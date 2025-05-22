French Open 2025: Betfair form guide for the women's singles at Roland Garros

This time last year Iga Swiatek 3/14.00 was riding high as the leading player in women's tennis.

She was the world No 1 and undisputed 'Queen of Clay' having won more than a dozen WTA Tour titles on her favourite surface during the previous four years.

In 2024 she only lost one of her 22 matches during the European clay court season, while collecting titles in Madrid, Rome and Paris.

Her victory at Roland Garros last June was her fourth French Open title in five seasons, and fifth Grand Slam success in all.

However, since then, Swiatek's golden run has come to an abrupt end. During the past 11 months she has failed to win a single title on any surface on the WTA Tour, and she heads to Paris with a world ranking of No 5.

That said, she can't be ruled out from winning the French Open title again this year.

She has won 27 of her 36 matches (75%) on Tour this year and, during the past 11 months, has reached six WTA Tour semi-finals, only to lose them all.

This tends to suggest it is more of a confidence issue, rather than a technical breakdown in her game, which has led to her fall from grace since June of last year.

She turns 24 at the end of May, so it's more likely to be a temporary blip than anything permanent.

Looking back on the past year, it appears that the Polish player has failed to recover from her shock semi-final defeat to Qinwen Zheng at the Paris Olympics.

Swiatek had arrived at Roland Garros in late July as the clear favourite to win gold on her favourite surface, but left with 'only' a bronze medal to show for her efforts.

And, despite her short odds for the second Grand Slam of 2025, it will be interesting to find out whether she can re-discover some of her confidence ahead of defending her title in Paris next week.

Eight other contenders at Roland Garros

Coco Gauff 5/16.00: Has warmed up for Paris by enjoying a positive European clay court season during 2025. She crushed Swiatek 6-1 6-1 in Madrid but lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the final. She was also a beaten finalist in Rome. Is the No 2 seed at Roland Garros.

Aryna Sabalenka 13/53.60: The dominant world No 1 enjoys a massive WTA points' advantage over No 2 Coco Gauff. The 27-year-old from Belarus arrives in Paris having won the clay court title in Madrid. She is a three-time Grand Slam champion who reached the French Open semi-finals two years ago.

Mirra Andreeva 11/26.50: The teenage Russian has made giant strides up the World Ranking in recent months. During spring she beat both Swiatek and Sabalenka en route to winning the prestigious hard court title at Indian Wells. She was a quarter-finalist in Rome where she lost to Gauff; and a semi-finalist in Paris 12 months ago.

Jasmine Paolini 11/112.00: Last year's surprise finalist who was also runner-up at Wimbledon. The diminutive Italian has played solidly again this year. In both Miami (hard) and Stuttgart (clay) she lost to Sabalenka at the semi-final stage and, more recently, became the first Italian woman for 40 years to win the singles title in Rome where she beat Gauff in the final.

Zheng Qinwen 16/117.00: Secured Olympic gold at Roland Garros in early August of last year after knocking out Swiatek at the semi-final stage and then beating Donna Vekic in the final. However, she struggled during the first half of 2025 despite reaching the final of the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh last November. But just one week ago she stunned Sabalenka in Rome before losing in the semi-finals.

Elena Rybakina 25/126.00: Appears to have slipped off the radar slightly during recent months. The former Wimbledon champion's form has dipped and she arrives in Paris no longer a member of the world's top 10. Was beaten in the Last 32 at the clay court events of Madrid and Rome

Jelena Ostapenka 25/126.00: The fiery and talented Latvian is always a threat on clay, despite her inconsistency on the WTA Tour. Only last month she beat Swiatek and Sabalenka en route to winning the lucrative Porsche-sponsored clay court tournament in Stuttgart. Was the champion at Roland Garros in 2017.

Madison Keys 50/151.00: The popular American, who is now 30 years old, claimed her maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne earlier this year. Although an unlikely champion on clay, she did reach the semi-finals in Paris as long ago as 2018.