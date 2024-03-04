Presidential Election Latest: Trump near even money after Supreme Court decision

Trump gets a major boost from Supreme Court decision

Former president nearing even money to win next election

Biden likely opponent with few signs of a surprise

Betfair punters have backed Donald Trump into near even money to win November's US Election following a Supreme Court ruling that the former president was wrongly removed from the Colorado ballot.

Their decision to overturn that ruling has taken Trump in to 2.0621/20 to win this year's election. With incumbent Joe Biden at 3.711/4 Trump is the clear favourite in the market.

Betfair Spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom, said: "Over the weekend, we have seen continued backing for the former President to return to the White House following his comprehensive wins in Missouri, Michigan and Idaho caucuses.

"While he's been the favourite in the market since the end of September last year, his odds have tumbled again to evens and are close to being the shortest we have seen on the market so far. Incumbent, Joe Biden is 3.711/4 to win another term in office.

Nikki Haley, Trump's last remaining rival in the race for the Republican nomination, won her first Primary in Washington DC overnight, but that hasn't had much of an impact for her chances, she remains the outsider at 25.024/1 to be on the ballot for the Republicans.

Here's what they're saying on the ground in DC...

🇺🇸 Donald Trump has just become the clear favourite to return to the White House in November



We sent our man @BetfairSam to Washington to gauge the mood of America... pic.twitter.com/4N1qBSnZSP -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) March 4, 2024

Sam said: "Four years ago, Biden was 99/1 to become the President at the start of the Primary season, this time around though it looks like we won't be in for any surprises in this week's Super Tuesday. Trump is 1.051/20 to be on the ballot for the GOP, while Joe Biden is the 1.42/5 favourite win the Democrat nomination.

"Looking at the betting, it looks like tomorrow's primaries will be a formality and we should be a step closer to confirming a Trump v Biden rematch in November."

