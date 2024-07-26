US Presidential Election Latest: Kamala Harris 1/50 to be Democratic nominee after Obama endorsement

Kamala Harris just 1.02 1/50 to be Democratic nominee

Odds have shortened to lowest ever after Obama endorsement

Donald Trump remains favourite to win US Presidential Election

Harris shortest price ever to be Democratic nominee

Kamala Harris is just 1.021/50 on the Betfair Exchange to be the Democratic nominee, the shortest price she's ever traded at, after receiving the endorsement of former President Barack Obama.

Following days of speculation as to whether he would support Harris, Obama and ex-First Lady Michelle Obama said that they believe Harris has the "vision, the character, and the strength that this critical moment demands".

With this endorsement the US vice-president's odds shortened from 1.061/18 to her current mark of 1.021/50. At a time when Joe Biden was still likely to be the Democratic nominee, Harris' odds were matched at a high of 85.084/1.

Harris has already secured the support of a majority of Democratic delegates, and now with the endorsement of Obama she is on course to become the official nominee at the party convention in August.

- Kamala Harris 1.021/50

- Hillary Clinton 140.0139/1

- Gavin Newsom 400.0399/1

- Gretchen Whitmer 1000.0999/1

*odds correct as of 11:30 Friday 26 July

Trump still odds-on to win Presidency

Former President Donald Trump is still the odds-on favourite at 1.664/6 to win November's US Presidential Election though recent polls have suggested that the race is set to be much tighter since Biden's departure.

Harris is available to back at 2.77/4 to be the next President of the USA with the market suggesting it's clearly now a two-person race.

Betfair Spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said: "After a week that has seen Kamala Harris raise record funds and gain the backing of the majority of the Democratic Party, she has now clinched one of the most sought-after endorsements - that of former president Barack Obama, and the former first lady Michelle Obama.

"Her odds of becoming the next Democratic nominee have dropped to their shortest ever - with punters backing her at 1/33 to become the new nominee after President Biden's exit from the race.

"Now, attention is turning to the general election in November. While the punters don't see Harris beating Trump quite yet - at 4/6 he is still the favourite to win the Presidency - recent polls have suggested the race has tightened since Biden's departure."

- Donald Trump 1.664/6

- Kamala Harris 2.77/4

- BAR 140.0139/1

*odds correct as of 11:30 Friday 26 July

Now read more Politics news, stories and betting previews here.