Democratic Nominee for US President Live Blog: Will it be Joe Biden or Kamala Harris?

Democratic nominee for US President latest odds

Biden the favourite despite calls to stand aside

Harris most likely to replace him and face Trump in election

Tuesday 9 July - 12:00 - Biden regains favouritism

Joe Biden regained favouritism in the Democratic Nominee for US President market on the Betfair Exchange after an eventful couple of weeks following his disastrous first debate against Donald Trump.

The president dithered in the debate, and appeared to struggle with his memory, which raised fresh concerns about his ability to beat Trump in November's election.

Media commentators and Democratic politicians who had previously supported Biden called for him to stand aside.

Vice president Kamala Harris usurped Biden as the favourite to be the Democratic nominee.

Biden bounces back but Trump is election favourite

Following a frenetic round of campaigning across the July 4 holiday, Biden bounced back in the betting and is 1.538/15 on the Exchange to take on Trump.

Harris has drifted to 4.94/1 but looks the most likely candidate if Biden stumbles again and stands aside before the election.

But while the odds indicate that bettors think it will be Biden v Trump for the White House in the autumn, it is far from a certainty and the debate about Biden's suitability to be the candidate is not dying down.

The most worrying signal from the betting for Democrats is Biden's weakness in the election winner market.

He is 6.25/1 to win a second term as president while Trump is 1.618/13.

Harris most likely to replace Biden as Democratic nominee

The message from the market at the moment is that if it is not Biden, it will be Harris v Trump. The vice president has the campaign infrastructure and national reputation in place to run.

The California governor Gavin Newsom, who has been talked up as a potential replacement for Biden, is the next shortest in the betting at 16.5.

Former-First Lady Michelle Obama is 25.024/1 and the popular Michigan governor Gretchen Witmer is 38.037/1.

Harris is 10.09/1 to be next president but her price would shorten were she to receive the nomination.

With less than four months to go before the US presidential election, there is plenty of uncertainty about who Americans will be voting for come 5 November.

We will have further updates on the Democratic nomination for president up to and, if necessary, beyond the Democratic National Convention which runs 19-22 August.