Trump heavy odds-on to win Rep nomination

More bets on Obama than Biden

Will the Democrats call for Michelle?

Donald Trump shortened to 2.166/5 to win the US presidential election ahead of Tuesday's New Hampshire primary as Betfair Exchange bettors backed him to make an extraordinary return to the White House.

The former-president got a boost on Sunday night when one of his long-standing rivals for the Republican nomination, Ron DeSantis, pulled out of the race.

Trump is 1.081/12 to be the Republican nominee in November's presidential election. Nikki Haley 15.5 is his nearest rival and is seeking an upset in New Hampshire on Tuesday to fire up her campaign.

Haley is 30.029/1 to win the primary while Trump is expected to prevail again, just as he did in last week's Iowa Caucus which kicked off the US election year.

Trump and Biden betting in the past year

A Trump v Joe Biden rematch of the 2020 election looks likely and the current president is 2.962/1 to win a second term.

Biden's campaign team believe their man will poll better the closer the race gets to election day. The 81-year-old has been in politics long enough to know that nothing comes from panicking

However, Democrats are nervous that Trump has all the momentum and Biden's age and fitness for office are being questioned.

Could 22/1 Obama be Democrat nominee?

If not Biden who? That's the question the president's opponents in the Democratic Party - and there are many - are asking about potential replacements for Biden in 2024.

Biden is 1.251/4 to be the nominee but former-First Lady Michelle Obama has shortened to 14.013/1 on the Betfair Exchange.

Obama is 23.022/1 in the election winner market on the Exchange but so far this year Betfair have taken more bets on her than on Biden to be the next US president than Biden. Only Trump has a better backing than Obama from punters.

There is still plenty of time for the Democrats to nominate another candidate. Obama's odds may look long but, at this stage of the election year in 2020, Biden was 99/1100.00 to win the presidency.

The California governor Gavin Newsom has been under 10/111.00 in the Democratic nominee market but is out to 19.018/1. Vice president Kamala Harris is 42.041/1.

An outsider could win again and, at the moment, Betfair punters think the woman who lived in the White House for eight years is the best place to do so.