Australian Open: Medvedev heads Betfair odds after government cancels Djokovic visa

Danill Medvedev is the favourite to win the Australian Open men's singles title after the government again revoked defending champion Novak Djokovic's visa.

The Russian, who reached last year's final, is 3.1511/5 while Djokovic has drifted to 3.55 following this morning's development. Any bets on Djokovic will be refunded if he does not take part in the tournament which starts in Melbourne on Monday.

Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke used a personal power to cancel Djokovic's visa which could result in the world number one's deportation.

He'll be interviewed by immigration officials on Saturday and can appeal the decision to bar him from the country for his apparent reluctance to get vaccinated against Covid-19 .

'Novax' facing deportation

Djokovic could yet defend his title in Melbourne and some commentators have said that Australia's government, which faces a federal election this year, is posturing and will eventually allow him to play.

Even if he were to appeal successfully, however, the past 10 days have been far from ideal preparation for Djokovic who has won the Australian Open for the past three years and is targetting a record 10th title.

Our tennis betting ambassador Dan Weston, who will be recommending bets in the men's and women's draw on every day of the tournament, has written about how the Serbian's difficulties have opened up the competition.

Medvedev reached the final in Melbourne last year and won the US Open in September.

Alexander Zverev 5.14/1 comes next in the betting and after that it's a steep drop down to former-champion Rafael Nadal 11.521/2 who is rated the fourth most likely to triumph