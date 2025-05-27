French Open Tuesday Tips: Arnaldi can claim seeded scalp

Arnaldi can bag another French Open upset

Fonseca underpriced

The final first round matches take place on Tuesday and I have looked at four matches with some potential value that you be able to sneak into a tennis bet builder.

One of the best matches of the opening round is the duel between the seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime and the dangerous Matteo Arnaldi. The Italian has played well in Paris before and will be looking to snatch another top name scalp in this year's tournament.

Elsewhere, I expect differing fortunes for the two highest profile Brazilian players. I think the hype machine is getting a little carried away with Joao Fonseca's chances of beating the in-form Hubert Hurkacz, while I think there is value in siding with Beatriz Haddad Maia's return to form.

Arnaldi has tools to down Felix

Matteo Arnaldi is more or less the worst draw a seeded player could encounter in the first round of Roland Garros.

The Italian is a serious player on the clay, with an impressive shotmaking repertoire particularly off his forehand wing that makes him highly dangerous.

Just ask Andrey Rublev or Stefanos Tsitsipas. At the 2024 French Open Arnaldi sunk Rublev before giving Tsitsipas a huge scare. This season Arnaldi toppled Djokovic in Madrid, one of six wins in a decent clay season.

His game ebbs and flows, and that is a particularly menacing prospect over the five set format.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is enjoying a very strong season, rebounding from a disappointing 2024 campaign. The Canadian has rediscovered his self-belief and is trending up the rankings again.

For all that success, it would be fair to suggest that clay courts are not conducive to granting him his best results.

Prior to Hamburg last week - a pre-tournament warm-up in which form should be taken with a pinch of salt - the Canadian was on a streak of losing all four of his first round matches at the clay tournaments he entered.

Last year Felix got lucky with his draw and was able to battle through to the fourth round. This year he's far less fortunate and I think Arnaldi has the game to expose his awkwardness on the dirt.

Auger-Aliassime will need a strong serving day and for his groundstrokes to hold up in heavy conditions. It is a big ask against a player that is very comfortable on this surface, with easy and controlled hitting power tailor made for clay.

At 2.0621/20 on the Betfair Exchange the value is with the Italian.

Recommended Bet Back Matteo Arnaldi to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime EXC 2.06

Hurkacz to hurdle hype

There is no doubting that one day Joao Fonseca will realise his hype. The 18-year old Brazilian is likened to Jannik Sinner, and has shown many signs early in his career that Grand Slam titles are a certainty in his future.

However, he is not yet an all conquering force. Fonseca is on a three match losing streak heading into Paris, yet has been priced as favourite to defeat a top 10 regular that this weekend narrowly lost a competitive final to Novak Djokovic in Geneva.

It feels very difficult to justify clear Fonseca's favouritism. There is a distinct difference so far in Fonseca's performances on clay and hard courts. I have little doubt that there will be a close pairing of his standards across all the surfaces before long, but the Brazilian hasn't shown it yet on the professional tour.

Hurkacz is not a threat to win this tournament but he is in strong serving form, which is fundamental to his chances of success. He will not be daunted by the challenge of Fonseca, and with his mix of variety will have plenty of joy in rattling the rhythm of his talented opponent.

The Polish player has made at least the third round on his past three visits to Paris, and is good value to get out of the starting blocks this time round.

Back Hurkacz to win at 2.285/4.

Recommended Bet Back Hubert Hurkacz to win vs Joao Fonseca SBK 2.28

Haddad Maia value to win rollercoaster clash

Another Brazilian player that is priced as a favourite to win their opening round encounter is Beatriz Haddad Maia.

It has been a nightmare season for Bea, who suffered a prolonged losing run between her third round showing in Melbourne, until a first round win in Madrid.

I was not fully surprised by Haddad Maia's form dip, as she is a confidence player that enjoys a scrap. She needs to be in a positive mindframe to tilt battles in her favour, and without strong self-belief it is easy to understand why she struggles.

Last week in Strasbourg she won back to back matches for the first time since the Australian Open, bettering quality opponents Clara Tauson, Ashlyn Krueger and Emma Navarro before a defeat to eventual champion Elena Rybakina.

It was a return to what you'd expect from Haddad Maia, a series of three set scraps in which she fights her way to victory.

I expect she might repeat this formula against the talented and improving Hailey Baptiste. The 23-year old American is firmly planted inside the top 100 of the world and is proving competitive this season.

Baptiste is a talented shotmaker, but typically flows between streaks of measured hitting and spells where her game and concentration vanishes. All six of Baptiste's most recent matches have been settled in three sets.

That is music to the ears of the rejuvenated scrapper Haddad Maia. The Brazilian is priced at 1.75/7 to win on the Exchange, but I think she is better value to win a rollercoaster three setter.

Haddad Maia to win 2-1 is a tempting price 11/43.75

Recommended Bet Back Beatriz Haddad Maia 2-1 set victory SBK 11/4

Djere can trouble De Minaur

Laslo Djere bagged a title in Santiago and has been performing consistently well throughout the clay events this season.

He does not have luck on his side unfortunately, suffering a right forearm injury in Rome before drawing a top 10 seed in the opening round. Despite that ailment, Djere pushed Carlos Alcaraz very close in their Italian match.

Alex De Minaur is not a realistic contender to win this tournament, but he does typically perform to his seeding. He has an exceptionally high floor, and beats the players he is expected to defeat.

If he is fit, on current form Djere is capable of pushing De Minaur.

It is a reasonable price that the Australian is 5/42.25 to win the match and both players win a set.

