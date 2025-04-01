Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a ratings choice

Paddy's Day is unbeaten in four starts on the all-weather this year but might have met his match back on turf in the five-furlong handicap at Musselburgh (15:37).

Spartan Arrow is the only one above Paddy's Day in the weights but he's also 1 lb ahead of him in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and brings an interesting profile into the race as a lightly-raced five-year-old. In fact, he ran only once last year when third in a competitive event at York in May which was also his final start for Simon & Ed Crisford.

Spartan Arrow shaped as if needing the run when down the field on his return for new trainer Archie Watson at Newcastle in February in a race which Paddy's Day won, but he attracted support at Wolverhampton three weeks ago and showed a good attitude to get up in the dying strides for a nose win over Almaty Star.

Spartan Arrow clearly hasn't been easy to train, but he's a useful sprinter and can follow up here from just a 2lb higher mark.

Recommended Bet Back Spartan Arrow in the 15:37 at Musselburgh SBK 11/8

Annsam missed the whole of last season and has been pulled up in a couple of his runs since Evan Williams got him back on the track in the autumn, so he comes with a few risks attached.

But he's a useful chaser who has contested some top handicap chases in the past and he recorded just about the best effort of his career when carrying 12-2 to victory at Ludlow two years ago. He carries top weight again in the same race here (15:45) but is 5lb lower in the handicap now. Annsam jumped and travelled well for his 2023 success, the track clearly suiting him as he tends to jump right, and had one of today's rivals, Good Boy Bobby, behind him on that occasion.

Annsam was said to have an irregular heartbeat at Ascot in February but he put that behind him when third in a veterans' chase at Exeter last time despite finding the trip on the short side. The return to three miles here is a definite plus and he looks capable of landing this prize again.

Recommended Bet Back Annsam in the 15:45 at Ludlow SBK 11/4

Campaign Trail was a progressive stayer as a three-year-old for Ralph Beckett before being sold for 200,000 guineas and he ought to be capable of winning more races from his current mark over hurdles.

He overcame a long absence when making a successful hurdling debut for Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls at Doncaster in November when his stamina proved decisive in the end. Campaign Trial looked sure to progress from that but he hasn't shown the same form since in two runs at Wetherby and Taunton.

However, Campaign Trail has been dropped 5lb since his handicap debut at Taunton where, kept to two miles, the sharp track wasn't sure to suit. He remains over the same trip at Exeter (15:55) but the application of cheekpieces can allow him to travel with a bit more zest and it's too soon to be writing him off, particularly from his reduced mark which means he tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Campaign Trail in the 15:55 at Exeter SBK 9/2

