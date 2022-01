Big Winners on Betfair: Punter turns £11 into £1K with 100/1 Aussie Open Acca

A Betfair punter made a stunning start to the Australian Open by turning £11 into over £1K with an audacious 24-fold acca.

The first tennis Grand Slam of 2022 got underway on Monday and the bettor wasted no time in getting involved in the action on the Melbourne hardcourts.

At odds of 100/1 they placed a stake of £11.33 on the 24-fold and watched as each bet came in to bring total winnings of £1,146.

First up was Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova who got our punter off to a wining start by sweeping past Anna Bondar.

Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was the first men's singles player to keep the bet on course, defeating his first round opponent in straight sets.

World number four Stefanos Tisipitas also did his bet with a comfortable win over Mikael Ymer.

A bet on Andy Murray wasn't quite as straightforward as the former-Wimbledon champion put backers through the ringer in a thrilling five set victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili.

In the end, it was left to Nick Kyrgios. He was facing British player Liam Broady but, with so much on the line, few would blame our punter for supporting the unpredictable Aussie on this occasion.

It wasn't even close as Kyrgios stormed to victory in three sets and made our punter the big winner of Australian Open so far.