Next UK General Election: Bettors backing Farage's Reform after Trump's victory

Bettors backed Reform and Farage after Trump win

Will populist wave take next UK election by storm?

Tories new favourites to win most seats

Shockwaves from Donald Trump's victory in last week's US election were felt in the UK politics betting markets as bettors backed Reform UK to win the next time Britons go to the polls and Nigel Farage to become prime minister.

That may sound unlikely, as the party currently have just five MPs out of the 650 currently sitting in the House of Commons, and the British electoral system favours the Conservatives and Labour.

But it has not deterred some Betfair Exchange punters from seizing on Trump's win across the pond as a sign that a right-wing populist wave could sweep the UK.

Reform to win election and Farage next PM both 9/2 5.50

Betfair Exchange punters make Reform 5.69/2 to win the most seats at the next general election which is scheduled to take place in 2029. Last week, the party were 7.26/1 in the same market.

Their most high-profile MP, Nigel Farage, is a touch shorter in the next prime minister betting at 5.49/2.

Farage is an ally of Trump and put aside constituency duties in Clacton-On-Sea, where Farage is the MP, to campaign for the former-president in the US.

The party, which was founded out of the ashes of UKIP and the subsequent Brexit Party, won its first seats at the general election in July.

They took seats from the Conservatives as Labour swept to power, winning a parliamentary majority of 174, and reducing the Tories to 121 seats.

Last week, the Conservatives elected Kemi Badenoch as their leader after a lengthy contest.

She is 3.45 to be the UK's next prime minister and the Conservatives [2.4] are the new favourites to win the most seats at the next election.

Labour are 2.526/4 after chancellor Rachel Reeves' first budget received a mixed response last week and they have had a tricky first four months in office.

Keir Starmer will believe there is plenty of time for his government to show voters that they should be given a second term at the next election.

For now, however, with the right in the ascendancy in the US, is clear that some punters think it is worth betting on something similar happening on this side of the Atlantic.