. Alcaraz will celebrate his 22nd birthday in May.
After Alcaraz successfully defended his Wimbledon crown in July, his form dipped somewhat, although he did beat Sinner in the final of the China Open in early October.
Sinner will probably start the defence of his Melbourne title as the favourite in most fans' eyes.
He won eight tournaments during 2024, including both hard court Slams, as well as the end of year ATP Tour finals in Turin. He also led Italy to Davis Cup glory in November.
So who else can challenge the new big three in Australia?
Alexander Zverev 11/112.00: A two-time Slam runner-up, including last year's French Open. Overall, he enjoyed the most consistent year of his career in 2024 when he won the Masters Series events in Rome and Paris, before ending the season as world No 2.
Daniil Medvedev 13/114.00: The 2021 US Open winner has lost in three Aussie Open finals. All six of his Slam finals have been on hard court, while five of his six Masters Series' successes were on this surface too.
Taylor Fritz [25/1]: In 2024, he became the first American male for 15 years to reach a Grand Slam final, when losing to Sinner in New York. Two months later he reached the final of the ATP Tour Finals in Italy, only to lose to the same player.
Alex de Minaur [45/1]: The world No 9, who was born in Sydney, will be hoping that the tennis fans of Melbourne will boost his chances of becoming the first Australian male to win his home Grand Slam in 49 years. Won two ATP Tour titles in 2024, and reached the Last 16 of the Australian Open in 2022-23-24.
Below is the form from the last 10 grand slams for the entire Australian Open field. Could an outsider emerge or will the title go the way of the big three?
Click here to check Australian Open form for last 10 Years
Last 10 Grand Slams (selected players)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|U24
|W24
|F24
|A24
|U23
|W23
|F23
|A23
|U22
|W22
|Jannik Sinner
|Won
|QF
|SF
|Won
|R4
|SF
|R2
|R4
|QF
|QF
|Alexander Zverev
|QF
|R4
|RU
|SF
|QF
|R3
|SF
|R2
|Carlos Alcaraz
|R2
|Won
|Won
|QF
|SF
|Won
|SF
|Won
|R4
|Taylor Fritz
|RU
|QF
|R4
|QF
|QF
|R2
|R3
|R2
|R1
|QF
|Daniil Medvedev
|QF
|SF
|R4
|RU
|RU
|SF
|R1
|R3
|R4
|Casper Ruud
|R4
|R2
|SF
|R3
|R2
|R2
|RU
|R2
|RU
|R2
|Novak Djokovic
|R3
|RU
|QF
|SF
|Won
|RU
|Won
|Won
|Won
|Andrey Rublev
|R4
|R1
|R3
|QF
|QF
|QF
|R3
|QF
|QF
|Alex de Minaur
|QF
|QF
|QF
|R4
|R4
|R2
|R2
|R4
|R3
|R4
|Grigor Dimitrov
|QF
|R4
|QF
|R3
|R3
|R4
|R4
|R3
|R2
|R1
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|R1
|R2
|QF
|R4
|R2
|R4
|QF
|RU
|R1
|R3
|Tommy Paul
|R4
|QF
|R3
|R3
|R4
|R3
|R2
|SF
|R3
|R4
|Holger Rune
|R1
|R4
|R4
|R2
|R1
|QF
|QF
|R4
|R3
|R1
|Ugo Humbert
|R2
|R4
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R1
|R3
|Jack Draper
|SF
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R4
|R1
|R1
|R3
|R2
|Hubert Hurkacz
|R2
|R2
|R4
|QF
|R2
|R4
|R3
|R4
|R2
|R1
|Lorenzo Musetti
|R3
|SF
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R3
|R4
|R1
|R3
|R1
|Frances Tiafoe
|SF
|R3
|R2
|R2
|QF
|R3
|R3
|R3
|SF
|R4
|Karen Khachanov
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R4
|R1
|QF
|SF
|SF
|Arthur Fils
|R2
|R4
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R1
|Ben Shelton
|R3
|R4
|R3
|R3
|SF
|R2
|R1
|QF
|R1
|Sebastian Korda
|R2
|R1
|R3
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R2
|QF
|R2
|Alejandro Tabilo
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R2
|Alexei Popyrin
|R4
|R3
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R3
|R2
|R1
|Tomas Machac
|R4
|R2
|R3
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Jordan Thompson
|R4
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R2
|Sebastian Baez
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|Jiri Lehecka
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R4
|R2
|QF
|R1
|R1
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|R1
|R1
|R4
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R4
|R2
|R1
|Francisco Cerundolo
|R2
|R1
|R4
|R2
|R2
|R2
|R4
|R3
|R1
|R1
|Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
|R1
|R4
|R1
|R1
|Flavio Cobolli
|R3
|R2
|R2
|R3
|R1
|Alexander Bublik
|R1
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R4
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Matteo Berrettini
|R2
|R2
|R2
|R4
|R1
|QF
|Nicolas Jarry
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R3
|R3
|R4
|R2
|R1
|Nuno Borges
|R4
|R1
|R1
|R4
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|Matteo Arnaldi
|R3
|R1
|R4
|R2
|R4
|R1
|R2
|Brandon Nakashima
|R4
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R3
|R4
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|R3
