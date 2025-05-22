French Open 2025: Betfair form guide for the men's singles event at Roland Garros

Sinner [9/5] and Alcaraz [11/10] on course for Paris showdown

Can Zverev [11/1] finally claim a first Grand Slam title?

What chance for Musetti [25/1] in French capital?

Jannik Sinner 7/42.75 and Carlos Alcaraz 9/52.80 remain firmly entrenched as the top two players in the ATP Tour World Ranking. And if recent results are anything to go by, then the prospect of a 'Sinner vs Alcaraz final' at Roland Garros is an extremely high probability.

Only last week the pair came face-to-face in the final of the Italian Open, which is the second most prestigious clay court event in world tennis. Alcaraz won this meeting in Rome to secure his second Masters Series trophy of the current European clay court season, and third ATP Tour title of the year.

The 22-year-old had won in Monte Carlo during April, before losing the final of the clay tournament in Barcelona.

As for Sinner, his defeat in Rome was his first event since winning in Melbourne during January, after which the Italian was forced to serve a three-month doping ban. Sinner, 23, generally prefers hard court to clay, on which he has won just a single ATP Tour title.

He did reach the semi-finals in Paris last year when he lost in five sets to Alcaraz, who defends his title these next two weeks.

The Spaniard's record on clay is far superior to that of Sinner. Ten of his 19 ATP Tour titles have arrived on this surface, including four Masters Series events. He also edges Sinner in overall Grand Slam wins - four to three.

So who can stop these big two from dominating the forthcoming French Open at Roland Garros?

Alexander Zverev 11/112.00: The world No 3 was last year's beaten finalist at Roland Garros in five sets. Won the clay court title in Munich during April and was beaten in the Melbourne final by Sinner. The German has not failed to reach the semi-final stage in Paris, in his last four visits. Has lost three Slam finals during his career, but did win Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Novak Djokovic 13/114.00: Has barely played on clay this year but on his last visit to Roland Garros in 2024 collected a long-awaited gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Reached the final of this year's Masters Series event on Miami hard, and is expected to be seeded six at the forthcoming French Open.

Casper Ruud 22/123.00: A twice-beaten finalist in Paris, where he also reached the Last Four 12 months ago. Despite recent inconsistencies, he did win the Masters Series clay court tournament in Madrid last month.

Lorenzo Musetti 25/126.00: In many ways is the new kid on the block. He has enjoyed a strong clay court campaign this year reaching the final in Monte Carlo, along with semi-final appearances in both Madrid and Rome. His best Grand Slam performance was reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals last year.

Jack Draper 30/131.00: Britain's Jack Draper, the world No 5, has enjoyed a solid run on European clay, highlighted by his defeat in the Madrid final and quarter-final loss to Alacaraz in Rome. He won the Masters Series hard court title at Indian Wells during March.

Holger Rune 55/156.00: Beat Alcaraz to win the title in Barcelona and in March reached the Masters Series final on hard court at Indian Wells. But he is yet to progress beyond the quarter-finals of any Grand Slam tournament.