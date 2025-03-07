Six Nations Tips: Back France to push Ireland all the way in thriller

Ireland v France

Saturday, 14:15

Live on ITV

Ireland face huge showdown

Ireland remain on course for an unprecedented third successive Six Nations triumph but the champions face a likely title decider this weekend against France. Interim coach Simon Easterby has steered Ireland to three wins, although it has been far from plain sailing.

An opening weekend success over England was far from comfortable and Ireland had to come from behind in the last round to win 27-18 in Wales.

Garry Ringrose was sent off in the win and the centre will miss the showdown with France. Captain Caelan Doris has recovered from his knee injury to start the match but Mack Hansen misses out with a quad injury. Peter O'Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray will play in their final home match after announcing their retirements following the end of this tournament.

France will feel they should also be sitting on three victories but their handling errors in the wind and rain at Twickenham cost them dearly in their dramatic late loss to England.

Rampant France turned on the style in Rome though as they scored 11 tries - during a record score for the team - to thrash Italy 73-24. Antoine Dupont and Leo Barre both scored twice as France delivered a devastating attacking performance. Fly-half Romain Ntamack and wing Damian Penaud return to the team with seven forwards lining up on the bench.

Ireland may have won the last two meetings but France have claimed victories in three of the last five encounters. It is all set up to be a thriller in Dublin with so much at stake. A home victory will put Ireland on the brink of another title but if France can topple them, with their points difference advantage, it should be enough to put them in the driving seat.

The betting indicates how closely matched the teams are with Ireland's home status helping them as marginal 1.9420/21 favourites. France though are a huge danger and are backed to race out of the blocks in Dublin.

Ireland have been behind at half-time against England and Wales already this year and may have to fight back again on Saturday. France's potent finishers can give them the early upper hand and a bet on them leading at half-time appeals at 2.166/5.

Recommended Bet Back France to lead at half-time EXC 2.16

England v Italy

Sunday, 15:00

Live on ITV

Fortunate England grinding out wins

England host Italy this weekend and Steve Borthwick's team have to count themselves fortunate to be sitting on two wins from three games. After benefiting from France's wastefulness in round two, England needed Finn Russell's missed kicks to hold off Scotland 16-15 and claim an overdue Calcutta Cup.

It was far from convincing but England fans will surely not mind if they can keep winning. Borthwick has opted to bring in Elliot Daly at full-back with Marcus Smith dropping to the bench. Fraser Dingwall returns to the side for the first time in more than a year as a centre with Henry Slade left out of the matchday squad.

Italy were brought back down to reality, following their win against Wales, after a crushing home defeat to France. Tommaso Menoncello opened the scoring but Italy had no answer to their opponents' potent finishing. Leaking 73 points has to be a concern heading to Twickenham although few teams in world rugby can match France's attacking might.

This has been a one-sided fixture and England have never lost against Italy. The underdogs have, however, made it more competitive in recent matches. Last season, Italy were only beaten 27-24 in Rome while the most recent match in England resulted in a 31-14 loss.

The handicap mark offers Italy a 22-point advantage and that certainly merits consideration. Preference though is for a bet on England to win with no more than 54 points. England's attack has yet to fully fire and Italy can limit the damage at Twickenham.

Recommended Bet Back England and under 54.5 points SBK 1/1

Scotland v Wales

Saturday, 16:45

Live on BBC One

Scotland pay penalty with misses

Scotland will have left Twickenham with plenty of regrets after their defeat to England but need to rebound on Saturday against bottom side Wales. Finn Russell's wayward kicking cost them dearly in their one-point Calcutta Cup defeat but there was enough encouragement to expect them to hit back at Murrayfield where wing Darcy Graham returns in place of Kyle Rowe.

Wales may have lost their 15th successive match but interim coach Matt Sherratt delivered an immediate impact as his team gave Ireland a scare. Tries from Jac Morgan and Tom Rogers gave them an 18-10 lead before the champions recovered to claim the triple crown. Nevertheless it was an encouraging performance from Wales, resulting in an unchanged team for this weekend, which suggested they can end their losing run soon.

Scotland have won the last two clashes between the teams but it is two victories apiece from the last four matches. Wales are handed a 15-point handicap and this should be well within their sights after their progress made in the nine-point loss to Ireland. Seven of the last eight matches for Wales against Scotland would have resulted in the team covering this advantage and the visitors can keep it close enough at Murrayfield.

Recommended Bet Back Wales +15.5 to win EXC 1.9

