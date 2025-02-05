Six Nations: France 1/2 to keep Grand Slam hopes alive by beating England

France the clear championship favourites at 11/10 2.11

Will it be two defeats from two for England?

Ireland go to Murrayfield while Italy are odds-on to beat Wales

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

England v France - Red Rose underdogs against 6N favs

England are the 17/102.70 outsiders for their Six Nations clash with France at Twickenham this Saturday ahead of the round two of the tournament.

Tournament favourites France showed Wales no mercy, beating the Dragons 42-0 in last week's opening round, and are 1/21.50 to win at Twickenham.

Les Bleus will not be daunted by a trip to south west London, especially after they recorded a 53-10 victory in this fixture two years ago

Steve Borthwick's men put in a spirited display in Dublin before losing 27-22 to Ireland. That means they are on a seven-match losing run against tier one nations.

The Red Rose selectors are expected to make changes for the visit of France but the team will not be confirmed until tomorrow (Thursday).

Who will win the Six Nations? Betfair odds before round two

France are 11/102.11 to win the Six Nations championship after an opening round win that showed they could have what it takes to deny Ireland a third-successive title.

Fabien Galthie's team are 23/103.30 to win all five of their matches and claim a Grand Slam, although the market indicates that every team will slip up somewhere and makes no Grand Slam 13/102.30 favourite.

Many fans will hope that Ireland and France manage to keep winning before they meet in Dublin in the penultimate round. The winner of that match would then be well-placed to claim a Grand Slam in their final match.

The Irish are 5/42.25 in the outright winner market on the Betfair sportsbook but they have injury concerns ahead of their trip to Murrayfield on Sunday.

Scotland, who beat Italy 31-19 last weekend, will try to exploit their weaknesses and are 11/53.20 to pull off an unexpected victory over Ireland 1/21.50.

The weekend's other fixture could be a wooden spoon decider, as Wales regroup after their appalling defeat in Paris and host Italy.

The Azzurri beat Wales last season in Cardiff and will fancy their chances in Rome this Saturday. Italy are fast-improving, while Wales are going in the opposite direction.

After putting 19 points on the board in Edinburgh, Italy should be able to rack up plenty again. They are 4/111.36 favourites to beat Wales 23/103.30 who will need to raise their game if they are to avoid going home with two defeat from two.