Australian Open: Djokovic the favourite after winning court case

Novak Djokovic can begin preparations for his Australian Open defence after a judge ruled in his favour against a decision to cancel his visa.

The world no.1's odds to win the tournament have barely moved during the episode as Betfair Exchange customers keep a watchful eye on the story and he stands as the 2.767/4 favourite ahead of Daniil Medvedev (3.711/4) and Alexander Zverev (5.59/2).

The winner is likely to come from that trio, with the next shortest player in the betting being Rafa Nadal at 14.013/1 before we reach Stefanos Tsitsipas at 48.047/1

But the story may not be over for the Serbian, who is bidding to win the most grand slam singles titles of all time.

Australia's immigration minister, Alex Hawke, could yet overturn the decision, a move that could see Djokovic banned from entering Australia for three years.

"The stakes have now risen rather than receded," judge Anthony Kelly said.

Again, Exchange customers appear unmoved by the threat of the court's decision being overturned with the Serbian's odds staying firmly at their current mark.