Sabalenka, Garcia and Jabeur only rivals under 20/1

Raducanu 64/1 after ankle injury in NZ

Iga Swiatek will be virtually unstoppable when she bids to win her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this month, according to the latest odds on the Betfair Exchange.

The 21-year-old, who triumphed at the US Open in September, is 2.727/4 to win in Melbourne for the first time.

Last year, she was knocked out in the semi-finals by Ashleigh Barty who went on to win the title. Barty (pictured below with Danielle Collins) has since retired so will not be defending in 2023.

Sabalenka has best chance of stopping Swiatek

Swiatek's nearest rival, according to the betting, is the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 14.013/1.

She is yet to win a Grand Slam title and has fallen to fifth in the WTA Rankings. Last year, she reached the fourth round in Melbourne.

Sabalenka lost to Swiatek in the semi-finals of the US Open for the fourth time in 2022, so overcoming the world number one is a signficant obstacle for her.

Caroline Garcia 15.014/1 was also a semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2022 and bettors think she can improve on her fourth round appearance at last year's Australian Open.

Ons Jabeur 16.5, who reached the Wimbeldon final in July, is the women's world number two and will be looking to build on her fine year at the tournament where she reached the quarter-finals in 2020.

Last year's surprise finalist Danielle Collins is 70.069/1 so bettors are not expecting the American to repeat her impressive performance.

Raducanu retires injured

British fans will be hoping that Emma Raducanu 65.064/1 is able to play after she retired injured and in tears from her second rounnd match at New Zealand's ASB Classic yesterday.

The 2021 US Open winner was hoping to move on from her injury-blighted 2022 season, in which she retired five times from matches, but suffered an ankle problem that has put her participation at the year's first Grand Slam in doubt.