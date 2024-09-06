US Election: Donald Trump favourite to win election as hush money sentencing delayed

Donald Trump's hush money sentencing has been delayed until after November's election

Trump is favourite to win on the Betfair Exchange

It's a major blow to Harris who has a 47% chance of winning

He's been slight favourite in the US election betting for a while now and Donald Trump's re-election campaign got another boost when sentencing for his hush money trial was delayed until after November's election.

The current betting on the Betfair Exchange has Trump at 1.9620/21, or 20/21 in fractional odds, a 51% chance of winning the election. Harris, having once held a 52% chance, is now 2.1411/10, or 23/20, a 47% chance of winning.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Another day another Donald Trump headline.

"With many people believing his hush money sentencing would lead to his demise, this evening's bombshell news will only fuel Trump's campaign - and he is currently the favorite to win the US Election at 20/21 on the Betfair Exchange.

"The betting is incredibly tight, with the odds swinging between the two in the last month .

"Almost £60m has been wagered on the outcome of November's vote and we're bracing ourselves for a flurry of bets with the two going head to head for the first time in their Presidential debate next week."

