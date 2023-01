Murray displays trademark toughness to beat Berrettini

Andy Murray is 160.0159/1 to win the Australian Open men's singles title after he produced a stunning performance to beat Matteo Berrettini in five sets.

The 35-year-old rolled back the years against the 26-year-old Italian to take a two set lead, only for Berrettini to win the next two and take the match to a fifth set.

Murray saved a match point before claiming victory in the final set tie-break after four hours 49 minutes on-court.

The result was a shock as Berrettini was the 13th seed and reached last year's semi-finals in Melbourne.

Murray is awaiting the identity of his second round opponent who he will play tomorrow.

Murray believes he can compete with best

He has competed regularly in the past year, after being troubled by injury's related to his hip, and still believes he is capable of going deep at Grand Slams.

Betfair Exchange odds reflect the unlikeliness of Murray winning the Australian Open, where he reached the most recent of his five finals in 2016.

But it was great to see him showing the reslience that has been a hallmark of a career that has seen him win two Wimbledon men's singles titles and one US Open.

British tennis fans will be right behind Murray when he plays his next match in Melbourne and, if he wins that, his outright winner market odds will shorten.