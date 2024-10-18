US Election Latest: Trump slams Apprentice actors and UK Labour staff campaign for Harris

Trump hits the big screen once more



Harris misses dinner following a punchy appearance on Fox News



Labour heads across the pond to give a helping hand in the US Election



Check out our 2024 US Presidential Election Live Blog here



View Betfair Exchange politics markets as you have never seen before at Betfair Predicts

Listen to Politics...Only Bettor US Election Special Episode 2

The old Apprentice and the new...

Donald Trump might currently be seeking a second presidential term - and he is the 5/71.71 (58.3% chance) favourite on the Betfair Exchange to win - but don't let that get in the way of the fact that he found fame playing the Alan Sugar role on the US version of The Apprentice.

Trump is currently locked in a war of words with stars of the film which had its UK release this week and had threatened legal action which forces the biopic to begin with a warning.

The warning reads that the events in the picture are somewhat fictionalised allowing some creative license and a lawsuit from the former-president.

On Sunday, Trump called actors in the movie 'human scum' and they have now called for him to stop inciting violence.

Sebastian Stan, who stars in the film, claims the comments are 'inciting violence', while co-star Jeremy Strong indicated that calling people human scum was a term used by Adolf Hitler and Stalin.

Trump will no doubt brush off these critiques but it is worth noting how bothered he seems by the film and how readily he wants to trash it.

Kamala excuses herself from dinner

While Trump shared his views on Hollywood via social media, he was being transported to a charity dinner in New York.

The same cannot be said for his rival Kamala Harris who opted to become the first presidential candidate in quite some time to not attend the Al Smith Charity Dinner.

Whether the decision was made before or after her appearance on Fox News is unclear, but Trump took his opportunity to make a less than subtle dig as he delivered the key note address of the evening.

He said: "I must say, I was shocked when I heard that Kamala was skipping the Al Smith dinner.

"I'd really hoped that she would come, because we can't get enough of hearing her beautiful laugh. She laughs like crazy. We would recognize it any place in this room."

Harris is now 7/52.40 to win the election and perhaps feels she is better served focussing on how best to regain the upperhand in the race for the White House.

Labour to lend staff to Harris campaign

The Telegraph reported late last night that the UK Labour Party are set to send in over 100 staffers to help the Democrats in key swing states.

Unsurprisingly, this hasn't gone down well with the GOP who have slammed the idea as 'outrageous' and warned that the UK-US special relationship could turn awkward if Trump wins on 5 November.

It remains to be seen exactly why Labour have opted to get themselves involved in other countries' politics, especially when they have enough to be getting on with domestically.

Trump still remains the favourite to become the new US President at 5/71.71 leaving Sir Keir no doubt pondering if a u-turn might be required.