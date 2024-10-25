US Election Latest: Trump in the desert, Walz goes to Wilmington while The Boss and Bey show up

Former President Trump headed to Arizona to remind voters what he offers

Trump in the desert

It doesn't matter if you love Donald Trump or you loathe him, the man knows how to get eyes on himself.

The former President has decided to begin his kick for home just under two weeks out by visiting Arizona, a crucial swing state.

The Don knows he'll need to convince the people in the desert not to desert him if he wishes to have a second term at the White House.

He opted to continue to mention his ongoing friendship with the world's richest man Elon Musk and about how much he values him.

The Republican nominee then decided to finish his speech by going after trans rights by proclaiming that he will "keep men out of women's sports'.

His rally finished to the initial sound of Belinda Carlisle's 1987 hit 'Heaven Is A Place On Earth' before the Republicans probably realised they weren't given permission to use the song.

After a few seconds, incredibly Trump offered up some grand dad dancing for the whooping crowd as the Village People blared over the tannoy system.

He's still favourite to win the Presidency with a 62% chance of being elected according to Betfair so I'm sure he'll be hoping to dance the night away come November 5th.

Walz goes to Wilmington

One night, two speeches and it's probably clear at this point which of the two men who stood at the lectern cares about people and who cares about profit.

Tim Walz stood in North Carolina and offered up a personal look into his life as well as the politics that he stands for.



The Governor of Minnesota has never shied away from talking about his family's struggles with conceiving a child.

His willingness to be open with the crowd landed well as he reminded them what Trump and the Republicans wanted to do to with healthcare.

Walz seems to genuinely want to make a difference, something too few politicians actually exude and it'll be interesting to see his views on having a child - he and his wife used fertility treatment to have their daughter Hope - can cut through the political divide.

The folksy politician then spoke on gun ownership, admitting once again that both he and Kamala Harris are both registered to own and operate a firearm.

He didn't miss his opportunity to take a dig at Donald Trump who would be unable to buy a firearm due to his felonies according to Walz.

The point of his gun chat, whilst trying to land nicely with NRA members, is that he told the crowd it's more important to have common sense and avoid children being shot that the second amendment.

His speech finished as he spoke of reproductive rights and landed another haymaker on Trump, saying: "I'll be damned if anyone is denied the family they want in this country, especially by Donald Trump."

The fighting talk has gone up another notch, less than two weeks until the public decide who they want as President but both seem to have opted for their unique brand of politics.

The Boss and Bey come to town

Kamala Harris really is going all out on the celebrity endorsements at this stage which could be a good thing or could indicate this election is getting away from her.

If Harris is confident of winning the Presidency perhaps she's just having a little bit of fun in bringing out Bruce Springsteen in Georgia last night and then Beyond later tonight in Houston, Texas.

However, the fact that former President Barack Obama seems to be on a mini-tour would make voters think that perhaps Donald Trump is looking likely for a return to the White House.

Harris currently sits with odds of 6/4 to win the Presidency and remains the outsider to Trump meaning the star power needs to somehow win over the floating voters.

Whilst Beyonce and Springsteen are musically talented, it remains to be seen exactly how they'll be able to sway voters from red to blue or if anyone can do so in such a politically hostile election.

Some fans refer to Beyonce as Queen Bey but if she can somehow turn notoriously red state Texas blue then she's proved to be perhaps even more influential than her fans say.

Meanwhile, The Boss belted out his hits and will be hoping that he can sing at the inauguration of the first Madam President.