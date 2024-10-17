US Election Latest: Trump says he's 'father of IVF' and Harris braves Fox den

Trump makes bizarre claim to women at Town Hall



Trump soundbite leaves viewers baffled

US election favourite Donald Trump left a woman-only town hall slightly stunned after yet another majestic soundbite in his campaign to return to the White House.

The Republican candidate headed to Georgia, sitting down with Harris Faulkner on Fox News for the town hall. While being asked questions about a variety of topics, Trump said:

"I'm the father of IVF, we [Republicans] want fertilisation and we're out there on IVF more than them [Democrats]."

Despite this latest bizarre claim, Trump is 5/71.71 (a 58.5% chance) favourite to win the election on 5 November.

His Democratic opponent Kamala Harris is 7/52.40 (41%).

Kamala Harris tries to woo Fox viewers

A 27-minute interview with Fox News realistically will have done little to improve the VP's chances of a political promotion.

The fiery exchange came after she had visited Detroit, Michigan - one of several key swing states - to persuade voters to back her in under three weeks.

Whilst Harris might have offered several good points, her appearance on The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne Tha God won't have done too much to sway Fox viewers.

The venn diagram of people willing to Harris a fair hearing and Fox viewers would be almost non-existent but she knows she needs to work hard to sway people over.

Harris is the outsider to make the White House her new official residence but she is still close enough to Trump that it will not be a total shock if she manages to turn it around.

Don't forget to dip...

Whether people vote Democrat or Republican, one thing everyone seems to agree on is that this US election could be the closest in history.

Initially, it appeared Trump was going to saunter into the White House against an aged Joe Biden.

Once the Democrats knew that 'Sleepy Joe's' race was run, they opted to use their politically astute VP to try and sway voters back to blue.

It has worked somewhat but perhaps not in the overwhelming numbers that they had really hoped.

Currently Trump is odds-on to win the election but Harris is hardly a massive outside shot.

Trump famously was 5/16.00 three weeks before he left Hillary Clinton heartbroken in 2016. His current price is the shortest he has ever been at this stage of an election.

It should still be a close run race and, as in any such contest, the key is to dip at the right time and be first across the Electoral College finish line on 5 November.