Six Nations Tips: Back France to seal title in style against Scotland

France v Scotland

Saturday, 20:00

Live on ITV

France poised for title triumph

France's stunning victory in Ireland has put them on course for the Six Nations title with a win at home to Scotland all but certain to secure top spot. Despite losing Antoine Dupont to injury in Dublin, France produced a devastating performance in their 42-27 triumph. Prolific finisher Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored twice with France's pace and physical might proving too much for the champions to handle.

Scotland will still have a major say in the destination of the title but it will take a remarkable performance in Paris to deny the hosts. Gregor Townsend's side eased clear at Murrayfield last weekend with Blair Kinghorn and Tom Jordan scoring twice each. But Wales rallied and Scotland were somewhat relieved to win 35-29 after a dramatic recovery.

France have beaten Scotland in the last two meetings and have prevailed in four of the last five clashes. Everything points to a home win with France boasting a brilliant attack. Their return of 26 tries from four matches is a stunning haul and highlights the size of the challenge facing Scotland at the Stade de France.

This looks a huge task for Scotland and France, playing last of the three matches, are backed to race clear early on to seal the title. There are so many attacking threats in their team with Bielle-Biarrey sitting clear on seven tries - three more than anyone else this year - leaving France primed for another dominant display. Siding with Les Bleus to cover a six-point first-half handicap stands out in a probable mismatch.

Recommended Bet Back France -6 in the first-half handicap SBK 4/5

Wales v England

Saturday, 16:45

Live on BBC One

England hoping for Scotland favour

England still have an outside chance of pipping France to the title but Steve Borthwick's team will need a big victory in Wales and some major help from Scotland. A 47-24 victory against Italy at Twickenham clinched a third successive win for England with the only blow being the achilles injury for Ollie Lawrence. Ollie Sleightholme crossed the line twice and Tommy Freeman continued his scoring run as England eased home.

Wales may have lost their 16th successive match but the team still came away with credit after their late rally in the 35-29 defeat in Scotland. Trailing by 27 points during the second half, Wales hit back with tries from Ben Thomas, Teddy Williams and Max Llewellyn giving the team plenty of encouragement to take into the final match in Cardiff.

England, who recall Marcus Smith at full-back with Freeman starting at outside centre, have won the last two matches against Wales and claimed victory in four of the last five contests. This has still been a very competitive rivalry though with 11 points the largest margin of victory during this run. Wales will be lifted by their performances under interim coach Matt Sherratt and there is every chance of a tight finish.

Visitors England are 1.321/3 favourites but this could be far from straightforward in a hostile environment at the Principality Stadium. Wales are a tempting option, in the handicap market with an 11-point cushion, but slight preference is for a narrow England win. Their recent experience of victories should give them an edge over Wales and there is value in backing a win by no more than 12 points.

Recommended Bet Back England to win by 1-12 points EXC 2.78







Italy v Ireland

Saturday, 14:15

Live on ITV

Ireland's grand slam hopes crushed

Ireland's hopes of an unprecendented third successive Six Nations title suffered a crushing blow as their grand slam quest was snuffed out by France last weekend. The defending champions simply had no answer to an outstanding performance from France as they were overwhelmed in the second half at the Aviva Stadium.

Italy contributed to their match against England but ultimately found their opponents too strong at Twickenham. Ange Capuozzo, Ross Vintcent and Tommaso Menoncello all scored as Italy managed 24 points but their defence has to be a concern. Italy have leaked 120 points across their last two matches and Ireland will be sensing the opportunity to run up another big score.

Ireland have won their last 15 matches against Italy and this record looks all but certain to continue in Rome. The title may have slipped away but Ireland will be determined to finish with a flourish. Italy are vying to avoid the wooden spoon this season and hold a one-point advantage over Wales in the standings.

While Ireland are expected to win handily, the most they have scored in a match this campaign is 32 points and there is no guarantee they will obliterate Italy. Ireland have only managed 36 points or less in their last three matches against Italy and the smart money might be in betting against a rout. Backing Ireland winning and no more than 64 points in the game appeals as the champions look set to relinquish their crown.

Recommended Bet Back Ireland to win and under 64.5 points SBK 1/1

Follow Simon's bets on Twitter @watfordtipster

Now read all our weekend Premier League tips here.