French Open

French Open 2025: Betfair form guide for the men's singles event at Roland Garros

French Open Men's Singles 2025 at Roland Garros, Paris
Roland Garros: The men's singles trophy

Can anyone prevent a Sinner v Alcaraz final in Paris? Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Sinner [9/5] and Alcaraz [11/10] on course for Paris showdown

  • Can Zverev [11/1] finally claim a first Grand Slam title?

  • What chance for Musetti [25/1] in French capital?

Jannik Sinner 7/42.75 and Carlos Alcaraz 9/52.80 remain firmly entrenched as the top two players in the ATP Tour World Ranking. And if recent results are anything to go by, then the prospect of a 'Sinner vs Alcaraz final' at Roland Garros is an extremely high probability.

Only last week the pair came face-to-face in the final of the Italian Open, which is the second most prestigious clay court event in world tennis. Alcaraz won this meeting in Rome to secure his second Masters Series trophy of the current European clay court season, and third ATP Tour title of the year.

The 22-year-old had won in Monte Carlo during April, before losing the final of the clay tournament in Barcelona.

Betfair Exchange market for the men's singles in Paris

As for Sinner, his defeat in Rome was his first event since winning in Melbourne during January, after which the Italian was forced to serve a three-month doping ban. Sinner, 23, generally prefers hard court to clay, on which he has won just a single ATP Tour title.

He did reach the semi-finals in Paris last year when he lost in five sets to Alcaraz, who defends his title these next two weeks.

The Spaniard's record on clay is far superior to that of Sinner. Ten of his 19 ATP Tour titles have arrived on this surface, including four Masters Series events. He also edges Sinner in overall Grand Slam wins - four to three.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the men's singles in Paris

So who can stop these big two from dominating the forthcoming French Open at Roland Garros?

Alexander Zverev 11/112.00: The world No 3 was last year's beaten finalist at Roland Garros in five sets. Won the clay court title in Munich during April and was beaten in the Melbourne final by Sinner. The German has not failed to reach the semi-final stage in Paris, in his last four visits. Has lost three Slam finals during his career, but did win Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Novak Djokovic 13/114.00: Has barely played on clay this year but on his last visit to Roland Garros in 2024 collected a long-awaited gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Reached the final of this year's Masters Series event on Miami hard, and is expected to be seeded six at the forthcoming French Open.

Casper Ruud 22/123.00: A twice-beaten finalist in Paris, where he also reached the Last Four 12 months ago. Despite recent inconsistencies, he did win the Masters Series clay court tournament in Madrid last month.

Lorenzo Musetti 25/126.00: In many ways is the new kid on the block. He has enjoyed a strong clay court campaign this year reaching the final in Monte Carlo, along with semi-final appearances in both Madrid and Rome. His best Grand Slam performance was reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals last year.

Jack Draper 30/131.00: Britain's Jack Draper, the world No 5, has enjoyed a solid run on European clay, highlighted by his defeat in the Madrid final and quarter-final loss to Alacaraz in Rome. He won the Masters Series hard court title at Indian Wells during March.

Holger Rune 55/156.00: Beat Alcaraz to win the title in Barcelona and in March reached the Masters Series final on hard court at Indian Wells. But he is yet to progress beyond the quarter-finals of any Grand Slam tournament.

