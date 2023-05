Djokovic second in outright winner market

It came as no surprise but many tennis fans will still have been saddened by the confirmation that Rafael Nadal will not play at this year's French Open.

His countryman Carlos Alcaraz 2.546/4 is the favourite in the men's singles outright winner betting on the Betfair Exchange.

Two-time champion Novak Djokovic comes next in the market at 3.3512/5.

No Nadal for first time since 2004

The tournament gets going on the clay courts of Roland Garros on Monday and, for the first time since 2004, it will do so without the Spaniard whose name has become synonmous with it.

Fourteen-time champion Nadal, who won his most recent French Open title last year, has withdrawn due to a hip injury. He has also said that next year will be the last of his career.

This feels like a watershed moment and Alcaraz, who was born in 2003, the year before Nadal made his French Open debut, will be determined to keep the title in Spanish hands.

Alcaraz and Djokovic way out in front in betting

The 20-year-old won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open last September and bettors are backing him to claim his second in Paris.

Djokovic looks hungry, however, and put aside the controversy that had dogged him for the previous year to win the Australian Open in January.

He and Alcaraz are a long way ahead of their rivals in the market. The Dane Holger Rune comes next at 9.28/1 after reaching the quarter-finals last year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was a finalist at Roland Garros in 2021 and is 10.09/1 to go one better this year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was a finalist at Roland Garros in 2021 and is 10.09/1 to go one better this year.