US Election Odds: Trump lead over Harris widens despite more bets for Vice President

Trump's lead in the US Presidential Winner market widens overnight

Former president around evens to win November's election

More percentage of bets have come for Harris and she's now 2.08 11/10

Donald Trump is the marginal favourite on the Betfair Exchange to win the US election after a whirlwind 24 hours in the race for the White House.

The odds are moving in a highly-liquid market, with over £53m wagered on election outcome, but at 10:30am on Wednesday the former-president is the favourite at 2.01/1.

That's because more money has been bet on Trump than on Kamala Harris even though the vice president has received the most bets.

At the time of writing, Harris is 2.0811/10 ahead of day three of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago. She will speak at the Convention tomorrow and formally accept the party's nomination for president. Today it is the turn of her choice for vice president, Tim Walz, to get Democrats fired up.

If Walz and Harris impress at the DNC that could prompt more support for her in the election winner market on the Exchange.

Whether it will be significant enough to counter the money that has been pouring in for Trump, and see Harris regain favouritism, remains to be seen.

Why is Trump favourite to win the US election?

If you're new to political betting and are confused about why Trump is the favourite when Harris has received the most bets on the Betfair Exchange then here's a handy primer from Betfair's Sam Rosbottom on the market moves of the last 24 hours:

"Just hours before Barack Obama's speech Donald Trump retook the lead in the race to the White House on the Betfair Exchange.

"Overnight that lead widened and he is now the odds-on favourite at 1.99, that's despite more bets coming in for Kamala Harris in the past 24 hours.

"While 43% of bets on the market since this time yesterday have come in for the Vice President, we've actually seen more money wagered in that time on Trump, 53% of the money staked in that time in fact, which has shifted the odds in his favour.

"Their odds have completely flipped in the last 24 hours, and the betting market is now as tight as it has been since April, when Joe Biden and Trump were neck and neck.

"With just under three months to go until polling day, we're expecting to see plenty more swings and movement on the market in that time as the campaigns ramp up."

