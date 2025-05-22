French Open

French Open 2025: Betfair form guide for the women's singles at Roland Garros

French Open 2025 at Roland Garros, Paris
Since last year's championships, Roland Garros has hosted the tennis events at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Sabalenka the top seed at Roland Garros, as defending champion Swiatek struggles for form. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Aryna 13/53.60 and Coco 5/16.00 each looking to dethrone Iga

  • Is 18-y-o Andreeva 11/26.50 ready to claim maiden Slam?

  • Can Swiatek 3/14.00 re-discover her clay court confidence?

This time last year Iga Swiatek 3/14.00 was riding high as the leading player in women's tennis.

She was the world No 1 and undisputed 'Queen of Clay' having won more than a dozen WTA Tour titles on her favourite surface during the previous four years.

In 2024 she only lost one of her 22 matches during the European clay court season, while collecting titles in Madrid, Rome and Paris.

Her victory at Roland Garros last June was her fourth French Open title in five seasons, and fifth Grand Slam success in all.

However, since then, Swiatek's golden run has come to an abrupt end. During the past 11 months she has failed to win a single title on any surface on the WTA Tour, and she heads to Paris with a world ranking of No 5.

Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 French Open women's singles

That said, she can't be ruled out from winning the French Open title again this year.

She has won 27 of her 36 matches (75%) on Tour this year and, during the past 11 months, has reached six WTA Tour semi-finals, only to lose them all.

This tends to suggest it is more of a confidence issue, rather than a technical breakdown in her game, which has led to her fall from grace since June of last year.

She turns 24 at the end of May, so it's more likely to be a temporary blip than anything permanent.

Looking back on the past year, it appears that the Polish player has failed to recover from her shock semi-final defeat to Qinwen Zheng at the Paris Olympics.

Swiatek had arrived at Roland Garros in late July as the clear favourite to win gold on her favourite surface, but left with 'only' a bronze medal to show for her efforts.

And, despite her short odds for the second Grand Slam of 2025, it will be interesting to find out whether she can re-discover some of her confidence ahead of defending her title in Paris next week.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 French Open women's singles

Eight other contenders at Roland Garros

Coco Gauff 5/16.00: Has warmed up for Paris by enjoying a positive European clay court season during 2025. She crushed Swiatek 6-1 6-1 in Madrid but lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the final. She was also a beaten finalist in Rome. Is the No 2 seed at Roland Garros.

Aryna Sabalenka 13/53.60: The dominant world No 1 enjoys a massive WTA points' advantage over No 2 Coco Gauff. The 27-year-old from Belarus arrives in Paris having won the clay court title in Madrid. She is a three-time Grand Slam champion who reached the French Open semi-finals two years ago.

Mirra Andreeva 11/26.50: The teenage Russian has made giant strides up the World Ranking in recent months. During spring she beat both Swiatek and Sabalenka en route to winning the prestigious hard court title at Indian Wells. She was a quarter-finalist in Rome where she lost to Gauff; and a semi-finalist in Paris 12 months ago.

Jasmine Paolini 11/112.00: Last year's surprise finalist who was also runner-up at Wimbledon. The diminutive Italian has played solidly again this year. In both Miami (hard) and Stuttgart (clay) she lost to Sabalenka at the semi-final stage and, more recently, became the first Italian woman for 40 years to win the singles title in Rome where she beat Gauff in the final.

Zheng Qinwen 16/117.00: Secured Olympic gold at Roland Garros in early August of last year after knocking out Swiatek at the semi-final stage and then beating Donna Vekic in the final. However, she struggled during the first half of 2025 despite reaching the final of the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh last November. But just one week ago she stunned Sabalenka in Rome before losing in the semi-finals.

Elena Rybakina 25/126.00: Appears to have slipped off the radar slightly during recent months. The former Wimbledon champion's form has dipped and she arrives in Paris no longer a member of the world's top 10. Was beaten in the Last 32 at the clay court events of Madrid and Rome

Jelena Ostapenka 25/126.00: The fiery and talented Latvian is always a threat on clay, despite her inconsistency on the WTA Tour. Only last month she beat Swiatek and Sabalenka en route to winning the lucrative Porsche-sponsored clay court tournament in Stuttgart. Was the champion at Roland Garros in 2017.

Madison Keys 50/151.00: The popular American, who is now 30 years old, claimed her maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne earlier this year. Although an unlikely champion on clay, she did reach the semi-finals in Paris as long ago as 2018.

