Djokovic fancied to win 11th Melbourne title

Swiatek backed despite last yea's disappointment

Alacaraz and Sabalenka out to stop the favourites

The Australian Open starts in Melbourne on Monday and Novak Djokovic is the clear favourite to win the men's singles for the 11th time.

The Serbian is 2.111/10 on the Betfair Exchange's outright winner market and he will take a lot of stopping at the tournament where he has won 10 of his 23 Grand Slams.

Even at 36, when most players' powers are fading, Djokovic looks almost unbeatable on the hardcourts Down Under.

Can Alcaraz stop Djokovic in Australia?

If anyone is going to deny him then it the betting says it's Carlos Alczraz. The Spaniard is 4.47/2 to win his third Slam (his two to date came at the US Open and Wimbledon) even though he has only been as far as the third round.

He missed Melbourne last year due to injury but subsequently won Wimbledon, defeating Djokovic in the final and ending the Serb's run of titles in SW19.

However, when the pair met at the end of season ATP Tour finals, Djokovic won in straight sets. He and Alcaraz belong to different generations, with the Spaniard still only 20, but their rivalry is already fierce and set to continue in Melbourne.

Jannik Sinner 8.88/1 and Daniil Medvedev 13.5, meanwhile, are the only other players shorter than 20/1 to win the Australian Open. The latter reached consecutive finals there in 2021 and '22.

Swiatek fav as Sabalenka targets second title

Iga Swiatek is 3.412/5 favourite to win the women's singles but, although she reached the semi-finals two years ago, she was knocked out in the fourth round in 2023.

Bettors may be wary of a repeat upset but, at the moment, the Exchange market says they think she has a better chance than her nearest rivals Elena Rybakina, who beat her here 12 months ago, and defending champions Aryna Sabalenka - both 6.25/1.

Cori Gauff 8.615/2, who won the US Open in September is the other leading contender according to the market. The American has never been past the four round here but arrives with momentum after winning her first Slam title.

British players odds' for the Australian Open

Winning the US Open doesn't automatically lead to more success. Just ask Britain's Emma Raducanu 65.064/1 who is due to make her Grand Slam return next week in Melbourne after missing much of 2023 following ankle and wrist surgeries.

Raducanu hasn't had much luck in the past couple of years and anyone considering backing her here should know she withdrew from a charity match on Tuesday that was supposed to be part of her Australian Open preparations.

Katie Boulter is 240.00239/1 to win an unlikely first Slam singles title. Yesterday she lost in straight sets to Romania's Ana Bogdan at the Adelaide International.

Fellow Brit Jodie Burrage is 1000.00999/1 in the Australian Open women's singles winner market.

In the men's, Andy Murray is 420.00419/1 to win the tournament where he was five times a beaten finalist.

Jack Draper 260.00259/1 is the shortest price of the British men. He endured a frustrating 2023 season that was disrupted by a shoulder injury.

Finally, Cameron Norrie is 500.00499/1 at a tournament where he progressed as to the third round last year.