Six Nations Tips: Another slim defeat looms for England

England reshuffle for France test

Wales facing more misery in Rome

Ireland bid to extend Scotland record

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

England v France

Saturday, 16:45

Live on ITV

England bid to end losing run

England suffered another narrow defeat against Ireland in their Six Nations opener to leave them under pressure heading into the France clash at Twickenham. Steve Borthwick's team led at the break against the champions but were unable to keep Ireland at bay.

Late tries from Tom Curry and Tommy Freeman earned a losing bonus point but their 27-22 defeat was England's sixth in their last seven matches. Fin Smith is handed his first Test start at fly-half with Marcus Smith moving to full-back in an attempt to add an attacking edge to England.

France will head to London with great confidence after an emphatic 43-0 opening win against Wales. Antoine Dupont inspired France to this dominant success with wings Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Theo Attissogbe both scoring twice. It solidified their status as the tournament favourites and underlined their formidable attack, which is bolstered by the return of Damian Penaud.

England have lost their last three matches against France and will have nightmares recalling the last meeting at Twickenham. A seven try demolition fired France to a 53-10 rout of England to hand them a record defeat two years ago. England will take some encouragement from last year's effort though after a thrilling 33-31 loss in Lyon.

France are 1.51/2 favourites to claim another win this weekend but there is every chance this will be a tight affair. Five of the last six clashes have been settled by no more than 12 points and England have still been competitive in the majority of their recent run of defeats. England's last six losses have been by less than 10 points and another near miss is expected against France on Saturday night.

Recommended Bet Back France to win by 1-12 points EXC 2.6

Italy v Wales

Saturday, 14:15

Live on ITV

Wales desperate to end dismal run

Wales head to Italy this weekend for a match which will surely determine the wooden spoon. Warren Gatland's return has not paid off and Wales have endured 13 successive Test defeats stretching back to October 2023. Their record loss against France last weekend was another hammer blow and few will be confident of halting this slump in Rome despite the availability of number eight Taulupe Faletau.

Italy also started the competition with a defeat but caused Scotland problems in their 31-19 away loss. Juan-Ignacio Brex's try helped Italy level the match in the second half before Scotland eased clear. Head coach Gonazlo Quesada rued Italy's slow start to the match and will be focused on ensuring they do not hand Wales any early initiative this weekend.

This was a fixture Wales historically dominated but Italy have beaten their opponents in two of the last three showdowns, both coming in Cardiff. Last year's 24-21 victory for Italy ensured Wales propped up the Six Nations table and Gatland will be fearing the worst heading into this game.

Italy are worthy [1.52] favourites for this match with Wales showing nothing to suggest they are close to turning the corner. Scotland were beaten in Italy last season and their progressive form suggests they can deliver another victory over a Wales team in turmoil. It is likely to be tense but Italy are backed to claim a tight victory with their last two wins over Wales coming by three points or less.

Recommended Bet Back Italy to win by 1-12 points EXC 2.48

Scotland v Ireland

Sunday, 15:00

Live on BBC One

Scotland primed to push champions

Scotland face a daunting task this weekend as they host defending champions Ireland at Murrayfield. The hosts have a poor record against their opponents but will believe they are capable of pulling off a rare victory against Ireland. Scotland started the championship with a home win over Italy, with Huw Jones scoring a hat-trick.

Ireland made a sluggish start to their title defence, trailing at half-time against England, but a strong second half secured a bonus-point win. Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and Dan Sheehan crossed the line after half-time to keep Ireland on track for an unprecedented third successive Six Nations triumph.

Scotland's wretched record against Ireland is something they will need to address after 10 successive defeats to them. One victory in their last 15 meetings is a miserable return but with creative fly-half Finn Russell pulling the strings, Gregor Townsend's side are not without hope this weekend.

A win may ultimately prove beyond Scotland again but the home side are worth backing with a six-point handicap advantage. Ireland only defeated them by four points last year and Scotland have a strong chance of keeping this contest close. Ireland only overcame England by five points last week and the champions could be pushed all the way on Sunday.

Recommended Bet Back Scotland +6 to win SBK 1/1

Follow Simon's bets on Twitter @watfordtipster