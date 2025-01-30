Ultimate Guide to Six Nations Betting: Odds, fixtures, analysis and more

France the favourites at 17/10 2.70

When Does the Six Nations Start?

The Six Nations starts on Friday, January 31 with the game between France and Wales, which starts at 20:15.

It runs through five rounds of fixtures, with the competition concluding on March 15.

Six Nations Fixtures

Here is the full list of Six Nations games that you will be able to bet on at Betfair over the next few weeks.

Round Dates Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 1 January 31 to February 1 France v Wales Scotland v Italy Ireland v England 2 February 8 to February 9 Italy v Wales England v France Scotland v Ireland 3 February 22 to February 23 Wales v Ireland England v Scotland Italy v France 4 March 8 to March 9 Ireland v France Scotland v Wales England v Italy 5 March 15 Italy v Ireland Wales v England France v Scotland

What Happened in the 2024 Six Nations?

Ireland won the Six Nations in 2024, finishing five points ahead of second placed France.

It was the second successive year that the Irish secured the Six Nations, but they failed to repeat the Grand Slam of 2023, giving some hope to their rivals going into the latest championship.

Where Can I Watch Six Nations?

The UK broadcast rights for the Six Nations are split between the BBC and ITV.

BBC have the rights to five games, as they will show all the home matches of both Scotland and Wales.

ITV have 15 games, having secured the rights to the home ties for England, France, Ireland and Italy.

As well as TV coverage, BBC and ITV will provide Six Nations streaming for UK viewers.

Six Nations Outright Winner Betting

Below we have the latest odds in the Six Nations outright winner Betting market.

France are the 17/102.70 favourites, just ahead of the defending champions Ireland, who are 7/42.75 to win a third successive title.

Team Odds France 17/102.70 Ireland 7/42.75 England 4/15.00 Scotland 6/17.00 Wales 33/134.00 Italy 150/1151.00

What's New at the 2025 Six Nations?

The major innovation at the Six Nations in 2025 is the introduction of 20-minute red cards.

Trialled in the Autumn Nations Cup, a team can replace a player who is sent off after 20-minutes.

More serious fouls will still result in a full red card, but the 20-minute version offers referees a softer alternative that keeps games competitive and punishes the individual more than the team.

Six Nations Grand Slam and Triple Crown Betting

The Grand Slam is when a team beats all five of their opponents in the Six Nations in a single year.

It has been achieved 42 times in total, which includes some recent examples. England last won the Grand Slam in 2016, Wales did so in 2019, France managed the feat in 2022 and Ireland won it in 2023.

The Triple Crown is when one of the 'Home Nations' - England, Ireland, Scotland or Wales - beat all three of their home rivals in the same Six Nations Championship.

It is a more common occurrence than the Grand Slam and has been won on seven occasions over the last 10 years.

Here are the odds for both the Grand Slam and the Triple Crown.

Winning Nation Grand Slam Odds Triple Crown Odds No Winner 5/61.84 7/52.40 Ireland 10/34.33 11/82.38 France 4/15.00 N/A England 11/112.00 5/16.00 Scotland 16/117.00 13/27.50 Wales 225/1226.00 55/156.00 Italy 500/1501.00 N/A

England Six Nations odds analysis

Steve Borthwick's young England team have talent, but not necessarily the nous to improve upon their third place finish last time out.

In the last year, their defeats against top teams, such as France, New Zealand (three times), Australia and South Africa, were all narrow and there should have been some victories in the mix.

If England can learn to see games out, they may surprise people and home advantage in tough games against France and Scotland gives them a chance. England are 11/102.11 to finish in the top two.

Recommended Bet Back England to finish in the top two SBK 11/10

France Six Nations odds analysis

Once considered a mercurial side, the French have been very consistent in recent years, even if they haven't won as many championships as they would have liked.

France won the Six Nations in 2022 and finished second in each of the other four occasions over the last five years. Based on the talent in a squad captained by the brilliant Antoine Dupont, they are the rightful favourites at 17/102.70.

Yet if the French are victorious they will have done it the hard way, as they face tough away games against Ireland and England. If you're cautious, we'd recommend playing it safe with a France/Ireland Dual Forecast at 17/102.70, which has been a winning bet in each of the last three Six Nations.

Recommended Bet Back France/Ireland dual forecast SBK 17/10

Ireland Six Nations odds analysis

You might be wondering how come Ireland are only the second favourites in the Six Nations betting at 7/42.75, when they have won the competition in each of the last two years.

The answer is in part due to the doubt as to how they will fare without their coach Andy Farrell, who is on a sabbatical from his adopted nation, as he prepares to take charge of the British & Irish Lions this summer.

Despite this setback, the Irish look certain to be strong. If you're backing them, consider going for the Ireland first/France second straight forecast at 5/16.00, which has landed in each of the last two years.

Recommended Bet Back Ireland/France straight forecast SBK 5/1

Italy Six Nations odds analysis

Italy secured their best ever finish in 2024 with 11 points, beating Scotland and Wales, and drawing against France.

So can Gonzalo Queseda's team go one better and win three games in a Six Nations for the first time?

We'd say no, but we do know that most of their games were very tight last year. For that reason, the 10/111.91 for Italy with +18 points against Scotland in their opening game, looks like value.

Recommended Bet Back Italy +18 against Scotland SBK 10/11

Scotland Six Nations odds analysis

If Scotland could play England every game then they would have this in the bag, having won the Calcutta Cup in each of the last four years. Unfortunately for the Scots, this is not the Two Nations and they are inconsistent against their other opponents.

One way that they did impress last year was with their points scoring. Their total of 115 point was a decent tally for a team that finished fourth. They had the second highest points scorer in Finn Russell and the joint-highest try scorer in Duhan van der Merwe, so the 6/17.00 for them to be the top points scoring nation could represent some value.

Recommended Bet Back Scotland to be the top point scoring nation SBK 6/1

Wales Six Nations odds analysis

Wales finished bottom in 2024 and it's hard to make an argument that they won't do so again.

They lost all five of their games in the 2024 championship and have since been defeated by South Africa (twice), Australia (three times) and Fiji.

They last won an international rugby game in October 2023. When you consider that statistic, the 4/51.80 on offer for Wales in the wooden spoon betting, looks generous.