Last 10 Years Of Women's Singles Performances At French Open

Last 10 Grand Slam Results (selected players)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player A25 U24 W24 F24 A24 U23 W23 F23 A23 U22
Aryna Sabalenka RU Won QF Won RU SF SF Won SF
Iga Swiatek SF QF R3 Won R3 R4 QF Won R4 Won
Jessica Pegula R3 RU R2 R2 R4 QF R3 QF QF
Coco Gauff QF R4 R4 SF SF Won R1 QF R4 QF
Madison Keys Won R3 R4 R3 SF QF R2 R3 R3
Jasmine Paolini R3 R4 RU RU R4 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Mirra Andreeva R4 R2 R1 SF R4 R2 R4 R3
Zheng Qinwen R2 QF R1 R3 RU QF R1 R2 R2 R3
Paula Badosa SF QF R4 R3 R3 R2 R2
Elena Rybakina R4 R2 SF QF R2 R3 QF R3 RU R1
Emma Navarro QF SF QF R4 R3 R1 R1 R2
Karolina Muchova R2 SF R1 SF R1 RU R2 R1
Diana Shnaider R3 R4 R3 R1 R1 R2 R2
Daria Kasatkina R4 R2 R3 R2 R2 R4 R3 R4 R1 R1
Barbora Krejcikova R2 Won R1 QF R1 R2 R1 R4 R2
Amanda Anisimova R2 R1 R2 R4 R1 R1
Beatriz Haddad Maia R3 QF R3 R1 R3 R2 R4 SF R1 R2
Elina Svitolina QF R3 QF R4 R4 R3 SF QF
Liudmila Samsonova R2 R4 R3 R3 R1 R3 R1 R2 R2 R4
Donna Vekic R4 R4 SF R3 R1 R1 R3 R2 QF R1
Clara Tauson R3 R2 R1 R4 R2 R2 R3 R1
Ekaterina Alexandrova R1 R3 R1 R1 R3 R4 R3 R3 R2
Yulia Putintseva R3 R3 R4 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R2 R2
Jelena Ostapenko R1 R1 QF R2 R3 QF R2 QF R1
Marta Kostyuk R3 R3 R3 R2 QF R1 R3 R1 R3 R2
Leylah Fernandez R3 R1 R2 R3 R2 R1 R2 R2 R2 R2
Ons Jabeur R3 R3 QF R2 R4 RU QF R2 RU
Magdalena Frech R3 R1 R1 R1 R4 R2 R1 R2 R1
Elise Mertens R2 R4 R2 R3 R2 R3 R2 R4 R3 R1
Magda Linnette R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R3 R1 SF R1
Anna Kalinskaya R3 R4 R2 QF R2 R1 R2
Danielle Collins R3 R1 R4 R2 R2 R2 R2 R1 R3 R4
Linda Noskova R1 R1 R2 R2 QF R2 R1 R2 R1
Sofia Kenin R1 R2 R1 R3 R1 R2 R3 R1 R1
Ashlyn Krueger R1 R3 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1
Elina Avanesyan R1 R1 R2 R4 R3 R2 R4 R1
Rebecca Sramkova R2 R1 R1
Anastasia Potapova R2 R3 R1 R4 R1 R1 R3 R3 R2 R2
Olga Danilovic R4 R1 R4 R3
Katie Boulter R2 R2 R2 R1 R2 R3 R3
Xinyu Wang R1 R2 R4 R3 R1 R4 R2 R3 R2 R1
Belinda Bencic R4 R4 R4 R1 R4 R3
McCartney Kessler R1 R1 R1 R2
Peyton Stearns R1 R3 R1 R3 R1 R4 R1 R3 R1
Lulu Sun R1 R1 QF R1
Dayana Yastremska R3 R1 R3 R3 SF R1 R1 R1
Emma Raducanu R3 R1 R4 R2 R2 R1
Marketa Vondrousova R1 QF R1 QF Won R2 R3
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova QF R3 R2 R2 R2 R2 QF R1
Victoria Azarenka R1 R3 R2 R4 R2 R4 R1 SF R4
Moyuka Uchijima R2 R2 R1 R2 R1
Veronika Kudermetova R4 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R2 R4
Maria Camila Osorio Serrano R2 R1 R2 R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R2 R2
Alycia Parks R1 R3 R1 R2 R1
Polina Kudermetova R1 R1
Naomi Osaka R3 R2 R2 R2 R1 R1
Katerina Siniakova R1 R1 R2 R2 R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R2
Marie Bouzkova R1 R2 R2 R3 R1 R3 R4 R1 R1 R2
Lucia Bronzetti R2 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R1 R1 R1 R1
Sonay Kartal R1 R3 R1
Kimberly Birrell R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2
Mayar Sherif R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Ann Li R1 R1 R1
Anhelina Kalinina R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R3 R2
Jaqueline Cristian R3 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Varvara Gracheva R2 R1 R2 R4 R2 R1 R2 R2 R3 R1
Eva Lys R4 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro R2 R3 R3 R1 R1
Suzan Lamens R2
Renata Zarazua R2 R2 R1 R1 R1
Alexandra Eala
Irina-Camelia Begu R1 R1 R3 R1 R2 R3 R2 R2
Anna Blinkova R2 R1 R1 R2 R3 R1 R3 R3 R1
Bernarda Pera R1 R1 R3 R2 R1 R3 R1 R4 R3 R1
Zeynep Sonmez R1 R1
Maya Joint R1 R2
Ajla Tomljanovic R2 R2 R1 R1 R2 R2 QF
Katie Volynets R1 R1 R2 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R3
Tatjana Maria R2 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1
Maria Sakkari R1 R1 R3 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R2
Kamilla Rakhimova R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R3 R1 R1
Sara Sorribes Tormo R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R2 R4 R1
Hailey Baptiste R1 R2
Elisabetta Cocciaretto R1 R2 R4 R2 R1 R3 R3 R1 R1
Elena-Gabriela Ruse R2 R3 R1 R1 R2
Anna Bondar R1 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1
Greet Minnen R1 R2 R2 R1 R1 R3 R1 R1
Viktorija Golubic R1 R1 R1 R2 R3 R2 R1 R1
Cristina Bucsa R2 R1 R2 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1 R3 R2
Laura Siegemund R3 R1 R2 R1 R2 R1 R3 R1
Jil Teichmann R1 R1 R2 R1
Erika Andreeva R2 R2 R2 R1 R1 R1
Olivia Gadecki R1 R1 R1 R1 R2
Caroline Garcia R1 R1 R2 R2 R2 R1 R3 R2 R4 SF
Robin Montgomery R2 R1
Yuan Yue R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R3
Taylor Townsend R1 R2 R1 R1 R3 R1 R2 R1
Yafan Wang R2 R4 R2 R2 R3 R2
Sorana Cirstea R1 R1 R1 R1 QF R3 R1 R1 R2
Petra Kvitova R2 R4 R1 R2 R4
Jodie Anna Burrage R2 R1 R2 R2