Men's French Open Form Last Ten Years

Last 10 Grand Slam Results (selected players)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Rank Name A25 U24 W24 F24 A24 U23 W23 F23 A23 U22
Jannik Sinner Won Won QF SF Won R4 SF R2 R4 QF
Alexander Zverev RU QF R4 RU SF QF R3 SF R2
Carlos Alcaraz QF R2 Won Won QF SF Won SF Won
Taylor Fritz R3 RU QF R4 QF QF R2 R3 R2 R1
Novak Djokovic SF R3 RU QF SF Won RU Won Won
Jack Draper R4 SF R2 R1 R2 R4 R1 R1 R3
Alex de Minaur QF QF QF QF R4 R4 R2 R2 R4 R3
Andrey Rublev R1 R4 R1 R3 QF QF QF R3 QF QF
Holger Rune R4 R1 R4 R4 R2 R1 QF QF R4 R3
Daniil Medvedev R2 QF SF R4 RU RU SF R1 R3 R4
Lorenzo Musetti R3 R3 SF R3 R2 R1 R3 R4 R1 R3
Tommy Paul QF R4 QF R3 R3 R4 R3 R2 SF R3
Ben Shelton SF R3 R4 R3 R3 SF R2 R1 QF R1
Arthur Fils R3 R2 R4 R1 R2 R2 R1 R1
Casper Ruud R2 R4 R2 SF R3 R2 R2 RU R2 RU
Grigor Dimitrov R1 QF R4 QF R3 R3 R4 R4 R3 R2
Frances Tiafoe R2 SF R3 R2 R2 QF R3 R3 R3 SF
Stefanos Tsitsipas R1 R1 R2 QF R4 R2 R4 QF RU R1
Felix Auger-Aliassime R2 R1 R1 R4 R3 R1 R1 R1 R4 R2
Tomas Machac R3 R4 R2 R3 R3 R1 R1 R1
Francisco Cerundolo R3 R2 R1 R4 R2 R2 R2 R4 R3 R1
Ugo Humbert R4 R2 R4 R1 R3 R1 R1 R2 R3 R1
Jakub Mensik R3 R3 R1 R2 R3
Sebastian Korda R2 R2 R1 R3 R3 R1 R1 R2 QF R2
Karen Khachanov R3 R1 R2 R2 R4 R1 QF SF SF
Alexei Popyrin R1 R4 R3 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R2
Jiri Lehecka R4 R3 R2 R1 R4 R2 QF R1
Hubert Hurkacz R2 R2 R2 R4 QF R2 R4 R3 R4 R2
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina R4 R1 R2 R2 R3 R3 R3 R2 R4
Denis Shapovalov R2 R1 R3 R3 R1 R4 R3 R3 R3
Matteo Berrettini R2 R2 R2 R2 R4 R1 QF
Brandon Nakashima R1 R4 R3 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R3
Sebastian Baez R1 R2 R1 R2 R3 R3 R1 R1 R1 R1
Tallon Griekspoor R1 R3 R2 R3 R3 R1 R1 R2 R3 R1
Alejandro Tabilo R1 R1 R3 R1 R1 R2
Flavio Cobolli R1 R3 R2 R2 R3 R1
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard R1 R1 R4 R1 R1
Alex Michelsen R4 R2 R1 R1 R3 R2
Alexandre Muller R1 R2 R2 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1
Jordan Thompson R2 R4 R2 R1 R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R2
Nuno Borges R3 R4 R1 R1 R4 R1 R1 R2 R1 R2
Gael Monfils R4 R2 R3 R2 R2 R2 R2
Lorenzo Sonego QF R1 R2 R2 R2 R2 R1 R4 R2 R1
Matteo Arnaldi R1 R3 R1 R4 R2 R4 R1 R2
Marcos Giron R3 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R3 R1 R1
Luciano Darderi R1 R1 R2 R2
Miomir Kecmanovic R3 R2 R3 R2 R4 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2
Pedro Martinez R2 R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1
David Goffin R1 R3 R1 R2 R1 R3 R1 R1
Zizou Bergs R1 R2 R1 R3 R1 R1
Tomas Martin Etcheverry R2 R3 R2 R3 R3 R2 R2 QF R2 R1
Quentin Halys R2 R1 R3 R2 R1 R3 R1 R1 R1
Jaume Munar R1 R1 R2 R2 R2 R2 R1 R1 R1
Zhizhen Zhang R1 R1 R2 R3 R2 R3 R1 R3 R1 R1
Roberto Bautista Agut R1 R2 R4 R1 R1 R1 R2 R4 R1
Roberto Carballes Baena R3 R2 R1 R2 R1 R2 R2 R2 R1 R2
Nicolas Jarry R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R3 R3 R4 R2 R1
Fabian Marozsan R3 R2 R1 R2 R3 R2 R1
Camilo Ugo Carabelli R1 R1
Hamad Medjedovic R1 R1 R1 R1
Benjamin Bonzi R3 R1 R3 R1 R3 R2
Damir Dzumhur R1
Kei Nishikori R2 R1 R2
Joao Fonseca R2
Mattia Bellucci R2 R1 R1 R1
Daniel Altmaier R2 R1 R2 R2 R1 R2 R1 R3 R1 R1
Jacob Fearnley R3 R2
Learner Tien R4 R1 R1 R1
Francisco Comesana R1 R3 R3
Laslo Djere R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R3 R1 R2 R1
Yunchaokete Bu R1 R1
Roman Safiullin R1 R2 R3 R1 R1 R2 QF R1
Yoshihito Nishioka R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R4 R4 R1
Alexander Bublik R1 R1 R3 R2 R1 R1 R4 R1 R1 R2
Arthur Rinderknech R1 R2 R2 R2 R1 R3 R1 R2 R1 R2
Aleksandar Kovacevic R1 R1 R1 R2 R1
Gabriel Diallo R2 R3 R1
Jan-Lennard Struff R1 R1 R3 R3 R2 R1 R1
Hugo Gaston R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R2 R1 R1
Raphael Collignon
Corentin Moutet R3 R1 R4 R1 R2 R2 R2 R4
Aleksandar Vukic R3 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1
Rinky Hijikata R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R4 R2 R1
Mariano Navone R1 R2 R1 R2
Adam Walton R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Christopher O'Connell R1 R3 R1 R2 R2 R3 R1 R1 R1
Botic van de Zandschulp R1 R3 R2 R1 R1 R2 R2 R1 R2 R2
James Duckworth R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2
Kamil Majchrzak R1 R1
Cameron Norrie R1 R3 R1 R4 R3 R2 R3 R3 R4
Alexander Shevchenko R1 R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R2
Jesper de Jong R2 R2
Thiago Monteiro R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2
Vit Kopriva R1 R1
Pablo Carreno Busta R2 R1 R1 R2 R4
Mackenzie McDonald R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R3 R1
Chun-Hsin Tseng R1 R1
Hugo Dellien R1 R1 R1 R1
Luca Nardi R1 R1 R1 R1
Francesco Passaro R2
Billy Harris R1
Reilly Opelka R2 R1
Borna Coric R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R3 R1 R2
Sebastian Ofner R1 R1 R3 R1 R2 R1 R4
Jenson Brooksby R1 R3 R3

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Andy Swales avatar

Andy Swales

Andy has worked in sports journalism for the past 38 years, and almost three decades as a freelancer.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Wimbledon

Wimbledon Men's Final: How to back an Alcaraz victory at 8/5

  • Gavin Mair
Wimbledon trophies
Wimbledon

Wimbledon Women's Final: How to back Swiatek at 11/10 to win sixth Slam

  • Gavin Mair
Wimbledon trophies
Wimbledon

Wimbledon Men's Semi-Final Tips: Sinner versus Alcaraz rematch is on the cards

  • Gavin Mair
Wimbledon ball