|R2
|R3
|R3
|R2
|R2
|QF
|R2
|R1
|R1
|Tallon Griekspoor
|R3
|R2
|R3
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R1
|R2
|Alex Michelsen
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R3
|R2
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|R1
|R3
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Pedro Martinez
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Luciano Darderi
|R1
|R2
|R2
|Zhizhen Zhang
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R2
|R3
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R1
|Marcos Giron
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R2
|Mariano Navone
|R2
|R1
|R2
|Jakub Mensik
|R3
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Cameron Norrie
|R3
|R1
|R4
|R3
|R2
|R3
|R3
|R4
|SF
|Juncheng Shang
|R3
|R2
|R3
|R1
|R2
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|R2
|R4
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R4
|R1
|R2
|David Goffin
|R3
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R1
|QF
|Lorenzo Sonego
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R4
|R2
|R1
|R3
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|R2
|R3
|R2
|R4
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Gael Monfils
|R2
|R3
|R2
|R2
|R2
|R2
|Denis Shapovalov
|R1
|R3
|R3
|R1
|R4
|R3
|R3
|R3
|R2
|Roberto Carballes Baena
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|Fabian Marozsan
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R2
|R1
|Arthur Rinderknech
|R2
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|Roman Safiullin
|R2
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R2
|QF
|R1
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R3
|R3
|R3
|R2
|R4
|R2
|Jaume Munar
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|Arthur Cazaux
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R4
|R1
|R1
|Christopher O'Connell
|R3
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Yunchaokete Bu
|R1
|Adrian Mannarino
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R4
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R2
|Alexandre Muller
|R2
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|Aleksandar Vukic
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R4
|R4
|R1
|R1
|Corentin Moutet
|R1
|R4
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R2
|R4
|Zizou Bergs
|R2
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Quentin Halys
|R1
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|Rinky Hijikata
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R4
|R2
|R1
|Thiago Seyboth Wild
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R3
|Benjamin Bonzi
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R3
|R2
|R2
|Hugo Gaston
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R2
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|R2
|R2
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R2
|Alexander Shevchenko
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|Facundo Diaz Acosta
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Botic van de Zandschulp
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R4
|Dusan Lajovic
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|James Duckworth
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|Damir Dzumhur
|Taro Daniel
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R1
|Francisco Comesana
|R3
|R3
|Pavel Kotov
|R1
|R1
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Gabriel Diallo
|R3
|R1
|Daniel Altmaier
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Borna Coric
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R3
|R1
|R2
|Fabio Fognini
|R1
|R3
|R2
|R3
|R1
|R2
|R1
|Luca Nardi
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Adam Walton
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|Otto Virtanen
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R1
|Yannick Hanfmann
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|Camilo Ugo Carabelli
|R1
|Sumit Nagal
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|Jacob Fearnley
|R2
|Federico Coria
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|Lucas Pouille
|R3
|R2
|Dominik Koepfer
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Mattia Bellucci
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
|Marton Fucsovics
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R2
|R3
|R2
|R1
|Max Purcell
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R1
|R1
|Kei Nishikori
|R1
|R2
|Reilly Opelka
|R1
|R2
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|R1
|R1
|R2
|R4
|R1
|Jenson Brooksby
|R3
|R3
|R3
|Nick Kyrgios
|QF
|RU
|Stan Wawrinka
|R1
|R2
|R2
|R1
|R3
|R3
|R2
|R1
|R1
|R1
