Tokyo Olympics Tennis: Where to find our experts' tips

The stars of the men's and women's tennis tours are heading to Tokyo for the Olympics and we'll have previews and tips. They will appear on our dedicated Olympics blog where you can also find coverage of the other top events.

In the men's, Novak Djokovic wants to add a gold medal to the titles he's already won at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year.

He's chasing a 'golden slam' which would require him to take golf in Tokyo then win the US Open in September.

World number two Daniil Medvedev is likely to be the biggest threat to another Djokovic win.

Naomi Osaka is the big story in the women's draw. She missed the French Open and Wimbledon so could come into this event in her home nation feeling refreshed.

Twenty-three-year-old Osaka would love to take Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty will have other ideas though.

Aryna Sabalenka will also be a threat, especially as she loves playing on hard courts and is likely to relish the conditions at the games.

Head to our Tokyo Olympics blog for the best tennis previews.